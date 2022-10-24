NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
NFL: Officials were not seeking Mike Evans' autograph
NFL officials Jeff Lamberth and Tripp Sutter were not seeking the autograph of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans when they crossed paths in the postgame tunnel Sunday. The NFL said Tuesday following an investigation into the matter that there was no violation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement prohibiting referees and game officials from "asking players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia." Video of both...
Falcons, Panthers meet attempting to climb NFC South standings
Perhaps because they're in the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are right in the thick of a divisional title race. The Panthers, despite their snags, have the right formula against divisional opponents and they'll try to capture another victory when they take on the Falcons on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta. "Really, another opportunity to climb our way back into this," Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said. ...
Ravens at Bucs: Preview, Props, Prediction
The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their Thursday night game tied for first place in their respective divisions. But looks are certainly deceiving in the case of two teams that entered the season with extremely lofty expectations. The Bucs (3-4) have lost four of their past five games, the most recent coming at the hands of a Carolina Panthers team in the midst of a fire sale and starting a third-string quarterback. ...
