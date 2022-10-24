Read full article on original website
Related
Mariano Rivera calling out Yankees’ decision to keep Aaron Boone says it all
Aaron Boone will be back managing the New York Yankees in 2023, per owner Hal Steinbrenner. Now, is Boone at solely fault for this team constantly falling short? No. There’s a toilet paper roll’s worth of reasons why that’s the case. But is Boone helping? No. The...
Derek Jeter Was Asked If Aaron Judge Should Sign With Yankees
With Aaron Judge's future with the New York Yankees up in the air, The Captain has now weighed in on his situation. But if fans were hoping for an impassioned plea from Derek Jeter for Judge to stay in the Bronx, they'll be a little disappointed. In a recent interview,...
thecomeback.com
Derek Jeter gets honest about Aaron Judge’s Yankees future
After a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, star slugger Aaron Judge is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Given that Judge has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Yankees up to this point, it’s tough for fans to even imagine him wearing another uniform – much like Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge may be MVP but he’s not MLB’s most marketable player, report says
Aaron Judge is getting ready to cash in as a free agent. But to date, the New York Yankees slugger hasn’t hit it big as the new single-season American League home run king. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Judge set a new league record with 62...
Multiple Yankees reportedly taken aback by 'brutal experience' in Bronx during ALCS, surprised by boos
According to SNY’s Andy Martino, multiple Yankees were taken aback by the response from fans during the playoffs, particularly boos towards Aaron Judge and even Josh Donaldson.
World Series picks, predictions: Why Philadelphia Phillies will defeat Houston Astros
Who will win the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros?. The Phillies are underdogs to win the Fall Classic over the Astros, according to Tipico Sportsbook, which has Philadelphia at +162 and Houston at -190 to be the World Series champion. Some MLB writers detail why they...
Yankees Owner Hal Steinbrenner Announces Manager Decision
When the New York Yankees take the diamond for the 2023 season, manager Aaron Boone will be there. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner made that abundantly clear in a comment to reporters on Wednesday afternoon. He's not ready to move on from Boone, whom he called a "very good manager," just yet.
Padres GM had a hilariously blunt answer to where he’d like Fernando Tatis Jr. to play
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. had quite an interesting 2022 season, unable to play a single game for multiple different reasons. Many patiently awaited the return of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. when it was announced he’d miss a good chunk of the season due to a wrist fracture.
Cardinals Reportedly Making Major Coaching Staff Changes
The St. Louis Cardinals' coaching staff will look very different, that's for sure. Earlier this week, the Miami Marlins hired Skip Schumaker as their manager. He spent the 2022 season as a bench coach for the Cardinals. On Wednesday, it was announced that Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert will not...
Cardinals, 3B Nolan Arenado meet, hope to beat opt-out clock
Third baseman Nolan Arenado can leave the Cardinals next month thanks to an opt-out clause in his contract, but the
Astros Announce World Series Roster, Make One Change From ALCS
Astros Announce World Series Roster, Make One Change From ALCS
NBC Sports
Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'
The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Astros' Aledmys Diaz wasn't awarded first base after being hit by a pitch late in World Series Game 1
With his team down to its final out in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, Astros manager Dusty Baker tried something different. He sent up pinch hitter Aledmys Diaz to bat for DH Trey Mancini, who was 0 for 4 with two strikeouts. Diaz came up with runners on...
ng-sportingnews.com
How Rob Thomson salvaged Joe Girardi's Phillies and guided them to the World Series
Rob Thomson has already made history. The 2022 Phillies are the third team in MLB history to make the World Series the same year they fired their manager, joining the 1978 Yankees and 2003 Marlins. The previous two teams are 2-0 in the Fall Classic. Thomson's Phillies will try to make it 3-0 beginning Friday.
ng-sportingnews.com
2022 Sporting News American League All-Stars: Guardians lead the way; Julio Rodriguez the lone rookie to make cut
The Guardians led the way with three player selections, including closer Emmanuel Clase, who tied with Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Angels star Mike Trout for the most votes in balloting for the 2022 Sporting News American League All-Stars. Voting was conducted among a panel of 12 AL executives during...
ng-sportingnews.com
Nick Castellanos' catch saves Phillies in World Series Game 1, J.T. Realmuto follows with go-ahead HR
The stage was set. Jose Altuve had just stolen second base to get into scoring position with two outs in the bottom of the ninth of a tied World Series Game 1. ALCS MVP Jeremy Peña was at the plate looking for a game-winning hit against Seranthony Dominguez. Peña...
Yankees’ Harrison Bader’s reaction to being teammates with Aaron Judge, Albert Pujols during historic run chases
Harrison Bader received a unique opportunity in 2022. Bader spent the first part of the season in St. Louis with the Cardinals where Albert Pujols was pursuing the 700 home run mark. He was later dealt to the New York Yankees ahead of the MLB trade deadline where he got to witness Aaron Judge set a new American League single season home run record. Harrison Bader recently discussed being teammates with both Pujols and Judge in 2022, per MLB Network.
NBC Philadelphia
Brewers' David Stearns Stepping Away, Linked to Mets, Astros
Brewers' David Stearns stepping away, linked to Mets, Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Stearns announced on Thursday that he is stepping away from the Milwaukee Brewers as president of baseball operations. Stearns will continue to serve the franchise in an advisory role to owner Mark Attanasio and...
ng-sportingnews.com
2022 Sporting News National League All-Stars: Mookie Betts a unanimous choice; Michael Harris II also makes splash
Dodgers star Mookie Betts ran the table in voting, while the Los Angeles squad was one of four teams with multiple players selected for inclusion in the 2022 Sporting News National League All-Stars. Voting took place during September and early October among a panel of 17 NL executives, with the...
Report: Marlins Hire Away Ocampo from Astros
Oz Ocampo was credited with finding some of the Houston Astros' top international talent.
Comments / 0