Colorado Springs dance leader recognized with statewide award

Over the past three decades, Jan Johnson has helped build a robust dance community in Colorado Springs. The founder of Ormao Dance Company, a professional modern and contemporary dance troupe, was recently recognized for her dedication with a Legends of Dance award from The Dance Archive. At the University of Denver, the archive is an endowed collection that seeks to promote all genres of dance and movement.
