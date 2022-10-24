Read full article on original website
Wade Barrett Reveals When He Learned Of Commentary Move From NXT To SmackDown, Talks Potential In-Ring Return
Wade Barrett recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE and NXT commentator spoke about moving from the NXT brand to SmackDown on commentary, a potential in-ring return and more. Featured below are...
Fred Rosser Says CM Punk Told Him He Had His Back When He Came Out On WWE TV
NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser appeared on the Insiders Edge: A Pro Wrestling podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how CM Punk was maybe under a lot of stress at the time he was in NXT and how the former WWE Champion was not into it.
Zelina Vega Talks Current WWE Push
During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Smackdown Superstar Zelina Vega discussed her current push in WWE. Check out the highlights below. “I had those questions like, ‘Can I do this by myself? Can I carry all about me?’ Damn right I can. Then, I became Queen. Now, it’s taking both parts and combining them together and doing this for me but also doing this for my team and getting people to see that side of me. For the longest time I was like, ‘Damn, they have no idea what they have.’ I always told them, ‘Give me the ball. If I drop it, screw me, but you’ll never know until you try.’ Now, it’s become that you have to trust people and be willing to go the extra mile and give people that chance. Look at Liv Morgan, the fans wanted it so bad for her and you give people that chance and see what it turns into. It’s cool to have fans feel like they’re listened to.”
Road Dogg Talks Not Knowing Bray Wyatt Was Returning To The WWE
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how Bray Wyatt's WWE return was done so well and how he honestly had no idea Bray was returning to the WWE because he isn't in those inner circles anymore that talk about creative.
Solo Sikoa Reveals Last Time He Saw Cousin Dwayne Johnson, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock At WrestleMania
Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the folks from Give Me Sport for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about the last time he saw his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, as well as the possibility of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock as a main event at WrestleMania.
Deonna Purrazzo Sounds Off On History Behind Her Runs With IMPACT Knockouts Championship
Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on the Ref'in It Up podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling veteran spoke about her history with the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she...
Shawn Michaels Claims Past Issues With The Rock Aren't As Bad As They've Been Made Out To Be (Video)
Shawn Michaels' past issues with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are not as bad as they have been made out to be in the media. "The Heartbreak Kid" spoke at length about this topic during his recent appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, which was recorded as HBK was helping train Paul for his upcoming championship clash with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.
WWE News: Halloween NFT's, Top 10 Devastating Knockouts (Video)
-- New Halloween themed NFT's are now available on WWEMoonsault.com. The new NFT's include WWE Hall Of Famer Kane, Monday Night Raw Superstar and The Judgement Day's own Rhea Ripley, as well as The Boogeyman. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of WWE Top 10 has...
WWE News: Triple H's Stance Towards CM Punk Has Reportedly Softened
-- Recent reports have indicated that CM Punk and AEW are actively working towards a buyout, effectively ending Punk's time with the promotion after he was indefinitely suspended due to his part in a backstage brawl. With the prospects of a buyout, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter threw out the possibility of Punk returning to WWE, something that seems nearly impossible.
WWE News: WWE Playlist Showcases Mandy Rose, Top 10 NXT Moments (Video)
-- The Top 10 NXT highlights are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Find out if your favorite moment made the list by viewing the embedded video:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh editiom of WWE Playlist has also been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Check...
Shotzi Talks Recent NXT Appearances
Smackdown Superstar Shotzi has been very busy as of late. After hosting NXT Halloween Havoc, and multiple appearances on NXT television, Shotzi appeared on Wednesday's edition of WWE's The Bump, where she shared her thoughts on the last few weeks of her career. Check out the comments from the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion below.
Bobby Fish Talks IMPACT World Title Match Against Josh Alexander, Clarifies IMPACT Contract Status
Bobby Fish isn't signed to an exclusive IMPACT Wrestling contract. The former AEW and WWE NXT Superstar spoke about this and his upcoming IMPACT World Championship match against "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander during a recent appearance on the Undisputed podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the...
New Report Suggests CM Punk's Dog Injury Story is an "Outright Lie"
-- Over the past 24 hours, we have seen strong signs that The Elite are headed back to AEW within the coming weeks as a video package hyping their return aired on Dynamite last night and a report noted that they were also backstage. With that, a story then emerged from CM Punk's camp that shed further details on the backstage scuffle following All Out, suggesting that Punk's dog Larry had his tooth knocked loose (and eventually removed) in the melee, which was implied as the reason Punk got physical.
Booker T Reveals Thoughts On Working In NXT Thus Far, Offers Strong Praise For 2 Talents
Booker T recently offered high praise for Carmelo Hayes and JD McDonagh. The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend and newest addition to the NXT commentary team spoke about his move to the brand, as well as the aforementioned pair of talents from the brand during the latest installment of his podcast.
WWE News: New Road To WWE Crown Jewel, Latest Celtic Warrior Workout (Video)
-- Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are on the road to WWE's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Ahead of their huge collision in Saudi Arabia, WWE has posted a new video on YouTube, featuring a recap of the rivalry between Lesnar and Lashley:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news,...
Arn Anderson Reveals He Hated The Job Of Being A WWE Producer
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his “The Arn Show” podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he hated the job of being a WWE producer because if something turns out to not be good in the matches it is automatically your fault.
Triple H Reportedly Scrapping Major WWE Premium Live Event Next Year
– WWE has been holding annual Hell in a Cell PPVs/PLEs for well over a decade usually in the October timeframe apart from a few exceptions. That could be changing if a report from WrestleVotes is correct. Speaking to GiveMeSport.com, the report states that the show itself is “completely dead” with Triple H now in control as he feels having a gimmicked event like that on a specific date is restrictive. In the past, wrestlers who were feuding would often have to prolong their program for several weeks on occasion in order to make it to the PPV which is the only place a Hell in a Cell match would take place.
WWE News: Guest On Special Edition Of WWE's The Bump, Liv Morgan Celebrates WWE Anniversary
-- Ahead of WWE's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, a special edition of WWE's The Bump will air on all of the promotions social media platforms. WWE Universal Championship Challenger Logan Paul will join The Bump crew on the Novemeber 5th show. -- In other World Wrestling...
Ric Flair Talks CM Punk Potentially Returning To The WWE
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as CM Punk potentially returning to WWE as in this day and age he can see just about anything happen. The Nature Boy also talked about how when CM Punk was working for the WWE a number of years back he thought he was better than John Cena, which is absolutely untrue as far as being the face of the company is concerned.
Kurt Angle Explains Why He Thinks Christian Cage Doesn't Get The Credit He Deserves
Christian Cage is underrated. Kurt Angle thinks so. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke during the latest installment of his official podcast, the Kurt Angle Show, about Christian Cage being underrated and not getting the proper credit he deserves due to his iconic affiliation with Edge in WWE.
