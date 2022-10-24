Read full article on original website
3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. At least 500 pumpkins worth a total of about $5,000 dollars were stolen from Dave’s pumpkins.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora police confirm that suspicious individual tried to gain access to IMSA Wednesday
The Aurora Police Department is confirming that a suspicious person tried to gain entry to the Illinois Math and Science Academy (IMSA) on Wednesday at around 7:30. A statement from a police spokesman says there is currently no indication that the incident at IMSA is connected to another series of incidents last month where someone had tried to gain access to schools in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield.
CPD officer facing felony charges in 2021 Taser incident on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — A veteran Chicago Police officer was charged with two felonies Thursday, more than a year after he allegedly used a Taser on an unarmed man who was cooperating with the officer’s orders. Marco Simonetti, 58, was arrested Wednesday night at the CPD’s First District station in the South Loop, according to court records. He […]
classichits106.com
Squad car shot; high speed pursuit closes I-39
MENDOTA – A vehicle carrying three individuals fired upon civilians and state police officers during a pursuit that crossed state lines Thursday night. The Illinois State Police say they received a call about a shooting that caused property damage along I-39 in southern LaSalle County. Troopers had located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound, when a passenger allegedly began firing shots that reportedly struck a squad car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped in Clinton, Wisconsin with stop sticks. Three individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. I-39 north was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for the investigation. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
Drug investigation leads to arrest of Rockford man
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested James Davis, Jr., 36, on drug charges after a weeks-long investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics on Dakota Lane. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Davis was arrested in the 3000 block of Dakota Lane after a search warrant was served at the residence. Police said […]
fox32chicago.com
Illinois SAFE-T Act: New law is a 'get out of jail free card,' former prosecutor says
CHICAGO - The SAFE-T Act is a 700-page bill that reforms Illinois’ criminal justice system in many ways, including increasing police oversight and supporting crime victims. The controversy, however, has focused on the elimination of cash bail, and a former Cook County prosecutor tells FOX 32 Chicago he's concerned about another aspect.
WSPY NEWS
Domestic incident in Batavia leads to lockdown at schools
Batavia police say what turned out to be a domestic situation in the 400 block of Mill Street led to a lockdown of Batavia High School and HC Storm Elementary School Thursday morning. Police had been called for a report of a burglary in progress at around 8:20 and were...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged in stabbing death
An Aurora man is charged with murder in a stabbing death from July. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that twenty-year-old Abel Quiñones-Herstad stabbed a woman multiple times in the torso, killing her. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon, of Aurora. It happened in a home 1-99 block of Jackson Place in Aurora where the two lived together.
WQAD
Cannabis, cocaine, meth seized from inside Roscoe, Ill. business
ROSCOE, Ill. — A northern Illinois man has been arrested after the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department say they found tens of thousands of illegal narcotics inside of a Roscoe, Illinois business, according to WTVO. The Winnebago County Narcotics Unit was contacted about drugs being sold inside a business in...
Gurnee Mills Portillo's robbery suspect arrested in Elgin, police say
A suspect involved in a robbery at a Gurnee Mills Portillo's was arrested in Elgin Wednesday night, police said.
kanecountyconnects.com
Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County
October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
Released from hospital, driver charged in Crystal Lake crash that paralyzed homeowner
Angelo Pleotis, 64, was inside the residence, taking a shower during the moment of impact.
16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
SWAT stand-off ends with city demanding cash from Chicago police
CHICAGO — A legal stand-off between members of the Chicago police department’s SWAT team and the city has ended with Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration demanding the officers who sued the city hand over cash. “It’s 100% vindictive,” Chicago police detective Bob Bartlett said. Bartlett spent...
wlsam.com
Sheriff Tom Dart on The New Initiative Designed to Deter Carjackings
John Howell is joined by Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart to discuss the new tracking initiative designed to deter carjackings. The system involves giving the county permission to directly contact the car manufacturer if the car is stolen in order to locate it more easily. Sheriff Dart explains why he believes this will be an effective program and what the county can expect.
25newsnow.com
Water trouble at Stateville Correctional Center forces some inmates to move
JOLIET (25 News Now) - Some of the inmates as Stateville Correctional Center were moved Thursday. Water problems in the Quarter House at the Joliet Prison started back in August when a mechanical problem took one of the facility’s two water heaters offline. Parts to repair it were delayed...
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
kanecountyconnects.com
AID Launches Mobile Crisis Response Program in Southern Kane and Kendall Counties
Association for Individual Development (AID) launched a new “Mobile Crisis Response Team" (MCR-T) 24/7 service to provide in-person crisis intervention to Kendall County and Southern Kane County residents. AID MCR-T works with the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, AID Crisis Line of the Fox Valley (630-966-9393), local law enforcement, members of the community and other community organizations to receive referrals for in-person response.
