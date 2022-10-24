Read full article on original website
wasteadvantagemag.com
OPAL Fuels, NextEra Energy Marketing, and Republic Services Begin Operations at Minnesota’s First Landfill Gas to Renewable Natural Gas Facility
OPAL Fuels Inc., a leading vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable natural gas (RNG), and NextEra Energy Marketing, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, announced the commencement of commercial operations at the first landfill renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility in Minnesota. The Pine Bend RNG Project is located at a landfill owned by Republic Services, Inc., a leader in the environmental services industry, and interconnected with a pipeline owned by Xcel Energy, the leading electric and gas utility in the region.
wasteadvantagemag.com
State Distributes $5 Million to Help Cities and Towns Combat Connecticut’s Garbage Crisis
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced it would offer nearly $5 million in grants to cities and towns to help set up food scrap recycling programs. The hope is getting food out of the trash – and, in some cases, sent to anaerobic digesters that turn it into electricity and compost – will help reduce the waste stream and control trash costs.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Recyclers are Growing in Indiana
E-waste is a unique aspect of the metals recycling industry that’s growing in Indiana. E-waste includes waste materials from electronic products like computers, phones, televisions, or basically anything else with circuit components inside of them. There is a surprising amount of valuable metal inside these items. They are found in small quantities per device, but millions of tons of e-waste are thrown away each year. Copper, silver, gold, platinum, and quite a few other metals that can be recycled. Exurban is one e-waste recycling company that’s making big moves in Indiana currently. They are a firm based in the United Kingdom that plans to create up to 200 new jobs by the end of 2026 in Allen County, IN. Exurban is establishing its first U.S.-based facility with a $340 million investment.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Portland, ME Recycling Facility Urges Confidence in Plastics Recycling
Maine-based recycling processing facility ecomaine provided data and feedback to recent media stories showing the importance of Maine’s recycling programs to landfill diversion, Maine communities, and residents who use their blue recycling bins each week. “We sometimes see reports that proclaim the “death of recycling” or the ineffectiveness of recovery programs,” said ecomaine’s CEO Kevin Roche. “And while no program is perfect, we urge Mainers to have confidence that the paper and cardboard and plastic, metal, and glass containers ecomaine receives from its residents and sorts at our Recycling Facility are baled and recycled into new products.”
wasteadvantagemag.com
NextCycle Pitch Contest, Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Grants Boost Michigan Recycling Efforts
Ten recycling-minded competitors from around Michigan and beyond earned recognition and a financial boost in the latest NextCycle Michigan Showcase, a unique, Michigan-centric pitch contest to advance Michigan’s circular economy. And separate from the competition, Showcase participants this year have earned a total of $2.28 million in 2022 grants from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). EGLE Director Liesl Clark presented the $51,600 in Showcase awards at the Michigan Recycling Coalition’s (MRC) Season of Innovation: Fall into Recycling event Oct. 6-7 in Troy. A Showcase also took place this spring in Ann Arbor.
wasteadvantagemag.com
INGENIUM Expands Service Locations in Texas
INGENIUM announces that, due to the rapid expansion of its client base in Texas, it is expanding and has officially opened two new locations in Dallas and Houston. This expansion, along with its existing location in San Marcos, TX, will allow INGENIUM to offer its full range of hazardous waste management services to the Texas market and will provide its Texas clients with the excellent service INGENIUM is known for. “Our customers have been expanding their operations in Texas, and these new facilities will enable INGENIUM to provide the excellent service they’ve come to expect from our Hazard Heroes®.” – Heather Johnson, CEO.
