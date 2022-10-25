ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest

High winds roar through the Pacific NW

Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
EVERETT, WA
KXLY

Warming trend begins on a drier Thursday – Matt

After some rain and hail on Wednesday afternoon, wet weather will fade away overnight as we get lined up for a warmer Thursday. A weak system will bring back some sprinkles on Friday, but you should be able to go without a rain coat for a little bit. Our next big change is Sunday when a big surge of wet weather comes across the Cascades. Rain continues on Halloween.
SPOKANE, WA
KING 5

Here's the timeline as a wind advisory is in place for parts of western Washington

SEATTLE — The first formidable wind event of the season is underway in western Washington. Because of the strong wind gusts, the National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory through 5 p.m. for parts of western Washington on Thursday. The Wind Advisory was issued for Everett north along Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands, and the North Coast near the Strait.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

First snow of the year on Snoqualmie, Stevens and White passes

On Wednesday morning, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported snow on the Snoqualmie, Stevens and White passes. Additionally, SR 123 Cayuse Pass at milepost 5.5 just north of Stevens Canyon Road and SR 410 Chinook Pass was closed at milepost 57 (Crystal Mountain Blvd) and westbound at milepost 74.5 (Morse Creek) due to a number of spinouts and conditions Tuesday night.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

VIDEO: Cool & wet through the end of October

Parts of the Inland Northwest might see the first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning, including Spokane. Don't worry, it doesn't look like any of it will stick below 3,000 feet. So, if you haven't seen snow on the ground yet, you don't have to worry. The next weather maker...
SPOKANE, WA
travelawaits.com

8 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Vancouver, Washington

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Formerly known as the stepsister to Portland, Oregon, Vancouver in Washington State is now stepping up and establishing its reputation as a must-stop on the journey north or south on Interstate 5. With high-rise buildings lining up like soldiers on the newly developed waterfront, one cannot help but become curious about this city perched on the edge of the mighty Columbia River.
VANCOUVER, WA
KTVL

NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Forecasters: Prepare to stuck at home this winter

30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast held at region predicted to enter third consecutive La Nina winter.Portland area residents should be prepared to spend at least a few days stuck at home this winter by snow, ice and possible wind storms. Of course, that's good advice for every winter, and there is no reason to believe the coming one will be any milder than usual, according to the forecasters who spoke at the 30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast at OMSI on Saturday, Oct. 22. As always, the free event was presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society. It...
PORTLAND, OR
Gonzaga Bulletin

New band "Fish and the Chips" blows Spokane out of the water

Five talented students, one electric band. Seniors Ethan Davis, Kate Fischer, Conrad Herold, Colin Pottinger and Clyde Twitty make up what is known to campus and Spokane as the musical group, Fish and the Chips. The bandmates said the idea for the band was formulated this past summer in Florence,...
SPOKANE, WA
Channel 6000

Tuesday’s forecast: Strong cold front arrives by evening commute

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the rain shows up this time of the year, you know it’s going to be here for good. With that in mind, we have more rain coming by this evening!. Tuesday morning should be mainly dry. There may be some areas of patchy fog. Anything that has been sitting out for the last three days, may have puddles or small pools of water.
PORTLAND, OR
titantribune.org

Fire in the Distance and Smoke on the Rise: The Nakia Creek Fire

The fire season is the season when it rains ashes, the sun looks a hazy orange, and there’s a dystopian landscape from fog and smoke. This year it has struck again, but, a bit closer to home. In the past few years, several fires in Oregon have had notable effects. Past fires include the Eagle Creek Fire and the Almeda Fire. Even fires from California have caused major smoke and ash to sweep into Vancouver. This year, in Clark County the fire posed a similar yet different threat.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Fox Weather

Fox Weather

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
349
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.

 https://www.foxweather.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy