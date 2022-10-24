ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

Former Missouri City high school football star killed by best friend, former teammate, family says

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hk5z2_0ikWrJfB00

A former high school football standout in Missouri City was shot and killed, and his former Ridge Point High School teammate is accused of killing him.

According to Missouri City police, Terry Petry, 24, was found shot in the chest at a home on the 800 block of Turtle Creek Drive on Friday. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His former teammate, Alex Tristen Francis, 23, has been charged with his murder. A judge set his bond at $350,000.

"What? Come on, you got the wrong man," Kathy Davis, the victim's mother said. "I said, 'That's his best friend!' I couldn't believe it."

Davis was stunned to find out that her son's best friend was accused of killing him. She said he was spending the night at his house on the night of the shooting, something they did often.

The two played football at Ridge Point High School and stayed close friends after, according to Davis.

"He slept on my couch," Davis said. "He was just at my home the other night."

Petry was a star player for Ridge Point and earned first-team all-district honors and was named the district's MVP. He graduated in 2017.

"My god, that boy, football was his life," Davis said. "That's all he talked about. He and his friends used to play in the front yard. Football was his passion. When he made a touchdown, nobody could stop him."

Davis said she and her family were always in the stands cheering, not missing a game. His talents earned him a scholarship at the University of Missouri. He left the year before graduation and then spent a year at Blinn College and a year at Texas Southern University. His injuries stopped him from being able to play the game he loved, but Davis always remained proud.

"He was a blessing," Davis said. "I have four kids and he is the only one who got a high school diploma and is the only one of my kids who went to college, almost four years."

In high school, Davis had asked the parents of one of her son's teammates to help take care of and raise Petry. April Staton and her husband Patrick Hampton considered Petry a second son and quickly, they intertwined families.

They have been in shock after deputies showed up to their home on Friday.

"He came to the house often and we knew Alex and would never imagine anything like this," Hampton said.

Their heartbroken family is left wondering what happened.

"Alex has spent the night on my couch, would take a shower. I fixed him breakfast. He liked my beef stew," Davis said. "That's the hole that's there. I don't understand. I want to know why."

All of them have been touched by people in the community, flooding them with messages about the impact Petry has had on them.

"I got so many texts and so many numbers in my phone, people calling me that I had no idea who even knew my child, telling me how much they will miss him and how good he was," Davis said. "'Terry was this' and 'Terry was that'. I know my son was amazing, but to hear it from other people. He's going to be well missed."

It's unclear what exactly led up to the deadly shooting, but investigators believe there was some kind of disturbance. The investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral and memorial expenses.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 32

JJJSmith22222
2d ago

Lord have mercy. Please let us stop killing "US". My deepest condolence to his family friends and colleagues. . RIP 🙏 Thou shall not kill!!! #Bibical

Reply
6
Mary Bolden
2d ago

Jesus Is Your Best And Only Freind So Sorry For The Family God Bless The Young Man's Soul🙏

Reply
10
Dave Sheapard
2d ago

Too Many Loose cannons roaming the streets...Trust no one!

Reply(1)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Houston, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clear Falls High School football team will have a game with Clear Lake High School on October 26, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LEAGUE CITY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston ‘Religious Royalty’ Rev. Calvin Abraham honored

Proper honor is way past due for Reverend Dr. Calvin J. Abraham whose life and legacy touched so many, he is considered Houston religious royalty. And though Abraham passed away earlier this year, his influence on those he inspired lives on. Abraham’s name will live on in a more concrete...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston church vandalized and stolen from at least 12 times over six months

HOUSTON — A Houston church known for its community outreach is struggling after being the target of thieves and vandals several times in recent months. Hunter Memorial Church of God in Christ sits on the corner of Airline Drive and Neyland Street in north Houston. From the outside, it looks like the neighborhood beacon that it has been for decades. However, from the inside, it’s clear the church has taken a beating.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer

HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
HOUSTON, TX
Terry Mansfield

Best Restaurants in Houston

If you're a food lover, Houston, Texas, is the place for you! With so many great restaurants, it can take time to figure out where to start. Yummy pizza at a pizzeria.Image by gaurav tiwari from Pixabay.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
CLEVELAND, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy