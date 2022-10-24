ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Perry Said He Spent An Estimated $9 Million On His Sobriety Journey And Recalled Being Taken To A Treatment Center After Shooting One Of “Friends’” Most Iconic Episodes

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yjqor_0ikWUJq600

Matthew Perry is speaking more candidly than ever before about his decadeslong struggles with addiction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3oaI_0ikWUJq600
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

In his forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing , the actor — best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends from 1994 to 2004 — opens up about his relationship with drugs and alcohol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EEHzs_0ikWUJq600
Getty Images

He revealed that his addiction led to serious medical complications, including an exploded colon, a stint on life support, and a total of 14 surgeries on his stomach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhGjx_0ikWUJq600
Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Promoting the book during an interview with People magazine , Perry shed new light on how his time on Friends was impacted by drug and alcohol use, recalling that his addiction surfaced around the time he was cast in the hit sitcom at age 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJQRD_0ikWUJq600
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“I could handle it, kind of. But by the time I was 34, I was really entrenched in a lot of trouble,” he told the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UkyuJ_0ikWUJq600
Getty Images

“There were years that I was sober during that time,” he added. “Season 9 was the year that I was sober the whole way through. And guess which season I got nominated for best actor? I was like, ‘That should tell me something.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrwSh_0ikWUJq600
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As his addiction got worse, Perry revealed he was taking “55 Vicodin” per day, admitting he “didn't know how to stop.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zxpLS_0ikWUJq600
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In another interview with the New York Times published over the weekend, the actor said that he recently celebrated 18 months without drugs or alcohol. This suggests that he was newly sober at the time of the highly publicized Friends Reunion last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fL97n_0ikWUJq600
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

He also revealed that this milestone did not come cheap, estimating that his journey to sobriety — including going to rehab 15 times over the years — cost him a seven-figure sum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRH3t_0ikWUJq600
Angela Weiss / Getty Images

“I’ve probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=370wQR_0ikWUJq600
Rob Kim / Getty Images

According to the Times, Perry reflects “gratefully and glowingly” on Friends in his book, but also remembers one of the show’s most memorable episodes — Chandler’s wedding to Monica — as a particularly difficult time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jdHjb_0ikWUJq600
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In fact, the 53-year-old actor writes that he was taken to a treatment facility after shooting the fan-favorite episode, which aired in May 2001.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496Cfn_0ikWUJq600
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“I married Monica and got driven back to the treatment center — at the height of my highest point in Friends , the highest point in my career, the iconic moment on the iconic show — in a pickup truck helmed by a sober technician,” Perry says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YH9Y0_0ikWUJq600
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Fortunately, his co-stars were incredibly supportive on set — namely Jennifer Aniston, who Perry says once came to his trailer to confront him about his drinking habits. She told him “in a kind of weird but loving way” that she and the rest of the cast knew he’d been drinking again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38XBSM_0ikWUJq600
Ron Davis

“‘We can smell it,’” Aniston said, with Perry adding that “the plural ‘we’” hit “like a sledgehammer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Icayc_0ikWUJq600
Steve Granitz / WireImage

Opening up in his People profile, Perry gave rare insight into how his “understanding” and “patient” co-stars rallied around him while shooting the sitcom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3reRbO_0ikWUJq600
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“It’s like penguins. Penguins, in nature, when one is sick, or when one is very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up. They walk around it until that penguin can walk on its own. That's kind of what the cast did for me,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0regRP_0ikWUJq600
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Perry now describes himself as “a pretty healthy guy,” saying that the scars from his stomach surgeries serve as “reminders to stay sober.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T6ncZ_0ikWUJq600
David M. Benett

“I'm grateful to be alive, that's for sure,” he said. “And that gives me the possibility to do anything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17vkMJ_0ikWUJq600
Gotham / GC Images

BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

