ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 93.1

Visit The 5 Best Hidden Prohibition Style Speakeasy Bars In Texas

Ever wonder why bars are always dark with no windows to this day? It takes a long time to change things and even then we romanticize the past. When Prohibition started over 100 years ago hidden juice joints were a necessity, and are now becoming destinations. Some of these places are real holes in the wall; others are on the actual sites of speakeasies, and most are just hidden bar concepts.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

This $35 Million Dollar Dallas, TX Home Comes With It’s Own Golf Course

There is so much for people to enjoy about this $35 million dollar home in Dallas, Texas. Especially if you love to golf, as it comes with its own 2-hole regulation golf course that comes with its own sand traps and water features. But that is not all if you’re a golf enthusiast as there is a golf simulator also set up inside this home in Dallas. Although, if you think this would be the perfect home for you and your family you better have deep pockets as the list price is $35 million dollars.
DALLAS, TX
Mix 93.1

A Fort Worth, Texas Bookstore is One of the Most Haunted Places in the State

In the first Ghostbusters movie, the first encounter with a ghost by Egon, Peter and Ray was in the basement of a library. That ghost blew out a majority of the library card catalog and spread it's ectoplasm all over it. The three reluctant Ghostbusters then made contact with the ghost only to be shooshed by the ghost then scared out of the building by it. Upon seeing the story of this haunted bookstore in Fort Worth, Texas, that was the first thing that came to mind. Let's find out more about the very haunted Barber's Bookstore.
FORT WORTH, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy