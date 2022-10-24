NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jaguars place CB Shaquill Griffin (back) on IR
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with an ailing back. Griffin will sit out the team's next four games due to the move. Griffin recently told reporters that he has been dealing with a back issue since training camp. He aggravated the injury in Jacksonville's 34-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 16 and then sat out the Jaguars' 23-17 loss to the New...
Ravens at Bucs: Preview, Props, Prediction
The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their Thursday night game tied for first place in their respective divisions. But looks are certainly deceiving in the case of two teams that entered the season with extremely lofty expectations. The Bucs (3-4) have lost four of their past five games, the most recent coming at the hands of a Carolina Panthers team in the midst of a fire sale and starting a third-string quarterback. ...
Syndication: The Enquirer
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Zach Carter (95) pushes though in pursuit of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The Bengals led 28-17 at halftime. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-The Enquirer Atlanta Falcons At Cincinnati Bengals Nfl Week 7
Lamar Jackson rallies Ravens past reeling Bucs
Lamar Jackson threw two third-quarter touchdown passes Thursday night and the Baltimore Ravens kept Tom Brady's struggles going in a 27-22 win over the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baltimore (5-3) won its second game in five days and took a half-game lead on Cincinnati in the AFC North, while Tampa Bay (3-5) fell a half-game behind Atlanta for first place in the NFC South. Every team in that division owns...
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders
Oct 23, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) leaps over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) while attempting to score a touchdown during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
London Falling? Nathaniel Hackett's job may be on line with Broncos
A battle between 2-5 teams in London that starts at 9:30 a.m. ET wouldn't typically draw much interest stateside, but Sunday's game at Wembley has plenty of storylines. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said he is "ready to rock" against the Jacksonville Jaguars after missing last week's loss to the New York Jets. He'll be back in the lineup and trying to keep the Broncos within shouting distance in the AFC playoff picture. ...
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball against Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Russell Wilson practices in London: 'Ready to rock'
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson sounded upbeat after participating in Wednesday's practice in London. "Yeah, I feel great," he said when asked if he could play Sunday against Jacksonville without any limitations due to his injured left hamstring. "I'm ready to rock." Wilson missed last Sunday's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets and was...
NFL: Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders
Oct 23, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores on a 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
All eyes on Ryan Tannehill's health as Titans visit Texans
Will he play, or won't he? That's the question surrounding Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose availability going into his team's meeting with the host Houston Texans on Sunday is still up in the air. Tannehill sprained his right ankle during the fourth quarter of a 19-10 home win last week over Indianapolis and missed just one play. But Tannehill was clearly not 100 percent after the injury, and he's a quarterback who needs mobility to be at his best. ...
Jalen Hurts, Eagles try to remain perfect, host in-state rival Steelers
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has just as many rushing touchdowns as passing touchdowns this season for the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. He has scored six of each through six games, passing for 1,514 yards and rushing for 293 more heading into Sunday's game between the Eagles (6-0) and visiting Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5). "His mobility is definitely a factor," Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith said. "We have to keep him in the pocket. When...
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury, the team confirmed Friday. D'Onta Foreman and rookie Raheem Blackshear will handle rushing duties when the Panthers (2-5) take on the NFC South-leading Falcons (3-4). Hubbard, 23, sustained the injury in Sunday's 21-3 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was his first start of the season after Carolina traded Christian McCaffrey...
