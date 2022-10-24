ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

1 hurt in possible road rage shooting on I-225

 3 days ago

1 hurt in shooting on Interstate 225, investigation of possible road rage underway 00:19

An investigation into a shooting led to a shutdown of the southbound lanes of Interstate 225 in Aurora during part of the morning rush hour. It happened near the 6th Avenue exit.

At 7:30 a.m. Copter4 video showed police cars blocking all southbound lanes of traffic and officers on foot walking down the highway, apparently looking for evidence. The highway was fully reopened by 8:30 a.m.

Police sent out a tweet saying one person was hurt in the shooting and was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries. They said the victim said the shooting may have been related to road rage.

There's no description of a suspect in the case so far.

