Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Resistance and Becomes Top Trending Memecoin
The popular memecurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) had an intense fight with the bears of the crypto market to secure its all-year support line of $0.00001. With Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) leading the rebound rally, SHIB is also going in the right direction again. SHIB Is Trending on...
dailycoin.com
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Leads Gains amid Bear Market
Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Toncoin (TON), among others, had a bad day on Friday and lost the gains of the previous day. Minifootball (MINIFOOTBALL) continues to grow in popularity as the Qatar 2022 World Cup approaches. Most of the market fell, although gains were seen in...
dailycoin.com
Cryptocurrency Trading in Latin America Grows 40% Year-on-Year
Five Latin American countries stood out this year in Chainalysis’ ‘2022 Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index‘. The boost in the use of digital assets was catalyzed by high regional inflation, benefits to remittance payments, and the general search for higher financial returns. Stablecoins have experienced massive adoption in...
dailycoin.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Reveals FTX Stablecoin Plans
Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX, talked about the exchange’s plans to make its own stablecoin in an interview released on October 25. Speaking with Big Whale, SBF detailed how he plans to invest during a down market, how he will handle acquisitions, what projects he has in the works, and why FTX has decided to create its own stablecoin.
dailycoin.com
Google Launches Cloud-based Blockchain Node Engine for Ethereum Developers
Google, which recently partnered with crypto exchange Coinbase to provide crypto payments for its cloud services, continues its move into Web 3.0 and crypto with the launch of the Google Cloud Blockchain Node Engine. Google Launches the Blockchain Node Engine. On Thursday, October 27th, tech giant Google announced that it...
dailycoin.com
Circle Announces USDC Multi-Chain Expansion and Transfers
The second largest stablecoin in the world, it will be available across 13 different blockchain ecosystems. The announcements were made during the opening conference of the annual Circle Converge22 event. By the end of the year, the company hopes to have the Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol active. Circle, the company that...
dailycoin.com
Binance has Launched a Native Oracle Network to Bridge Web 3.0 and Blockchains
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has announced the launch of a “reliable and secure” native oracle network to bridge Web 3.0 and blockchains via smart contracts. Binance Launches Binance Oracle. On Wednesday, October 26th, Binance announced that it had launched the Binance Oracle to offer a...
dailycoin.com
Ankr (ANKR) and Apecoin (APE) Challenged by The Hideaways (HDWY) in Growth
As a result of the market-wide price decline, it may be difficult to make a sound investment decision in the cryptocurrency market at present. However, the new cryptocurrency, The Hideaways (HDWY), has been tipped by analysts to be a potential portfolio booster in the following months. Furthermore, The Hideaways (HDWY) is expected to surpass Apecoin (APE) and Ankr (ANKR).
dailycoin.com
Cardano (ADA) Settles After Charles Hoskinson’s Lace Wallet News Trigger Price Spike
Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has announced that the ecosystem could grow to accommodate a billion users with the release of its new cryptocurrency wallet, Lace. In a recent interview, Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (IOG) said that he believes that Lace, the new lightweight Cardano wallet, could take its ecosystem to one billion users.
dailycoin.com
BudBlockz, Tama, and IMPT Plan to Boost the Crypto World in 2023
Cryptocurrencies with utilities and loyal communities tend to perform well in the long run. Some tokens are coming up with unique use cases that have enabled them to capture a huge market share. BudBlockz ($BLUNT) is building an e-commerce cannabis market where users will be able to purchase products easily. Tamadoge ($TAMA) is building a doge-inspired metaverse for the play-to-earn gaming sector, while $IMPT will be used to issue carbon credits and create environmental awareness. All three cryptocurrencies have unique solutions that could attract many investors in the long term.
dailycoin.com
Solana NFT Ecosystem Soars, Competing with Rivals, Mushe and Ethereum
While the NFT space was once thought of as only successful on Ethereum, with other blockchains struggling to attract NFT enthusiasts, this has steadily changed in recent years. But as of October 3rd, 2022, Solana’s share of total NFT trading volume had risen from 7% to 24% in the preceding six weeks, and NFT sales had nearly doubled in the previous month.
dailycoin.com
KuCoin Lists Native Token of TON Blockchain, Developed by Telegram Founders
One of the World’s Top Crypto Exchanges, KuCoin Announced on October 26th the New Listing of Toncoin (TON). According to KuCoin, the total coin supply is 5,071,712,713 TON, and the market cap reaches $5,018,834,996. Toncoin will be listed on October 27th at 10am and will be available in the TON/USDT pair for spot trading. Withdrawals will be available from October 28th at 10am.
dailycoin.com
Visa Files Trademarks for Metaverse and Crypto Wallets
Leading financial services company Visa has filed a flurry of trademarks that may portend its impending expansion in the cryptocurrency sector. On October 27th, accredited trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis tweeted about a trademark that had been submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The Visa International Service...
dailycoin.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Grows 14% in Rebound Rally – Here’s Why
The top dog memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) managed to bounce back after the prolonged crypto winter. The 10th ranked cryptocurrency recorded a two-week high on Wednesday with 14% gains in the last 24 hours and is leading the altcoin race. Moreover, the short positions on DOGE are getting liquidated, as noticed by crypto YouTuber Kriss. Indeed, this forms a bullish sentiment for the canine coin.
dailycoin.com
Carbon Offsetting for Blockchains & Beyond: Regen Network Launches Carbon Marketplace
Regen Network Development released its marketplace application for tokenized carbon and ecological assets, Regen Marketplace. Regen Network allows carbon project developers to originate high-quality nature-based carbon credits to markets, catalyzing regenerative finance solutions to the climate crisis. Regen Marketplace takes advantage of Regen Ledger, the application-specific blockchain which brings transparency and public governance to voluntary carbon markets, built on the CosmosSDK.
dailycoin.com
Research: BNB Chain Demonstrates Highest Vulnerability to Crypto Scams and Rug Pulls
Solidus Labs, a company that monitors cryptocurrency fraud, recently conducted extensive research into the murky world of crypto scams. After a period of monitoring 12 of the major blockchains, Solidus Labs found that Binance’s BNB Chain has been at the center of the vast majority of fraudulent tokens. On...
dailycoin.com
Learning about Bitcoin (BTC) Mining with Play-to-Earn Games: A Review
With the widespread adoption of blockchain technology, there has been a rise in the popularity of play-to-earn games that enable players to earn rewards with real-world value. On top of in-game rewards, some platforms also provide learning opportunities through gaming. In 2022, Bitcoin mining has continued to be tremendously profitable....
dailycoin.com
Binance CEO Warns Crypto Enthusiasts About Phishing Scams on Google
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the CEO of one of the most popular crypto exchanges in the world, took to Twitter to issue a warning for crypto enthusiasts to remain alert about the various phishing websites that can often come up in Google Searches. For instance, when searching “CoinMarketCap”, the query may turn up some phishing sites along with the authentic ones.
Comments / 0