Teen pleads guilty to terrorism and murder charges after Michigan school shooting that killed 4 students

A woman died Saturday morning after being shot in a car in North Tampa, according to police. At about 12:15 a.m., Tampa police were called to the 1000 block of West Busch Boulevard, near North Florida Avenue, on a report of gunshots. Shortly after receiving the call, officers were sent to the 2200 block of West Waters Avenue to treat the woman who was shot.

TAMPA, FL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO