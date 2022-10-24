ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

By Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rPLki_0ikUhV5F00

Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Rogersville Review

Report: Giants OL Nick Gates returns from broken leg

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates will reportedly be activated Wednesday, more than 13 months after sustaining a gruesome leg fracture. Gates, who recently told ESPN he was "feeling great," is on the physically unable to perform list. The team opened his practice window three weeks ago. His long road to recovery included seven surgeries after fracturing his left fibula and tibula during a Week 2 loss at Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Rogersville Review

NFL: Officials were not seeking Mike Evans' autograph

NFL officials Jeff Lamberth and Tripp Sutter were not seeking the autograph of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans when they crossed paths in the postgame tunnel Sunday. The NFL said Tuesday following an investigation into the matter that there was no violation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement prohibiting referees and game officials from "asking players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia." Video of both...
TAMPA, FL
The Rogersville Review

Falcons, Panthers meet attempting to climb NFC South standings

Perhaps because they're in the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are right in the thick of a divisional title race. The Panthers, despite their snags, have the right formula against divisional opponents and they'll try to capture another victory when they take on the Falcons on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta. "Really, another opportunity to climb our way back into this," Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said. ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Rogersville Review

Ravens at Bucs: Preview, Props, Prediction

The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their Thursday night game tied for first place in their respective divisions. But looks are certainly deceiving in the case of two teams that entered the season with extremely lofty expectations. The Bucs (3-4) have lost four of their past five games, the most recent coming at the hands of a Carolina Panthers team in the midst of a fire sale and starting a third-string quarterback. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Rogersville Review

London Falling? Nathaniel Hackett's job may be on line with Broncos

A battle between 2-5 teams in London that starts at 9:30 a.m. ET wouldn't typically draw much interest stateside, but Sunday's game at Wembley has plenty of storylines. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said he is "ready to rock" against the Jacksonville Jaguars after missing last week's loss to the New York Jets. He'll be back in the lineup and trying to keep the Broncos within shouting distance in the AFC playoff picture. ...
DENVER, CO
The Rogersville Review

NFL: Denver Broncos Minicamp

Jun 13, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos general manager George Paton and head coach Nathaniel Hackett during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER, CO
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy