-- More details continue to emerge regarding the backstage braw following All Out which saw multiple talent and officials suspended. In a new report, fightfulselect.com reports that Chris Jericho showed up following the fight, approached CM Punk and told him that he was a "cancer to the locker room" and a detriment to the company. Punk's verbatim reply isn't known but he said something along of the lines of telling Jericho to mind his own business and leave the area. Soon thereafter, Jericho did in fact leave the backstage area before joining the ongoing media scrum that was taking place with Tony Khan.

1 DAY AGO