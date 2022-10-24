Read full article on original website
brady-today.com
Dry Weather Tempers Expectations for General White-Tailed Deer Season
AUSTIN - With dry weather persisting throughout much of the state, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) biologists expect hunters to see deer consistently frequenting feeders during the start of the general white-tailed deer season. “A number of hunters and landowners report seeing lots of deer, especially younger deer,” said...
brady-today.com
Waterfowl Hunters Can Lend a Hand to Prevent Spread of Invasive Species
AUSTIN – The new waterfowl hunting season is just around the corner and hunters across the state are gearing up in anticipation for opening day. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) reminds waterfowl hunters to join the fight against the spread of aquatic invasive species like giant salvinia and zebra mussels. Hunters play a key role in this preventive effort when they clean, drain and dry their boats and equipment, including decoys and other hunting gear, before traveling from lake to lake.
