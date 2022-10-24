Teen pleads guilty to terrorism and murder charges after Michigan school shooting that killed 4 students

Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Former Philadelphia sheriff's deputy charged with selling guns illegally, including 2 previously used in fatal shooting of teen
A now-former Philadelphia sheriff's deputy is charged with selling guns illegally to an FBI informant while he was a deputy, including two that were traced back to the deadly Roxborough shooting, two weeks earlier, that left a 14-year-old dead and four juveniles wounded, according to court documents. Samir Ahmad is...
Clayton News Daily
St. Louis school shooter was flagged in FBI background check but was still able to legally purchase a gun, police say
The gunman who killed two people and wounded several others in a school shooting in St. Louis, Missouri, on Monday was flagged by an FBI background check but was still able to purchase the AR-15-style rifle he used in the attack from a private seller, police said. When 19-year-old Orlando...
Clayton News Daily
At least 6 people injured in shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral, officials say
At least six people were injured after a shooting erupted Friday outside a church in Pittsburgh where a funeral was taking place, police said. One victim originally reported in critical condition is now in stable condition, among five other people also being treated for injuries, Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford said at a news conference Friday afternoon.
Clayton News Daily
Illinois school board fires high school teacher caught on video yelling racial slur at Black student
The Kankakee School Board voted Monday unanimously to terminate first-year math teacher John Donovan after several students recorded him calling a Black student the n-word, sparking outrage from students and families in the Illinois school district. Videos of the incident, secretly recorded October 20 by multiple students in the classroom,...
Woman dies after being caught in crosshairs in Tampa shooting
A woman died Saturday morning after being shot in a car in North Tampa, according to police. At about 12:15 a.m., Tampa police were called to the 1000 block of West Busch Boulevard, near North Florida Avenue, on a report of gunshots. Shortly after receiving the call, officers were sent to the 2200 block of West Waters Avenue to treat the woman who was shot.
Comments / 0