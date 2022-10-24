Read full article on original website
Related
China to promote foreign investment in manufacturing
BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it will promote foreign investment with a focus on manufacturing industries, after President Xi Jinping called in China to "win the battle" in core technologies during the Communist Party Congress that ended over the weekend.
aircargoweek.com
Saudi Investment Ministry launches key supply chain initiative
The Ministry of Investment (MISA) has signed 11 investment agreements with leading companies, detailed MISA’s Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative and led central discussions at the Future Investment Initiative (FII6). Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih was a lead participant at Saudi Arabia’s premier international investment forum, sharing global...
BMW Executive Says Supply Chains Are Stabilizing
And the German automaker is looking at bigger profits…. For the past two years we’ve been hearing constantly about failed supply chains, leading to shortages and increased prices. However, it looks like that’s easing up, but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet. At least that’s what BMW’s production head, Milan Nedeljkovic, told Reuters last week.
10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
US desperately trying to prevent China from creating powerful artificial intelligence, insiders claim
THE US has plans to stifle China's growing A.I. technology sector, according to an insider. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration wants to limit China’s access to powerful computing technologies. As a potential course of action, Biden's admin is looking into enacting export controls. Plans are in...
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
My view: Understanding and solving our supply chain issues
Congressional candidate outlines plans for addressing international trade disruptions. Oregonians are finding empty shelves. Consumers are mad that the grocery store is out of their favorite items, and prices have increased on most goods. The warehouse is stressed because the shipping company didn't make a delivery. These are all problems with our supply chain. Anytime people can't get the goods they need, it's a problem on an individual and economic level. I have spent over three decades helping companies across the United States manage their supply chain. Over the last 30 months, prices have increased astronomically. • A truckload of...
Washington Examiner
US may cut off China from quantum computing and AI tech, top official says
A senior official at the Commerce Department implied that the Biden administration is not done regulating the exports of critical technologies to China, indicating an expansion of what many observers have labeled as the start of an "economic war." The U.S. intends to get tougher on tech exports to China...
China’s Digital Retail — What’s Next?
The digital economy has entered the “fast lane” and is progressing at a high speed under a new wave of technology and China has been at the forefront in terms of scale for several years. From 2012 to 2021, the volume of the country’s digital economy grew from $1.52 trillion to more than $6.25 trillion and the proportion of the digital economy in overall GDP rose from 21.6 percent to 39.8 percent. But even amid this explosive growth the online retail industry has been slowing, with declining profits since the era of the “traffic dividend” has come to an end....
Agriculture Online
With trade agreements, U.S. exports and imports of food and ag grow
Both the United States and its partners benefit from free trade agreements (FTAs), judging by the increased volumes of food and agricultural commerce between the nations, according to a USDA analysis of 14 pacts covering a total of 20 countries. “Trends suggest that agricultural trade increased for many of these countries,” said the study. “Another change was a trend toward specialization in certain products.”
New Rapyd Research Highlights Latin America as a Global Leader in Payments and Fintech Innovation Noting Speed and Security as Top Disbursement Priorities for Workers and Consumers
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Rapyd, the leading fintech-as-a-service partner, today released its 2022 Latin America State of Disbursements Report. The report analyzes the findings of a survey Rapyd conducted in June 2022 to more than 3,000 online consumers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru on their most-commonly used and preferred ways to get paid. The findings illustrate that with the region’s hypergrowth in local and cross-border business, LATAM is emerging as a primary market for expansion by global businesses. Contractors, workers and suppliers are seeking quick and secure payouts and disbursements in their preferred method across multiple countries. The report shows that: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005049/en/ LATAM: Most Important Disbursement Features By Country. Data source: Rapyd 2022 Latin America State of Disbursements Report
worldcoffeeportal.com
Saudi Coffee Company seeks 700% coffee production growth by 2028
The Saudi Coffee Company plans to open 25 coffee shops globally as one of five strategic pillars | Photo credit: Saudi Coffee Company. The Saudi Coffee Company is seeking to increase domestic coffee production by more than 700% within five years. The organisation, owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund...
theevreport.com
Knorr-Bremse Invests in Chinese e-Motor Specialist Bobang
The partnership and joint development projects with Bobang will strengthen Knorr-Bremse’s e-motor competencies and respond to the rapid growth of automated driving and electrification globally. Munich/Shanghai – Knorr-Bremse, the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other rail and commercial vehicle systems, has invested in...
ffnews.com
Singapore and Hong Kong Lead Green Fintech Development Among the Five Economies in APEC
Today, GoImpact, an ESG and Sustainability education firm, together with The Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Business School (“CUHK Business School”) released the findings from their working paper, Exploring the Green Fintech Ecosystem in Asia: Insights from Five Economies in APEC. This study finds that government support plays a vital and essential role in facilitating green fintech development, while talent shortage is a common concern in the five economies in the region.
traveltomorrow.com
Asia Pacific could lose its title as the world’s largest travel region, new data predicts
Asia Pacific could no longer be the world’s largest travel region by the end of 2022, a new report from international travel industry analysts the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) predicts. The slow recovery has been caused by China’s ongoing border restrictions, and by Japan’s slowness in relaxing its inbound travel restrictions on tourists, according to data from ACI Asia-Pacific, one of the five regional representatives of the Airports Council International.
CNBC
China Southern website shows 737 MAX could return to Chinese service on Oct 30
China Southern Airlines has scheduled domestic flights with the 737 MAX on Oct. 30, a booking search on its website shows. The flights would mark a possible return to service for the Boeing model in China after more than three years. China Southern did not immediately respond to a request...
Russia says UK navy blew up Nord Stream, London denies involvement
LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that British navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, a claim that London said was false and designed to distract from Russian military failures in Ukraine.
teslarati.com
Tesla continues Asian expansion with 50th Japanese Supercharger
Tesla has announced that it has placed its 50th supercharger in Japan, continuing the company’s expansion in Asia. This year, Tesla has worked to expand its presence and product offerings in Asia. The Tesla Model Y has been making waves in numerous Asian markets, Tesla started a virtual power plant in Japan, and the Tesla Model S Plaid has been spotted multiple times in China ahead of a possible launch in the country. Now the company has announced its 50th supercharger placed in Japan.
forkast.news
Singapore’s huge decision
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – October 26, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Lead counsel for the plaintiff in case concerning BAYC 2162 – the NFT used as collateral by “Chefpierre” earlier this year – says court’s decision has implications for the global blockchain industry.
Comments / 0