Yardbarker
Michael Rasmussen to have hearing with NHL’s Department of Player Safety
Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Friday. Rasmussen received a two-minute minor for high-sticking Boston’s David Krejci on Thursday, with the Czech forward forced to miss the rest of the game. Rasmussen initially hit Krejci along the boards before turning around and catching Krejci up high with his stick on the follow-through.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons owns this embarrassing NBA distinction
The Nets point guard wasn't acquired for his scoring prowess, but his offensive numbers are downright ugly. Brooklyn was hoping that Simmons' defense, rebounding and playmaking would be a major asset, but on Wednesday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo played bully ball to the tune of 43 points and 14 rebounds as the Nets lost by 11 in Milwaukee.
Yardbarker
Report: NBA scouts have concerning theories about Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a very rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player and playing 30 minutes per night.
Yardbarker
Trading Kevin Huerter is looking like a giant mistake
The Hawks won last night on the road in Detroit 118-113, moving them to 3-1 on the season. Things could be a lot worse record-wise, but as far as on-the-court performance, they’ve left a lot to be desired through four games. Fortunately, they’ve been the beneficiary of a soft schedule combined with their opponents dealing with injuries. But their success won’t continue with the way things are currently constructed.
