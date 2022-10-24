Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Hospitalized, Shot Multiple Times by Her Husband Before He Kills Himself: Police
Fort Worth Police are investigating an apparent attempted domestic murder-suicide Friday after they say a man shot his wife several times before killing himself. According to police, officers were sent to a home on the 6400 block of Meadowbrook Drive where a couple in their 50s had been arguing. Investigators...
Man arrested in East Texas in connection to murder of woman, kidnapping of 5-month-old
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Wednesday in East Texas and charged with murder, endangering a child and evading arrest, according to authorities. Braylon Diamente Hicks was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail, said the Edgewood Police Department. Hicks was accused of leading East Texas law enforcement on a pursuit from Edgewood […]
KXII.com
Semi driver high on meth at time of deadly Sherman crash sentenced to 20 years
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County jury convicted the truck driver who went off Highway 75 and fatally struck a woman in the parking lot of her workplace back in January of 2021. Darwood Kellett, 55, of Irving, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated assault...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Pepper Sprayed While Handcuffed in Garland PD Cruiser Speaks Out, Files Suit
A North Texas mother says the Garland Police Department failed to protect her from a rogue officer who pepper-sprayed her while she was handcuffed and buckled inside a police cruiser. The incident is one of two back-to-back questionable use of force incidents involving the same officer and which led to...
dallasexpress.com
Victim Billed for Poisoned IV Bag by Baylor Scott & White
Baylor Scott & White Surgicare reportedly billed an 18-year-old for an IV bag administered to him that anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. had allegedly tainted, leading to a cardiac emergency during his procedure. “My initial reaction is: this is putting salt on the wound,” said the teenage victim’s grandfather, Dr. Dan...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HERNANDEZ, JOHN ANTHONY; W/M HISPANIC; POB: LUBBOCK TX; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
Subjects in Lewisville murder/suicide identified
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the two people who died Thursday in a murder/suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex. A woman called 911 about 5:30 a.m. Thursday while in an argument with her ex-husband in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East FM 3040, according to a Lewisville Police department news release. Dispatchers heard multiple gunshots and then the call went silent. Witnesses then called 911 to report that the man had shot the woman multiple times, and then himself. The woman had gunshot wounds to her chest, and the man had a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived.
easttexasradio.com
Man Jailed In VZ County On Dallas Capital Murder Charge
Grand Saline Police arrested a teen fugitive wanted on a Dallas warrant for capital murder. U.S. Marshal and Police took 17-year-old Julio David Falcon into custody without incident. They booked him into the Van Zandt County Justice Center. The investigation is continuing.
fox4news.com
fox4news.com
3 Rowlett High School students arrested after gun pulled during fight
ROWLETT, Texas - Police arrested three Rowlett High School students for being part of a fight that included a student pulling out a loaded gun Friday. The incident forced the school to go on lockdown as a security measure. Garland ISD sent an update to parents after the incident. The...
Victims' Relatives Express 'Sense Of Shock' After Suspected Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir Avoids Death Penalty
After the Dallas County District Attorney's Office reportedly dismissed 11 murder indictments following Billy Chemirmir's second murder conviction, the relatives of his alleged victims hope another county will push for his execution. The surviving victims of a Texas man accused of killing at least 22 elderly women say they feel...
Teenager arrested in East Texas accused of capital murder in Dallas
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was arrested in East Texas on Tuesday for a capital murder charge, said law enforcement. Julio David Falcon, 17, was take into custody in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m. He was wanted by the Dallas Police Department. The Grand Saline […]
peoplenewspapers.com
‘Person of Interest’ in Nails-In-Roadways Incidents Arrested in Collin County
Plano police Oct. 24 arrested a Grand Prairie man that Univesity Park police say is a “person of interest” in a string of incidents of nails being left on roadways during the last several weeks. Plano police arrested Kevin Genter, 45, for allegedly firing gunshots from a four-door...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
fox4news.com
16-year-old driver killed in Dallas DWI crash
DALLAS - A 16-year-old driver was killed by another driver whom police said was intoxicated behind the wheel. The crash happened just before midnight Tuesday on Illinois Avenue near South Westmoreland Road in Oak Cliff. Police said the teenager was going eastbound on Illinois Avenue when 22-year-old Pedro Garcia-Cleto was...
Mansfield ISD board secretary arrested on assault, family violence charge
MANSFIELD, Texas — Mansfield ISD's board secretary was arrested last week, and the district's board of trustees is in the process of addressing the issue. According to police, Mansfield officers arrested Bianca Benavides Anderson while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Ascot Park Drive around 2 a.m. on Oct. 22.
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viral
A real estate agent based in the Southlake suburb of Dallas has been disciplined after a series of threatening texts he sent were published on Twitter and went viral. Jeff Cornett, an agent for Coldwell Banker, sent a series of texts to Tom Powell Jr after disagreeing with him on politics on TikTok.
Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas
One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
easttexasradio.com
Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail
A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas shooting suspect booked into; hospital makes security changes
Methodist Dallas is updating its security policies following a shooting that left two innocent healthcare workers dead. Plus, the injured suspect is now behind bars.
