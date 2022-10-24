Read full article on original website
kisswtlz.com
Standoff in Bay City After Notice of Eviction
Police are in a standoff at a Bay City apartment building that reportedly began when a resident was served eviction papers. Earlier this week, the man allegedly brandished a knife when he was served the eviction notice by an officer of the court, resulting in a warrant being released for his arrest.
WNEM
Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
wsgw.com
Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase
A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
kisswtlz.com
Teen Charged As Adult in Bay City Shooting
A 15-year-old Bay City girl remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot on October 22. The shooting occurred around 10:20 A.M. at a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. Police say a 15-year-old Saginaw teen, Ernest Olivo, had confessed to stealing a gun from a vehicle and had pointed it at the girl, with whom he had previously been in a relationship. Olivo claimed the gun went off accidentally. The girl was rushed to a local hospital.
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Saginaw man pulled over in van with ‘completely caved in’ side
SAGINAW, MI — Responding to a hit-and-run on Saginaw’s West Side early one summer morning, police arrived to find a deceased man in a driveway. Hours later, one of the first officers on the scene spotted the vehicle allegedly used to kill the man, still containing the suspect prosecutors say perpetrated the killing.
WNEM
15-year-old reported missing in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 15-year-old boy was reported missing in Flint. Czar Almani-Eugene Lembrick, also known as CJ, was last seen on Oct. 17 about 4 p.m. He was seen leaving the 4000 block of Greenbrook Lane. Czar is described as 6′1″, 240 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair....
kisswtlz.com
Flint Man Wanted for Murder, Reward Offered
Police are looking for a suspect in a murder investigation. 39-year-old Charles Crutcher is wanted on charges of first degree pre-meditated murder and domestic violence. The killing took place October 19 in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive in Flint, where police say Crutcher stabbed a man to death. Crutcher is 6’1″ and about 175 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.
WNEM
Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
kisswtlz.com
Amish Couple Injured in Isabella County Vehicle vs. Buggy Crash
A pickup truck collision with an Amish buggy in Isabella County landed two people in the hospital with serious injuries. The Isabella County Sheriff’s office responded to the crash on Winn Road near Wing Road in Deerfield Township on Tuesday afternoon. A 76-year-old Blanchard man and woman in the horse drawn buggy were transported to a local emergency room for treatment of head, neck, and internal injuries. The horse also had minor injuries. It was determined by investigators that the driver of the buggy failed to yield the right of way and pulled out of a driveway into the path of the pickup.
kisswtlz.com
Bay City Names New Public Safety Director
A longtime member of the Bay City Department of Public Safety has been promoted to Director of the department, effective Wednesday, October 26th. Caleb Rowell, whose career with the Bay City Police Department started over two decades ago, takes over the position vacated when former director Michael Cecchini resigned after an altercation with a group of teens. Rowell was named interim director earlier this month.
Heavy police, CSI presence on Grovenburg Road in Lansing
6 News is in the area and there are three Lansing Police cars and one Michigan State Police car.
kisswtlz.com
Shooting Suspect Charged with Assault, Firearms Charges
A 60-year-old man is charged with assault and several other felonies after allegedly shooting another man in Saginaw on Monday. The shooting took place around 3:50 A.M. in a residential driveway in the 2600 block of Narloch St. Police say Steven Adams of Saginaw was a passenger in a parked vehicle where he shot and wounded a 47-year-old man in the leg. The man was treated for his injury at a local hospital. Adams was arrested and was charged Thursday in Saginaw County with Assault with Intent to Cause Great Bodily Harm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon, as well as four counts of Possessing a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.
Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
Saginaw County woman died of asphyxiation, though the manner of death is ‘indeterminate’
CARROLLTON TWP, MI — Closing in on a year since a woman was found dead in her Carrollton Township home, details of what caused her death have been released. What’s still unknown is the manner in which she died, though police say they are treating the death as a homicide.
Morning Sun
Victim named who died after hitting house, starting fire
UPDATE: Late Monday Isabella Sheriff Michael Main said the man who died was Todd Hamilton of Chippewa Township. A 50-year-old Chippewa Township man was killed Sunday evening in a one-car crash on Isabella County’s River Road. The car ended with the man’s vehicle striking a house, which caused both to catch fire.
kisswtlz.com
City of Midland Discovers Source of Tittabawassee River Chemical Leak
Authorities in Midland have determined the source of a chemical that made its way into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday evening. The City says that during the day on Tuesday, staff at Dow Diamond had been conducting field maintenance, including the application of fungicide and insecticides that contained green dye. According to officials, once the work was finished the tanks that contained those chemicals were rinsed out and disposed of in a floor drain, which then discharged into a storm drain into the river.
22-year-old woman shot in Lansing
An investigation is now underway following the shooting of a 22-year-old woman on Sunday evening.
WLUC
2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin woman and a Michigan woman were arrested for methamphetamine on Saturday, Oct. 22. At approximately 10:26 PM, a Gladstone Public Safety Officer made a traffic stop for defective equipment on U.S. 2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue. During the traffic stop, the Officer located Methamphetamine, money,...
Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?
It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
Flint man charged after viral TikTok video shows him striking child
(CBS DETROIT) - A Flint man has been charged after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office was alerted of a child abuse incident that was being shared through a video on TikTok. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, was charged with one count of fourth-degree child abuse.Officials say a concerned citizen sent them the viral video on Oct. 14, and an initial investigation revealed the incident happened near the 1200 block of Perry St. in Pontiac.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the TikTok video shows a man verbally disciplining a child under the age of five for kicking dirt while standing in...
