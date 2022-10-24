ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

CJ "Lana" Perry Talks About How Miro Is Being Booked In AEW

What does CJ "Lana" Perry think of the way Miro has been booked in AEW?. The former WWE performer spoke about this during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview where she spoke about both of their respective pro wrestling careers. Featured below is an excerpt...
rajah.com

Jim Ross Says He Wants To Help Build AEW Rampage

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as being glad Tony Khan put him on AEW Rampage because he wants to help build the brand. Jim Ross said:. “We’re trying real hard...
rajah.com

KiLynn King Talks NWA Not Running An Empowerrr Event This Year, Tony Khan Paying Attention

Pro wrestling star KiLynn King, who has competed in companies such as AEW and the NWA, recently spoke with Andrew Thompson from PostWrestling on a variety of topics, including NWA not having an Empowerrr Event this year and how you want to make sure that every booking for an event like that matters so it is only a matter of finding what works and what makes sense before putting up an event like that once again.
OHIO STATE
rajah.com

Matt Hardy On Why Chris Jericho Is Similar To How Hulk Hogan Was In WCW

Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how ROH World Champion Chris Jericho is so multi-talented that he understands how to do sports entertainment and wrestling as well and how Chris Jericho is similar to how Hulk Hogan was in WCW when the promotion was hot as he is the guy everyone knew.
rajah.com

Tony Khan Responds to Eric Bischoff's Comments; Calls Him "Hypocritical and Contradictory"

-- Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff have been gradually escalating their online feud with Khan taking the latest shot, calling Bischoff "contradictory and hypocritical" when referring to the way Bischoff has criticized AEW's match making with bouts thrown together without a storyline. "Frankly, the person that has been the most...
rajah.com

Road Dogg Talks Not Knowing Bray Wyatt Was Returning To The WWE

WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how Bray Wyatt's WWE return was done so well and how he honestly had no idea Bray was returning to the WWE because he isn't in those inner circles anymore that talk about creative.
rajah.com

WWE News: Triple H's Stance Towards CM Punk Has Reportedly Softened

-- Recent reports have indicated that CM Punk and AEW are actively working towards a buyout, effectively ending Punk's time with the promotion after he was indefinitely suspended due to his part in a backstage brawl. With the prospects of a buyout, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter threw out the possibility of Punk returning to WWE, something that seems nearly impossible.
rajah.com

Top AEW Superstar Told CM Punk That He Was a Cancer to the Locker Room

-- More details continue to emerge regarding the backstage braw following All Out which saw multiple talent and officials suspended. In a new report, fightfulselect.com reports that Chris Jericho showed up following the fight, approached CM Punk and told him that he was a "cancer to the locker room" and a detriment to the company. Punk's verbatim reply isn't known but he said something along of the lines of telling Jericho to mind his own business and leave the area. Soon thereafter, Jericho did in fact leave the backstage area before joining the ongoing media scrum that was taking place with Tony Khan.
rajah.com

Arn Anderson Says Billy Gunn Aligning Himself With The Acclaimed Is Working

WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his “The Arn Show” podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how Billy Gunn aligning himself with The Acclaimed is working. Arn Anderson said:. “Well, I...
rajah.com

Jim Ross Makes Comparisons Between Jon Moxley & "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Jim Ross thinks Jon Moxley is very comparable to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. The All Elite Wrestling commentator made a case for the comparison being one of merit when sharing his thoughts about it on the latest episode of his official podcast, "Grilling J.R." Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com

Serena Deeb Speaks Highly Of Cody Rhodes, Talks Coaching Less & Wrestling More

Serena Deeb recently spoke with The Flagship for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about coaching less due to her increased wrestling schedule, as well as some high praise for "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. Featured below are some of...
rajah.com

Shotzi Talks Recent NXT Appearances

Smackdown Superstar Shotzi has been very busy as of late. After hosting NXT Halloween Havoc, and multiple appearances on NXT television, Shotzi appeared on Wednesday's edition of WWE's The Bump, where she shared her thoughts on the last few weeks of her career. Check out the comments from the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion below.
rajah.com

New Report Suggests CM Punk's Dog Injury Story is an "Outright Lie"

-- Over the past 24 hours, we have seen strong signs that The Elite are headed back to AEW within the coming weeks as a video package hyping their return aired on Dynamite last night and a report noted that they were also backstage. With that, a story then emerged from CM Punk's camp that shed further details on the backstage scuffle following All Out, suggesting that Punk's dog Larry had his tooth knocked loose (and eventually removed) in the melee, which was implied as the reason Punk got physical.
rajah.com

The Kingdom Signs Full-Time Deal With AEW

According to a report from Fightful Select, The Kingdom (Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) are officially members of the All Elite Wrestling roster. The Kingdom have all signed multi-year deals with the promotion, following the end of their run in Impact Wrestling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy