4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
High winds roar through the Pacific NW
Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
KXLY
Warming trend begins on a drier Thursday – Matt
After some rain and hail on Wednesday afternoon, wet weather will fade away overnight as we get lined up for a warmer Thursday. A weak system will bring back some sprinkles on Friday, but you should be able to go without a rain coat for a little bit. Our next big change is Sunday when a big surge of wet weather comes across the Cascades. Rain continues on Halloween.
Here's the timeline as a wind advisory is in place for parts of western Washington
SEATTLE — The first formidable wind event of the season is underway in western Washington. Because of the strong wind gusts, the National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory through 5 p.m. for parts of western Washington on Thursday. The Wind Advisory was issued for Everett north along Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands, and the North Coast near the Strait.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
lynnwoodtimes.com
First snow of the year on Snoqualmie, Stevens and White passes
On Wednesday morning, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported snow on the Snoqualmie, Stevens and White passes. Additionally, SR 123 Cayuse Pass at milepost 5.5 just north of Stevens Canyon Road and SR 410 Chinook Pass was closed at milepost 57 (Crystal Mountain Blvd) and westbound at milepost 74.5 (Morse Creek) due to a number of spinouts and conditions Tuesday night.
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Cool & wet through the end of October
Parts of the Inland Northwest might see the first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning, including Spokane. Don't worry, it doesn't look like any of it will stick below 3,000 feet. So, if you haven't seen snow on the ground yet, you don't have to worry. The next weather maker...
travelawaits.com
8 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Vancouver, Washington
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Formerly known as the stepsister to Portland, Oregon, Vancouver in Washington State is now stepping up and establishing its reputation as a must-stop on the journey north or south on Interstate 5. With high-rise buildings lining up like soldiers on the newly developed waterfront, one cannot help but become curious about this city perched on the edge of the mighty Columbia River.
How Oregon's iconic smiley face in the trees appears every fall
Every fall the now iconic bright orange smiley face forms in the trees for people to enjoy while driving along Oregon's Highway 18.
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
Is Spokane a good place to retire?
Read an article about best cities to retire in America, the top-ranked cities are located in Arizona, Florida and Louisiana. How about Spokane?
ifiberone.com
NWS: Up to 17 inches of snow expected on mountain passes and all areas above 4,000 feet through Wednesday
The mountains are apparently skipping fall and going right to winter this season with up to 17 inches of snow expected Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office out of Seattle. On Tuesday, meteorologists with the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Cascade...
Video shows massive alligator found living in shipping container in Washington state
Police deputies and animal control officers in Pierce County, Washington, made quite the find last week after a video showed them wrangling and removing a massive alligator discovered in a shipping container.
It’s here: Portland’s 2022-2023 winter outlook
This winter, the Pacific Northwest will enter its third-consecutive La Niña. What does that mean for winter weather?
KTVL
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
Forecasters: Prepare to stuck at home this winter
30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast held at region predicted to enter third consecutive La Nina winter.Portland area residents should be prepared to spend at least a few days stuck at home this winter by snow, ice and possible wind storms. Of course, that's good advice for every winter, and there is no reason to believe the coming one will be any milder than usual, according to the forecasters who spoke at the 30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast at OMSI on Saturday, Oct. 22. As always, the free event was presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society. It...
Gonzaga Bulletin
New band "Fish and the Chips" blows Spokane out of the water
Five talented students, one electric band. Seniors Ethan Davis, Kate Fischer, Conrad Herold, Colin Pottinger and Clyde Twitty make up what is known to campus and Spokane as the musical group, Fish and the Chips. The bandmates said the idea for the band was formulated this past summer in Florence,...
Joe Kent claims Washington election process features ‘funny business’
State and county election officials are speaking out after U.S. Congressional candidate Joe Kent criticized the election process in Washington at a town hall on Monday.
Channel 6000
Tuesday’s forecast: Strong cold front arrives by evening commute
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the rain shows up this time of the year, you know it’s going to be here for good. With that in mind, we have more rain coming by this evening!. Tuesday morning should be mainly dry. There may be some areas of patchy fog. Anything that has been sitting out for the last three days, may have puddles or small pools of water.
titantribune.org
Fire in the Distance and Smoke on the Rise: The Nakia Creek Fire
The fire season is the season when it rains ashes, the sun looks a hazy orange, and there’s a dystopian landscape from fog and smoke. This year it has struck again, but, a bit closer to home. In the past few years, several fires in Oregon have had notable effects. Past fires include the Eagle Creek Fire and the Almeda Fire. Even fires from California have caused major smoke and ash to sweep into Vancouver. This year, in Clark County the fire posed a similar yet different threat.
Fox Weather
