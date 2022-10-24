ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highway 98.9

Where You Can Get Free Flu Shots Around Shreveport

Free flu shot clinics are being held across northwest Louisiana on Friday, October 28. You can stop by the health unit in your parish between noon and 6pm to get the vaccine. These events are being held in each parish in the region except Webster Parish because that health unit is in the process of being renovated.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Why Do These Town Names in Louisiana Sound So Dirty?

I Will Forever Love Driving Through Forney, Texas Just Because of It's Name. The puns are endless and I love the fact that I can ask whoever is in the passenger seat if they feel "Forney baby?". Am I immature? Absolutely. Will it stop me from laughing at town names and making them dirty? Absolutely not.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

New Caddo Deputies Are Hired to Work in NW Louisiana

Good news for law enforcement in northwest Louisiana. 17 new Caddo Parish Deputies have been sworn in to work for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Roderick Silas, Andrew Hamil, Jalisa Young, William Henderson, Emmitria Davis, Ashley Clay, Tchkaila Johnson, Kolin Baylor, James Gelston, Brandon Fountain, Lauren Torres, Shelia Powell, Richie Bell, Jasmine Anderson, Alexis Anthony, Curmincia Stumon and Shonderricka Jackson.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Highway 98.9

This Louisiana City Is A U.S. Goosebump Capital

Louisiana is a haunted state, that's hard to debate among those who rank hauntings. But what about people who don't believe in things being haunted? If you don't believe in ghosts, can hauntings get to you? Bet they can. Even people who don't believe in ghosts can get some goosebumps....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Investigation Leads to Arrest for Murder-for-Hire Plot

Jarred Johnson (41) has been arrested for one count of Solicitation for Murder. On October 12th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department received a concerning call from a citizen advising that Jarred Johnson allegedly offered money in exchange for the killing of his estranged wife. Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives took over the investigation and through the facts and circumstances discovered obtained a warrant for the arrest of Johnson.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Louisiana’s Prize-Fest Winners of 2022

Prize Fest has been a huge staple in Shreveport for several years. The folks at Prize Fest work tirelessly to make sure things go off without a hitch, and their work shines through. Prize Fest 2022 was no different. People from all over came to compete for some absolutely amazing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Is Louisiana Senator Kennedy Dodging Opponents?

When you're three weeks away from an election, naturally, the gloves start to come off. We're seeing that in the Shreveport Mayor's race. And now, candidates running against US Senator John Kennedy are voicing their concerns about Kennedy not being available for debates or forums. According to a recent report...
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Facing Whistleblower Lawsuit

Former City of Shreveport Controller Ben Hebert has filed legal action against the City of Shreveport for wrongful termination. Shreveport attorney Allison Jones, with the local firm Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite filed the lawsuit on behalf of S. Ben Hebert. Hebert alleges he was wrongfully fired from his position...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Did Anyone from Louisiana Hit Powerball Jackpot?

No big winner in the Monday night Powerball drawing. We can keep dreaming for a little while longer. Another night with no winner in the Powerball drawing and this means the big jackpot continues climbing. It is now worth $700 million for the Wednesday night drawing. The lump sum cash payout will be $335 million.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

This Spot Serves Up the Craziest Burgers in Shreveport

I Have Always Believed That Guy Fieri Is Missing Out By Not Coming to Eat in Shreveport-Bossier. There are so many unique spots that call Shreveport-Bossier home and there is a reason we have events strictly dedicated to celebrating good food and great chefs. Fieri Coined Himself the Mayor of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy