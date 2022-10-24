Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspect in Albuquerque rape cold case arraigned on new charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man arrested in a decades-old rape case, is facing new charges. Duran is accused of holding a woman up at knifepoint and sexually assaulting her at a northeast Albuquerque complex in July 1997. Investigators used forensic genealogy to link Duran to the crime and he was arrested last year. […]
Findings about fatal 'Rust' movie set shooting now with New Mexico prosecutors
SANTA FE, N.M. — A sheriff’s department has submitted its investigative findings to prosecutors in the death of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico in October 2021. Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Ríos said Thursday that two binders...
Sentence handed down for slaying of New Mexico girl
The girl's death on her 10th birthday was a shock for the community. The girl's mother will be sentenced next month for her role.
Suspect accused of shooting man who confronted him over stolen truck
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Luis Ornelas-Robles, the man accused of shooting and killing another man in a gunfight, is now behind bars. Ornelas-Robles is accused in the July shooting of Guadalupe Sandoval at 7-11 on Coors and Gun Club. They say he was in Sandoval’s stolen truck when Sandoval […]
Rio Rancho man charged for allegedly swinging hacksaw at security while shoplifting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after getting violent while shoplifting from an Albuquerque Lowes. Police were called to the store near Alameda and Coors where they say 44-year-old Anthony Galassi was walking around putting items in a basket. They say when confronted by security, he pulled out a hacksaw and began swinging […]
Albuquerque police provides details on two officer-involved shootings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the Albuquerque Police Department released details of two separate officer-involved shootings from September. APD says one of the incidents started as a fight over a parking spot, the other incident was an attempted burglary in progress. September 21 Officer-Involved Shooting Garcia has a long criminal history dating back to 2008, with […]
nmag.gov
AG Balderas Announces Pretrial Detention of Serial Organized Retail Criminal Who Enlisted the Help of Her 15-Year-Old Daughter
ALBUQUERQUE — Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that at a pretrial detention hearing on Monday afternoon, Judge Cindy Leos granted the State’s pretrial detention motion on Lovelea Degeer. Judge Leos determined Degeer will be held pending trial and found that Degeer showed “terrible judgment” through her pattern of conduct, which includes Degeer’s current criminal charges and the allegation that she stored a gun under the bed of her 12-year-old son. Judge Leos concluded that no release conditions could be fashioned that would protect the community.
Fabian Gonzales sentenced to 37.5 years for role in Victoria Martens death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fabian Gonzales has been sentenced to 37.5 years behind bars, the maximum sentence, for his role in the death of Victoria Martens. The sentence came after an emotional day in court and eight years after the crime. The sentence, 37.5 years, is for allowing Victoria’s death to happen, dismembering the body, and […]
After setting up more than 100 companies to help avoid taxes, Albuquerque woman faces prison time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who ran a business helping companies get started has pled guilty to defrauding the U.S. government. Stacy Underwood allegedly opened at least 114 bank accounts for her clients while helping hide millions in funds from the IRS. According to her guilty plea filed in federal court, Underwood and partner David […]
CNBC
Albequerque Head sentenced to 7.5 years for role in Jan. 6 insurrection
The January 6th insurrectionist who dragged D.C. police officer Michael Fanone into the middle of a mob, Albuquerque Head, was sentenced to 7.5 years in federal prison today. Head traveled to the Capitol from Tennessee.
KRQE News 13
APD overtime scandal: Lt. accused of bilking taxpayers reinstated
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a well-documented case of high-level wrongdoing at the Albuquerque Police Department. While assigned to the Chief’s office, Lieutenant Jim Edison pocketed tens of thousands of dollars in illicit overtime. Over a 12-month period, the lieutenant was paid $242,758. That’s more than the police chief and even the mayor.
Man on trial, accused of attacking mailman in Albuquerque
A man was arrested after authorities accused him of attacking a mailman.
Albuquerque woman accused of stealing plants awaits trial behind bars
The shoplifting crimes started over a year ago, officials said.
Shooting in southeast Albuquerque leaves one person dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night in southeast Albuquerque that left one person dead. APD say officers responded to the 5000 block of Zuni near San Mateo around 10 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired. Police say when officers arrived they found one person dead from gunshot wounds. […]
Colorado suspects arrested in Santa Fe as part of homicide investigation
On Monday, the Denver Police Department asked for help from the Santa Fe Police Department as a part of a homicide investigation.
Trial begins for man accused of killing his aunt
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of Craig Smith, the man accused of murdering his elderly aunt. 86-year-old Josephina Ortega was found asphyxiated inside her home, with her hands zip-tied behind her back in 2017. Ortega’s nephew, Craig Smith and his girlfriend Evonne Jaramillo were charged with the murder after police […]
rrobserver.com
APD investigates recent fatal crash as homicide
Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that left a man dead in the road in Southeast Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said Tommy McCrae, 66, was fatally struck by a vehicle near Gibson and Palomas SE. He said police responded around 6 p.m. to the...
ladailypost.com
LAPD To Hold Drug Take Back Day Saturday Oct. 29
On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Los Alamos Police Department (LAPD) will be conducting its biannual DEA Drug Take Back Day. This event will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. in the North parking lot (off Central Avenue) of the LAPD. The following items will not be accepted:...
Suspects accused of stealing almost $2,000 in items from Home Depot
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Police Department is asking for help identifying three suspects accused of stealing about $1,800 worth of items from a Home Depot. Police say one of the suspects threatened an employee with a metal baton and another sprayed bear spray at the same employee. The three suspects are then […]
Behind the Story: Fired APD officer gets job back amid overtime settlement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this year, KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker uncovered the story of a high ranking Albuquerque Police officer who racked up more than $132,000 worth of overtime between April 2020 and 2021. That officer, Lt. Jim Edison, was eventually fired in October 2021 following two internal affairs investigations. However, that firing […]
Comments / 1