Subjects in Lewisville murder/suicide identified

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the two people who died Thursday in a murder/suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex. A woman called 911 about 5:30 a.m. Thursday while in an argument with her ex-husband in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East FM 3040, according to a Lewisville Police department news release. Dispatchers heard multiple gunshots and then the call went silent. Witnesses then called 911 to report that the man had shot the woman multiple times, and then himself. The woman had gunshot wounds to her chest, and the man had a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived.
LEWISVILLE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Man Jailed In VZ County On Dallas Capital Murder Charge

Grand Saline Police arrested a teen fugitive wanted on a Dallas warrant for capital murder. U.S. Marshal and Police took 17-year-old Julio David Falcon into custody without incident. They booked him into the Van Zandt County Justice Center. The investigation is continuing.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

3 Rowlett High School students arrested after gun pulled during fight

ROWLETT, Texas - Police arrested three Rowlett High School students for being part of a fight that included a student pulling out a loaded gun Friday. The incident forced the school to go on lockdown as a security measure. Garland ISD sent an update to parents after the incident. The...
ROWLETT, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

911 Call Goes Silent After Man Fatally Shoots Woman, Kills Himself

A Lewisville woman calling 911 for help early Thursday morning was gunned down by her ex in an apartment complex parking lot moments before he killed himself, witnesses say. Lewisville Police said they received a call to 911 at about 5:30 a.m. where a woman could be heard arguing with a man.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Mix 93.1

Visit The 5 Best Hidden Prohibition Style Speakeasy Bars In Texas

Ever wonder why bars are always dark with no windows to this day? It takes a long time to change things and even then we romanticize the past. When Prohibition started over 100 years ago hidden juice joints were a necessity, and are now becoming destinations. Some of these places are real holes in the wall; others are on the actual sites of speakeasies, and most are just hidden bar concepts.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Carrollton Fatal Hit-and-run Claims Mother of Eight

A deadly hit-and-run crash in Carrollton left eight children without a mother. Police are still looking for the driver from that crash. Aurora Canales’s children are watching that search closely as they figure out how to move forward without her. “She was a very loving person. It's hard to...
CARROLLTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail

A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
FORNEY, TX
fox4news.com

16-year-old driver killed in Dallas DWI crash

DALLAS - A 16-year-old driver was killed by another driver whom police said was intoxicated behind the wheel. The crash happened just before midnight Tuesday on Illinois Avenue near South Westmoreland Road in Oak Cliff. Police said the teenager was going eastbound on Illinois Avenue when 22-year-old Pedro Garcia-Cleto was...
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Man shot to death in Kennedale

- A Kennedale man is dead after being shot Wednesday. Hayden Scarlato and another man were shot near a car wash at the intersection of Little Road and Treepoint Drive around 3 p.m. Scarlato and the other man were rushed to Medical City Arlington
KENNEDALE, TX
keranews.org

Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'

Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
DALLAS, TX
tigertimesonline.com

Former TMS teacher arrested in Richardson by TISD

On Oct. 20, former Texas Middle School art teacher Jason Delezen was booked into Dallas County Jail. Texarkana ISD Police arrested Delezen in Richardson, Texas for an improper relationship with a TISD student that occurred in 2019. He taught at TISD from August 2016 to June 2019. “During his time...
RICHARDSON, TX
