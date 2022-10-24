NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Reports: Bucs LB Shaq Barrett (torn Achilles) out for season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Shaq Barrett will sit out the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. An MRI on Friday confirmed the tear of the Achilles for Barrett, who is expected to be sidelined seven-to-nine months. Barrett sustained the injury during the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. Coach Todd Bowles told reporters after the game that "it doesn't look good." Barrett, 29, recorded 31 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble in eight games (all starts) this season. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Barrett has 348 tackles, 54.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 115 career games (69 starts) with the Denver Broncos (2015-18) and Buccaneers. --Field Level Media
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury, the team confirmed Friday. D'Onta Foreman and rookie Raheem Blackshear will handle rushing duties when the Panthers (2-5) take on the NFC South-leading Falcons (3-4). Hubbard, 23, sustained the injury in Sunday's 21-3 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was his first start of the season after Carolina traded Christian McCaffrey...
Bucs LB Shaq Barrett, placed on IR after torn Achilles ends season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Shaq Barrett will sit out the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles. The team placed him on injured reserve Friday. An MRI on Friday confirmed the tear of the Achilles for Barrett, who is expected to be sidelined seven-to-nine months, according to multiple reports. Barrett suffered the injury during the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Thursday. This...
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) out vs. Panthers
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Carolina Panthers due to his hamstring injury, coach Arthur Smith announced Friday. Terrell has yet to practice this week since sustaining the injury during Atlanta's 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. Terrell, 24, has 29 tackles and one fumble recovery in seven games (all starts) this season for the Falcons (3-4). He has 184 tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in 37 games (all starts) since being selected by Atlanta with the 16th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) also was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers (2-5), while cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) is listed as questionable. --Field Level Media
DE Robert Quinn set to make Eagles debut Sunday
Veteran defensive end Robert Quinn is expected to make his Philadelphia Eagles debut on Sunday, four days after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Head coach Nick Sirianni said Friday that the plan is for Quinn to be active when the unbeaten Eagles (6-0) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5). "We're working on getting him up to speed," Sirianni said. "He's a smart guy that's been in a...
Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills Betting Preview - FanDuel Action Update
Can The Packers Keep Things Competitive Vs. Bills On Sunday?
Joe Pisapia joins Ben to discuss if he believes the Green Bay Packers can keep things competitive with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the NFL.
Niners WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) to miss clash with Rams
San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out of Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury. Samuel missed practice all week with the injury, which occurred during last weekend's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. San Francisco has a bye next week but coach Kyle Shanahan said that had nothing to do with the decision. ...
Bucs QB Tom Brady confirms divorce is finalized
Tom Brady confirmed Friday that his 13-year marriage with Gisele Bundchen is over. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote on Instagram that their divorce was finalized in recent days. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue...
Packers QB Coach Tom Clements on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements discusses the play of Aaron Rodgers and the mental errors on offense.
