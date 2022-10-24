ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

By Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0msnNr_0ikUiNES00

Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Officials were not seeking Mike Evans' autograph

NFL officials Jeff Lamberth and Tripp Sutter were not seeking the autograph of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans when they crossed paths in the postgame tunnel Sunday. The NFL said Tuesday following an investigation into the matter that there was no violation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement prohibiting referees and game officials from "asking players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia." Video of both...
TAMPA, FL
The Greeneville Sun

Falcons, Panthers meet attempting to climb NFC South standings

Perhaps because they're in the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are right in the thick of a divisional title race. The Panthers, despite their snags, have the right formula against divisional opponents and they'll try to capture another victory when they take on the Falcons on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta. "Really, another opportunity to climb our way back into this," Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said. ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Greeneville Sun

Ravens at Bucs: Preview, Props, Prediction

The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their Thursday night game tied for first place in their respective divisions. But looks are certainly deceiving in the case of two teams that entered the season with extremely lofty expectations. The Bucs (3-4) have lost four of their past five games, the most recent coming at the hands of a Carolina Panthers team in the midst of a fire sale and starting a third-string quarterback. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

269
Followers
2K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy