Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Record-Courier
Douglas County legal - 28726
The Nevada Division of State Lands (NDSL) is soliciting public comment on three Water Quality and Erosion Control projects that are being considered for funding in 2023 using Fund to Protect Lake Tahoe funds under the authority of NAC 321.010 – 321.365. NDSL assembled a Technical Advisory Committee in September 2022 to review and prioritize grant applications for funding. The following projects were selected as the highest priorities for grant awards, subject to available funding. The proposed projects are hereby submitted for public review and comment. Applications can be found by going to the NDSL News webpage:
2news.com
List of Nevada Day Closures
- Most Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, Oct. 28, in observance of Nevada Day. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. * All Washoe County Libraries. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us. Vote centers located in libraries will be open.
Record-Courier
Genoa's Pink House to reopen Friday for Nevada Day weekend
The Pink House in Genoa won’t stay closed for very long, according to the restaurant’s social media. New owners Ike and Stephanie Marr plan to have the restaurant open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday in honor of Nevada Day. The structure that was once home to Candy...
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada hunters generate millions in economic impact
RENO – A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department...
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said. The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno City Council Ward 2: Duerr vs Kenny
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting continues and who will represent Reno City Council Ward 2 is in question. In her bid for a third term, Naomi Duerr faces first-time candidate Jay Kenny. In what would be her final term on the council, Duerr wants to finish projects such as...
KOLO TV Reno
Spread the Word Nevada Adopts Sparks School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A big moment this week for students at Kate Smith Elementary School in Sparks. Spread the Word Nevada announced it was adopting the school and on Wednesday. the cafeteria was turned into “book heaven.” Hundreds of books were spread out among the tables, just waiting for the kids to choose them.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Day Weekend 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the Nevada Day Parade is the big event this weekend, there are a lot of other family friendly events happening in Carson City to celebrate our state’s birthday. From the hot air balloon launch to free admission at select museums, there are so many reasons to visit Nevada’s capital city during this festive time. Lydia Beck with Visit Carson City visited KOLO to give details.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why are lights on at Peccole Park during off season?
Reno, NEV — One of our viewers, Eric Luhman says he recently moved close to the UNR campus and he wants to know why the lights are on at the baseball stadium in the evening when it's not baseball season for the Wolf Pack right now?. I checked with...
KCRA.com
Black bears preparing to hibernate break into Lake Tahoe homes for more food
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Black bears breaking into homes in the Tahoe area has been a year-round issue for residents, but the coming winter might warrant additional caution. Toogee Sielsch, known in the South Lake Tahoe area as the bear guru, said this is the time of year...
KOLO TV Reno
Coalition Snow: “Far Out” concept store comes to the Reno Public Market
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new tenant is at the Reno Public Market just in time for the winter season. Coalition Snow is the only women-owned and operated ski and snowboard company in the world. From a unique collection of skis and snowboards to outdoor and lifestyle goods, this new...
Nevada Appeal
2022 Nevada Day Parade Lineup
4. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office — DUI Task Force. 13. Truckee Meadows Community College (Fire Dept) 24. UNR Pride of the Sierra Wolf Pack Marching Band. 40. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 Carson City. 41. PCC Structurals. 42. Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano-Burkhead and the Foothill High School Marching...
Black Bears Breaking Into Lake Tahoe Homes, Residents Warned
Black bears all around the country are preparing to hibernate for the cold months. And, part of this process is seeking out plenty of food to help the animals bulk up for the month’s long slumber. However, this means that some bears are pushing the boundaries in some instances, breaking into homes in search of some of these delicious pre-hibernation goodies. As a result, officials in these areas are warning residents to be cautious.
Tahoe candidate blames 'bear' for arrest, felony charge
"If this is indeed true, this would be the first time, in 30 years of investigating bears entering homes, that I've ever heard of anything like this."
KCRA.com
19-year-old from Lodi hospitalized after Reno fraternity party
RENO, Nev. — A 19-year-old from Lodi is in the hospital after a fraternity party at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sources told KCRA 3 on Thursday the teen was hospitalized after a binge drinking event for prospective members of a fraternity not recognized by the university. It's unclear...
FOX Reno
Reno man insists if it weren't for persistency, his vote would've been suppressed
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — John Ramey says had he not been so persistent, he might not have been allowed to vote. He fears others' votes will be suppressed. Ramey checked the Nevada Secretary of State's Office before casting his ballot this week and noticed the address was incorrect. He since moved and bought a house since he first registered in 2020.
KOLO TV Reno
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A look at the garbage and make-shift targets outside of Golden Eagle Park, 39-year resident Jack Berry calls it just one word. “I think it is disgusting,” says Berry. Berry has lived in the area and raised his kids here. The garbage being dumped has only...
Groups to US: Protect Nevada flower from mine or face court
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they’ll sue them again for failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this...
KOLO TV Reno
Traffic collision near Truckee kills 1
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - A traffic collision near Truckee killed one person Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol says. CHP says around 9:00 a.m., they received a call of a two vehicle traffic collision on SR28, east of Old County Road. A preliminary investigation found 54-year-old Ian Tippins of Tahoe Vista...
KOLO TV Reno
New superhero comes to Reno
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Local golfers competing at LPGA Amateur Golf Association Cup Finals. Local golfers competing at LPGA Amateur Golf Association Cup Finals. Halloween Weekend at The ROW. Updated: 22 hours...
Comments / 1