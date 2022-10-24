ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UT San Antonio

Hispanic Outlook ranks UTSA top in the nation among colleges and universities

OCTOBER 27, 2022 — The University of Texas at San Antonio has been recognized by The Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine as one of the top 10 universities in the nation for granting bachelor’s degrees to Hispanic students. UTSA earned the No. 8 spot on the list, with nearly 60% of all bachelor’s degrees awarded in the 2020–2021 academic year being earned by Hispanic students.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UT San Antonio

UTSA receives national recognition for commitment to diversity and inclusion

OCTOBER 26, 2022 — UTSA has been named a recipient of the 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award by INSIGHT Into Diversity, one of the nation’s oldest and largest diversity publications in higher education. The award recognizes UTSA’s success in creating an environment that is welcoming and inclusive of all students, faculty and staff.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UT San Antonio

UTSA business development center receives grant to help New Braunfels’ entrepreneurs

OCTOBER 27, 2022 — The New Braunfels City Council recently approved a $210,000 grant that will enable the New Braunfels office of the UTSA Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to continue to provide vital services to start-ups and growing businesses. The grant comes from the City of New Braunfels and the New Braunfels Economic Development Corp. to the Spark Small Business Center. The Spark Small Business Center then awarded funding to the UTSA SBDC.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy