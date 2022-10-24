Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball Jackpot: Best & Worst States for Winners
The Powerball jackpot has now soared to $800 million for the next drawing, which will be Saturday, Oct. 29. Sure, the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million, but someone will win at some point....
Republicans Want to Stop You From Voting. Here’s How to Fight Back
Thanks to Republicans, it will be harder for certain people to vote this year, courtesy of an array of new voting restrictions passed in the wake of the 2020 election: 56 new voting restrictions passed by Republican-led legislatures in 20 states. Supposedly, these rules are to prevent voter fraud, but countless studies have shown that there is no significant voter fraud in America. Rather, from its origins in 19th Century Jim Crow laws to the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, “voter fraud” is a lie told for ulterior motives. What motives? Well, that’s where the “certain people” part...
Pallet is making $7,500 prefab tiny homes that can be setup in 1 hour to help solve the homelessness crisis — see inside a unit at a Washington village
Pallet's units are now being used at about 100 villages paid for by nonprofits and governments across the US to house over 2,000 people.
Comments / 0