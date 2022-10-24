ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

dallasexpress.com

Victim Billed for Poisoned IV Bag by Baylor Scott & White

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare reportedly billed an 18-year-old for an IV bag administered to him that anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. had allegedly tainted, leading to a cardiac emergency during his procedure. “My initial reaction is: this is putting salt on the wound,” said the teenage victim’s grandfather, Dr. Dan...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HERNANDEZ, JOHN ANTHONY; W/M HISPANIC; POB: LUBBOCK TX; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
KELLER, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Subjects in Lewisville murder/suicide identified

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the two people who died Thursday in a murder/suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex. A woman called 911 about 5:30 a.m. Thursday while in an argument with her ex-husband in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East FM 3040, according to a Lewisville Police department news release. Dispatchers heard multiple gunshots and then the call went silent. Witnesses then called 911 to report that the man had shot the woman multiple times, and then himself. The woman had gunshot wounds to her chest, and the man had a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived.
LEWISVILLE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Man Jailed In VZ County On Dallas Capital Murder Charge

Grand Saline Police arrested a teen fugitive wanted on a Dallas warrant for capital murder. U.S. Marshal and Police took 17-year-old Julio David Falcon into custody without incident. They booked him into the Van Zandt County Justice Center. The investigation is continuing.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

3 Rowlett High School students arrested after gun pulled during fight

ROWLETT, Texas - Police arrested three Rowlett High School students for being part of a fight that included a student pulling out a loaded gun Friday. The incident forced the school to go on lockdown as a security measure. Garland ISD sent an update to parents after the incident. The...
ROWLETT, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

911 Call Goes Silent After Man Fatally Shoots Woman, Kills Himself

A Lewisville woman calling 911 for help early Thursday morning was gunned down by her ex in an apartment complex parking lot moments before he killed himself, witnesses say. Lewisville Police said they received a call to 911 at about 5:30 a.m. where a woman could be heard arguing with a man.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

16-year-old driver killed in Dallas DWI crash

DALLAS - A 16-year-old driver was killed by another driver whom police said was intoxicated behind the wheel. The crash happened just before midnight Tuesday on Illinois Avenue near South Westmoreland Road in Oak Cliff. Police said the teenager was going eastbound on Illinois Avenue when 22-year-old Pedro Garcia-Cleto was...
DALLAS, TX
DFWChild

Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas

One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail

A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
FORNEY, TX
