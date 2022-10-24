ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Halloween Events in North Texas

With the Halloween holiday quickly approaching, there is still plenty for North Texans to take part in within the Dallas-Fort Worth region. These events include haunted houses in Plano, Midlothian, Garland, and Red Oak, pub crawls and happy hours in Dallas, and Halloween-themed family nights in Farmers Branch and Garland.
DALLAS, TX
This $35 Million Dollar Dallas, TX Home Comes With It’s Own Golf Course

There is so much for people to enjoy about this $35 million dollar home in Dallas, Texas. Especially if you love to golf, as it comes with its own 2-hole regulation golf course that comes with its own sand traps and water features. But that is not all if you’re a golf enthusiast as there is a golf simulator also set up inside this home in Dallas. Although, if you think this would be the perfect home for you and your family you better have deep pockets as the list price is $35 million dollars.
DALLAS, TX
A Fort Worth, Texas Bookstore is One of the Most Haunted Places in the State

In the first Ghostbusters movie, the first encounter with a ghost by Egon, Peter and Ray was in the basement of a library. That ghost blew out a majority of the library card catalog and spread it's ectoplasm all over it. The three reluctant Ghostbusters then made contact with the ghost only to be shooshed by the ghost then scared out of the building by it. Upon seeing the story of this haunted bookstore in Fort Worth, Texas, that was the first thing that came to mind. Let's find out more about the very haunted Barber's Bookstore.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS, TX
Walmart Supercenter in Plano celebrates $1.4M remodel

The electronics department at the Walmart Supercenter in Plano was among the areas that got remodeled. (Courtesy Walmart) The Walmart Supercenter will celebrate its newly remodeled store at 1700 Dallas Parkway in Plano from 7-9 a.m. Oct. 28. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a kids zone, food trucks, a DJ with music and vendor giveaways. The remodeling includes an updated electronics department, the pharmacy’s move to the front of the store, an expanded apparel department and updated signage. Renovations totaled about $1.4 million, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. 972-931-9846. www.walmart.com.
PLANO, TX
Wallbox Opens The Doors To Its new Manufacturing Facility In Texas

Today, electric vehicle charging equipment supplier, Wallbox, officially opened its first North American manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas. The state-of-the-art 130,000 sq.ft. factory will manufacture the company's full line of charging equipment in the U.S. The $70 million investment by Wallbox is expected to produce 250,000 units and bring more...
ARLINGTON, TX
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
DALLAS, TX
Visit Royalty At ShangriLlama in Royse City

ShangriLlama in Royse City is home to a castle and six royal llamas and offers experiences for curious visitors. Guests can participate in “Llama Llessons,” “Llama Walks,” “Virtual Llama Meetings,” and even weddings with llamas, if desired. ShangriLlama is the name of their ranch...
ROYSE CITY, TX
Up in 60: Car wash turns into tunnel of terror for Halloween

DALLAS — If you're looking for a safe and family-friendly haunted attraction, WashGuys Car Wash is transforming their business for Halloween Weekend. Over three days, three locations will be haunted by fog machines, creepy clowns, music, candy and more from 7:00 pm to midnight. The schedule, pending weather, is...
DALLAS, TX
