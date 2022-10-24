ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

By Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FlplM_0ikVTycl00

Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel jones (8) and running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrate a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stretches before the game against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER, CO
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Oct 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) sits on the field after an injury during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NASHVILLE, TN
Ravens at Bucs: Preview, Props, Prediction

The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their Thursday night game tied for first place in their respective divisions. But looks are certainly deceiving in the case of two teams that entered the season with extremely lofty expectations. The Bucs (3-4) have lost four of their past five games, the most recent coming at the hands of a Carolina Panthers team in the midst of a fire sale and starting a third-string quarterback. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) celebrates after a sack of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL: Officials were not seeking Mike Evans' autograph

NFL officials Jeff Lamberth and Tripp Sutter were not seeking the autograph of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans when they crossed paths in the postgame tunnel Sunday. The NFL said Tuesday following an investigation into the matter that there was no violation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement prohibiting referees and game officials from "asking players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia." Video of both...
TAMPA, FL
Falcons, Panthers meet attempting to climb NFC South standings

Perhaps because they're in the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are right in the thick of a divisional title race. The Panthers, despite their snags, have the right formula against divisional opponents and they'll try to capture another victory when they take on the Falcons on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta. "Really, another opportunity to climb our way back into this," Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said. ...
ATLANTA, GA
Commanders' Chase Young to return to practice next week

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will return to practice next week, roughly 11 1/2 months after tearing is right ACL and MCL in a game last season. Young has been on the reserve/physically unable to perform list since Aug. 23 as he continued his recovery from reconstructive knee surgery. Commanders coach Ron Rivera said the 21-day practice window will be opened on Young next week. Young can be added...
WASHINGTON, DC
Russell Wilson practices in London: 'Ready to rock'

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson sounded upbeat after participating in Wednesday's practice in London. "Yeah, I feel great," he said when asked if he could play Sunday against Jacksonville without any limitations due to his injured left hamstring. "I'm ready to rock." Wilson missed last Sunday's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets and was...
DENVER, CO
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) out vs. Panthers

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Carolina Panthers due to his hamstring injury, coach Arthur Smith announced Friday. Terrell has yet to practice this week since sustaining the injury during Atlanta's 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. Terrell, 24, has 29 tackles and one fumble recovery in seven games (all starts) this season for the Falcons (3-4). He has 184 tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in 37 games (all starts) since being selected by Atlanta with the 16th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) also was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers (2-5), while cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) is listed as questionable. --Field Level Media
ATLANTA, GA
