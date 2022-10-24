NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Related
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins
Oct 16, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) after a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
Oct 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) sits on the field after an injury during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 16, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) pushes off of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) as he runs with the ball during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert…
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
Oct 23, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders
Oct 23, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) chases during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts before the start of a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Super Bowl LV-Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (not pictured) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos
Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stretches before the game against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots
Oct 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes the ball during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans
Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) runs with the ball after a reception during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Ravens at Bucs: Preview, Props, Prediction
The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their Thursday night game tied for first place in their respective divisions. But looks are certainly deceiving in the case of two teams that entered the season with extremely lofty expectations.
Steelers designate T.J. Watt (pec) for return off IR
Steelers designate T.J. Watt (pec) for return off IR
NFL: New York Giants at Washington Football Team
Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants center Nick Gates (65) reacts after suffering an apparent leg injury against the Washington Football Team during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: The Enquirer
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Zach Carter (95) pushes though in pursuit of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium in…
Jaguars place CB Shaquill Griffin (back) on IR
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with an ailing back.
Jalen Hurts, Eagles try to remain perfect, host in-state rival Steelers
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has just as many rushing touchdowns as passing touchdowns this season for the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles.
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury, the team confirmed Friday.
Falcons, Panthers meet attempting to climb NFC South standings
Perhaps because they're in the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are right in the thick of a divisional title race.
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
749
Followers
2K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0