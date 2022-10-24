ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Where You Can Get Free Flu Shots Around Shreveport

Free flu shot clinics are being held across northwest Louisiana on Friday, October 28. You can stop by the health unit in your parish between noon and 6pm to get the vaccine. These events are being held in each parish in the region except Webster Parish because that health unit is in the process of being renovated.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Feral Hogs Now Costing Louisiana Whopping $91 Million Each Year

To say that Louisiana has a "slight problem" with wild hogs would be like saying that Willie Nelson has a slight passion for marijuana. In the latest report released this week from the LSU AgCenter, feral hogs are doing $91.1 million in damage to Louisiana every year. That's an increase of about $15 million in annual damages from the numbers released last year.
LOUISIANA STATE
New Caddo Deputies Are Hired to Work in NW Louisiana

Good news for law enforcement in northwest Louisiana. 17 new Caddo Parish Deputies have been sworn in to work for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Roderick Silas, Andrew Hamil, Jalisa Young, William Henderson, Emmitria Davis, Ashley Clay, Tchkaila Johnson, Kolin Baylor, James Gelston, Brandon Fountain, Lauren Torres, Shelia Powell, Richie Bell, Jasmine Anderson, Alexis Anthony, Curmincia Stumon and Shonderricka Jackson.
CADDO PARISH, LA
When is Freddy’s in Bossier Opening? Details Here

The Excitement Surrounding Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is Real. From the moment Amanda Nottingham with the Bossier Chief Administrative Officer confirmed there was a whole lot of custard and steakburgers headed our way we have all been keeping an eye on the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers building on Airline Drive.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Save with $5 Rabies Shots & Flea Dips Saturday, Oct 29th in Bossier City

Hand in Paw, the non-profit group that supports Bossier City Animal Control, is offering $5 rabies shots and $5 flea dips for your furbabies Saturday, October 29th!. Hand in Paw - Friends of Bossier City Animal Control is holding their annual fall rabies clinic with $5 one-year rabies shots for both dogs and cats, new low-cost microchipping for both cats and dogs, and they are also offering $5 flea dips for dogs at Bossier City Animal Control, weather permitting, located at 3217 Old Shed Road in Bossier City from 10 am - 3 pm Saturday, October 29th, 2022.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
This Louisiana City Is A U.S. Goosebump Capital

Louisiana is a haunted state, that's hard to debate among those who rank hauntings. But what about people who don't believe in things being haunted? If you don't believe in ghosts, can hauntings get to you? Bet they can. Even people who don't believe in ghosts can get some goosebumps....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Shreveport Investigation Leads to Arrest for Murder-for-Hire Plot

Jarred Johnson (41) has been arrested for one count of Solicitation for Murder. On October 12th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department received a concerning call from a citizen advising that Jarred Johnson allegedly offered money in exchange for the killing of his estranged wife. Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives took over the investigation and through the facts and circumstances discovered obtained a warrant for the arrest of Johnson.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Woman Guilty of Vehicular Manslaughter

A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. That was in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Two Wanted in Bossier for Stealing Wallet From Hospital

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On September 11,2022 the victim’s wallet was stolen from Willis Knighton Bossier Labor and Delivery. The B/M suspect was wearing a white shirt, black pants, and a hat. The victim’s credit/debit card was later used at Walmart on Airline Dr. in the amount of $244.66 by the female pictured here. She is described as a black female wearing a teal hoodie, black pants and a hat. Several other transactions were made in Shreveport totaling $489.99.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Is Louisiana Senator Kennedy Dodging Opponents?

When you're three weeks away from an election, naturally, the gloves start to come off. We're seeing that in the Shreveport Mayor's race. And now, candidates running against US Senator John Kennedy are voicing their concerns about Kennedy not being available for debates or forums. According to a recent report...
LOUISIANA STATE
Bossier City Police on the Hunt For Hotel Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On October 21,2022 the subject was captured on video surveillance stealing property from the Hilton Garden Inn in Bossier City. The subject was wearing a black hoodie, white shorts, and white shoes.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Shreveport, LA
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

