Coombs, John Guy. John Guy Coombs of Glendale died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. He was 85. John Coombs was born in Chicago, Illinois. He was a graduate of West Point Military Academy and a retired Lt. Colonel after serving in the U. S. Army for 24 years. Mr. Coombs had three deployments during the Vietnam War. The first, from 1962-1963, was as an infantry battalion advisor in the delta region west of Saigon. From 1966-1967, he served as Brigade Operations Officer with the U.S. 7th Infantry Division north of Seoul, Korea.

GLENDALE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO