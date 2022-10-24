ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Suspect in Albuquerque rape cold case arraigned on new charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man arrested in a decades-old rape case, is facing new charges. Duran is accused of holding a woman up at knifepoint and sexually assaulting her at a northeast Albuquerque complex in July 1997. Investigators used forensic genealogy to link Duran to the crime and he was arrested last year. […]
Albuquerque police provides details on two officer-involved shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the Albuquerque Police Department released details of two separate officer-involved shootings from September. APD says one of the incidents started as a fight over a parking spot, the other incident was an attempted burglary in progress. September 21 Officer-Involved Shooting Garcia has a long criminal history dating back to 2008, with […]
AG Balderas Announces Pretrial Detention of Serial Organized Retail Criminal Who Enlisted the Help of Her 15-Year-Old Daughter

ALBUQUERQUE — Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that at a pretrial detention hearing on Monday afternoon, Judge Cindy Leos granted the State’s pretrial detention motion on Lovelea Degeer. Judge Leos determined Degeer will be held pending trial and found that Degeer showed “terrible judgment” through her pattern of conduct, which includes Degeer’s current criminal charges and the allegation that she stored a gun under the bed of her 12-year-old son. Judge Leos concluded that no release conditions could be fashioned that would protect the community.
After setting up more than 100 companies to help avoid taxes, Albuquerque woman faces prison time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who ran a business helping companies get started has pled guilty to defrauding the U.S. government. Stacy Underwood allegedly opened at least 114 bank accounts for her clients while helping hide millions in funds from the IRS. According to her guilty plea filed in federal court, Underwood and partner David […]
APD overtime scandal: Lt. accused of bilking taxpayers reinstated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a well-documented case of high-level wrongdoing at the Albuquerque Police Department. While assigned to the Chief’s office, Lieutenant Jim Edison pocketed tens of thousands of dollars in illicit overtime. Over a 12-month period, the lieutenant was paid $242,758. That’s more than the police chief and even the mayor.
Shooting in southeast Albuquerque leaves one person dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night in southeast Albuquerque that left one person dead. APD say officers responded to the 5000 block of Zuni near San Mateo around 10 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired. Police say when officers arrived they found one person dead from gunshot wounds. […]
Trial begins for man accused of killing his aunt

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of Craig Smith, the man accused of murdering his elderly aunt. 86-year-old Josephina Ortega was found asphyxiated inside her home, with her hands zip-tied behind her back in 2017. Ortega’s nephew, Craig Smith and his girlfriend Evonne Jaramillo were charged with the murder after police […]
APD investigates recent fatal crash as homicide

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that left a man dead in the road in Southeast Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said Tommy McCrae, 66, was fatally struck by a vehicle near Gibson and Palomas SE. He said police responded around 6 p.m. to the...
LAPD To Hold Drug Take Back Day Saturday Oct. 29

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Los Alamos Police Department (LAPD) will be conducting its biannual DEA Drug Take Back Day. This event will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. in the North parking lot (off Central Avenue) of the LAPD. The following items will not be accepted:...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Behind the Story: Fired APD officer gets job back amid overtime settlement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this year, KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker uncovered the story of a high ranking Albuquerque Police officer who racked up more than $132,000 worth of overtime between April 2020 and 2021. That officer, Lt. Jim Edison, was eventually fired in October 2021 following two internal affairs investigations. However, that firing […]
