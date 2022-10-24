ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

China to promote foreign investment in manufacturing

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it will promote foreign investment with a focus on manufacturing industries, after President Xi Jinping called in China to "win the battle" in core technologies during the Communist Party Congress that ended over the weekend.
aircargoweek.com

Saudi Investment Ministry launches key supply chain initiative

The Ministry of Investment (MISA) has signed 11 investment agreements with leading companies, detailed MISA’s Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative and led central discussions at the Future Investment Initiative (FII6). Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih was a lead participant at Saudi Arabia’s premier international investment forum, sharing global...
Motorious

BMW Executive Says Supply Chains Are Stabilizing

And the German automaker is looking at bigger profits…. For the past two years we’ve been hearing constantly about failed supply chains, leading to shortages and increased prices. However, it looks like that’s easing up, but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet. At least that’s what BMW’s production head, Milan Nedeljkovic, told Reuters last week.
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
OHIO STATE
Lake Oswego Review

My view: Understanding and solving our supply chain issues

Congressional candidate outlines plans for addressing international trade disruptions. Oregonians are finding empty shelves. Consumers are mad that the grocery store is out of their favorite items, and prices have increased on most goods. The warehouse is stressed because the shipping company didn't make a delivery. These are all problems with our supply chain. Anytime people can't get the goods they need, it's a problem on an individual and economic level. I have spent over three decades helping companies across the United States manage their supply chain. Over the last 30 months, prices have increased astronomically. • A truckload of...
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

US may cut off China from quantum computing and AI tech, top official says

A senior official at the Commerce Department implied that the Biden administration is not done regulating the exports of critical technologies to China, indicating an expansion of what many observers have labeled as the start of an "economic war." The U.S. intends to get tougher on tech exports to China...
WWD

China’s Digital Retail — What’s Next?

The digital economy has entered the “fast lane” and is progressing at a high speed under a new wave of technology and China has been at the forefront in terms of scale for several years. From 2012 to 2021, the volume of the country’s digital economy grew from $1.52 trillion to more than $6.25 trillion and the proportion of the digital economy in overall GDP rose from 21.6 percent to 39.8 percent. But even amid this explosive growth the online retail industry has been slowing, with declining profits since the era of the “traffic dividend” has come to an end....
Agriculture Online

With trade agreements, U.S. exports and imports of food and ag grow

Both the United States and its partners benefit from free trade agreements (FTAs), judging by the increased volumes of food and agricultural commerce between the nations, according to a USDA analysis of 14 pacts covering a total of 20 countries. “Trends suggest that agricultural trade increased for many of these countries,” said the study. “Another change was a trend toward specialization in certain products.”
The Associated Press

New Rapyd Research Highlights Latin America as a Global Leader in Payments and Fintech Innovation Noting Speed and Security as Top Disbursement Priorities for Workers and Consumers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Rapyd, the leading fintech-as-a-service partner, today released its 2022 Latin America State of Disbursements Report. The report analyzes the findings of a survey Rapyd conducted in June 2022 to more than 3,000 online consumers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru on their most-commonly used and preferred ways to get paid. The findings illustrate that with the region’s hypergrowth in local and cross-border business, LATAM is emerging as a primary market for expansion by global businesses. Contractors, workers and suppliers are seeking quick and secure payouts and disbursements in their preferred method across multiple countries. The report shows that: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005049/en/ LATAM: Most Important Disbursement Features By Country. Data source: Rapyd 2022 Latin America State of Disbursements Report
CALIFORNIA STATE
worldcoffeeportal.com

Saudi Coffee Company seeks 700% coffee production growth by 2028

The Saudi Coffee Company plans to open 25 coffee shops globally as one of five strategic pillars | Photo credit: Saudi Coffee Company. The Saudi Coffee Company is seeking to increase domestic coffee production by more than 700% within five years. The organisation, owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund...
theevreport.com

Knorr-Bremse Invests in Chinese e-Motor Specialist Bobang

The partnership and joint development projects with Bobang will strengthen Knorr-Bremse’s e-motor competencies and respond to the rapid growth of automated driving and electrification globally. Munich/Shanghai – Knorr-Bremse, the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other rail and commercial vehicle systems, has invested in...
ffnews.com

Singapore and Hong Kong Lead Green Fintech Development Among the Five Economies in APEC

Today, GoImpact, an ESG and Sustainability education firm, together with The Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Business School (“CUHK Business School”) released the findings from their working paper, Exploring the Green Fintech Ecosystem in Asia: Insights from Five Economies in APEC. This study finds that government support plays a vital and essential role in facilitating green fintech development, while talent shortage is a common concern in the five economies in the region.
traveltomorrow.com

Asia Pacific could lose its title as the world’s largest travel region, new data predicts

Asia Pacific could no longer be the world’s largest travel region by the end of 2022, a new report from international travel industry analysts the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) predicts. The slow recovery has been caused by China’s ongoing border restrictions, and by Japan’s slowness in relaxing its inbound travel restrictions on tourists, according to data from ACI Asia-Pacific, one of the five regional representatives of the Airports Council International.
CNBC

China Southern website shows 737 MAX could return to Chinese service on Oct 30

China Southern Airlines has scheduled domestic flights with the 737 MAX on Oct. 30, a booking search on its website shows. The flights would mark a possible return to service for the Boeing model in China after more than three years. China Southern did not immediately respond to a request...
teslarati.com

Tesla continues Asian expansion with 50th Japanese Supercharger

Tesla has announced that it has placed its 50th supercharger in Japan, continuing the company’s expansion in Asia. This year, Tesla has worked to expand its presence and product offerings in Asia. The Tesla Model Y has been making waves in numerous Asian markets, Tesla started a virtual power plant in Japan, and the Tesla Model S Plaid has been spotted multiple times in China ahead of a possible launch in the country. Now the company has announced its 50th supercharger placed in Japan.
forkast.news

Singapore’s huge decision

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – October 26, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Lead counsel for the plaintiff in case concerning BAYC 2162 – the NFT used as collateral by “Chefpierre” earlier this year – says court’s decision has implications for the global blockchain industry.

