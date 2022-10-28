ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW and WWE rumors and news: WWE/NWA relationship, latest on CM Punk saga

By Jason Burgos
 3 days ago

With an unexpected change in regime, the WWE rumors mill is as active as ever as company legend Triple H remodels the sports entertainment giant in his own vision. With fans finally getting much more of what they wanted after Vince McMahon retired from the company, they are searching for the latest news and speculation to see if more positive change is on the way.

Well, search no longer. Here you can find all the big news and rumors from the world leader in professional wrestling. Plus, you will also get the latest rumors from the No. 2 company in the wrestling game, All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

With all of that in mind, let’s dig into the best dirt from WWE and AEW.

WWE rumors roundup

NWA could become a developmental league for WWE

On Wednesday, National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) boss Billy Corgan revealed to Metro that he had a recent conversation with WWE about a possible working relationship. One element of a partnership would see NWA events air on Peacock under the WWE umbrella. The other part could see NWA becoming a second developmental league for the company.

“There might be economic models where they say, ‘Take these 10 talents, let us have an oversight position, you help develop these talents.’ It’d be good for the NWA, it’d be good for the WWE,” Corgan said. While he admitted talks did not go far, they still were positive and seems to open the door to opportunities down the road.

Triple H’s stance on CM Punk’s return shifting

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Adding fuel to the WWE rumors fire of a possible WWE comeback for CM Punk is a new report from Twitter account Wrestlevotes . They claimed this week that while the head of creative would have had no interest in having Punk back in the summer, that position has “softened” a bit since.

“I was told, I mean, pretty straightforward, that Triple H wants nothing to do with CM Punk, and even less to do with Phil Brooks. Well, that’s what I was told and that was July. I did ask over the last couple of days, and it has softened a little bit from what I understand. I still think there’s animosity, I still think there’s a lot of pieces that need to be picked up between the two of them specifically.

“But Hunter, learned from Vince [McMahon] and Vince made amends with everybody. So to say that doors closed is ridiculous on anybody’s part, especially in this ‘war’ that’s happening right now. … I would say, never say never. Absolutely.”

– Update on CM Punk to WWE rumors

Triple H coined the catchphrase, “What’s best for business.” It was something his father-in-law always believed in and is why many performers made their returns to WWE despite some serious drama in the past. In the wrestling industry, anything is possible.

Bray Wyatt is officially the top babyface on WWE Smackdown, posting huge merch numbers

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported the WWE news that Bray Wyatt has officially been moved into the top babyface spot on Smackdown. Drew McIntyre has been pushed down to second. It seems to be a result of the massive success of the viral “White Rabbit” teases leading up to his return and the massive amounts of merch he is already moving.

“WWE has been absolutely thrilled with the rollout of the Wyatt return as he’s been the company’s top merchandise seller in recent weeks.  There are plans to roll out additional Wyatt merchandise including plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters. The company is especially happy with the buzz from all the interactive “White Rabbit” material leading to Bray’s return and will be looking to do similar content in future storylines, even for others beyond Bray Wyatt if and when the time is right and it fits a storyline.”

-Mike Johnson on latest Bray Wyatt news
Logan Paul’s next fight: Paul faces Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

Karl Anderson and NJPW drama brewing

When Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson signed with WWE this month, they were still contracted for several more dates with NJPW, since Anderson is their current NEVER Openweight champion. However, a conflict arose when The Club — Anderson, Gallows, and AJ Styles — were booked for a six-man tag at November’s Crown Jewel event.

The WWE event conflicts with a date Anderson had with NJPW, and it seems based on a statement from the promotion on Oct. 25, is that he could soon be stripped.

“NJPW has for the past several days attempted to negotiate with Anderson but has not been met with a response. Should Anderson decide to renege on his scheduled championship match, he will be required to vacate the NEVER Openweight Championship and return the title belt to NJPW immediately.

“New Japan Pro-Wrestling holds its champions to the highest standards of professionalism and sincerely apologizes to fans for any disappointment or inconvenience caused by this matter.”

– NJPW statement on Karl Anderson situation

AEW rumors

Locker room leaders against CM Punk return

On Oct. 27, Fightful reported that several locker room leaders are against the idea of CM Punk returning to the promotion following his post-fight rant and brawl after All Out 2022. The outlet revealed one veteran actually confronted Punk after and called him cancer to the locker room.

“Fightful Select was told by numerous sources that Chris Jericho approached CM Punk, unhappy about the Brawl Out fight as well as the nature of the scrum that had just taken place. Jericho told CM Punk that he was a cancer to the locker room, and a detriment to the company.”

– Fightful update on CM Punk drama

The report added an anonymous top star said that the boost he brings on screen is not at all “worth the hassle and black cloud he causes backstage.”

Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis sign with AEW

Fightful.com reported an interesting bit of AEW news on Oct. 25 that WWE, Impact Wrestling, and New Japan Pro Wrestling veterans Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis have signed with AEW on a multi-year deal. The report also adds that Bennett’s teammate Matt Taven is also taking his talents to All Elite Wrestling. This means the trio known as Kingdom will take their act to the No. 2 company in the world.

WWE champ-champ Roman Reigns tops 2022 PWI 500, AEW’s CM Punk third

Broken Matt Hardy could finally show up in AEW

For the most part, Matt Hardy’s onscreen run in AEW has been underwhelming. However, the character that brought him back to near the top of the industry a few years back could finally make its debut in AEW.

During a recent installment of his “Extreme Life with Matt Hardy” podcast, he answered a fan question about “Broken” Matt Hardy reemerging in AEW by saying, “I think there’s a chance [it returns]. It’s not out of the realm of possibility. It could definitely happen, we’ll see. (h/t NoDq.com )”

Hardy suggested that fans let his current storyline with Private Party play out further and see if it could lead to the WWE legend finally “breaking.”

