CargoAi announces strategic technology partnership with Chain.io
CargoAi, airfreight’s fastest growing digital enabler, and Chain.io, the leading cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, announced a strategic technology partnership that will supercharge the freight forwarder experience. The partnership will allow most large and medium-sized freight forwarders on Chain.io’s network to easily connect to CargoAi’s platform to make instant bookings to the GSAs and airlines, while remaining on their own TMS.
ACS’s French operation sees impressive bounce-back growth
Air Charter Service’s French operation, based in Paris, has seen an impressive first half to the year, up by 91% on the same period in 2021. “We have seen a real return to business for all of our three main divisions following the past couple of years that have been heavily affected by the pandemic,” Alexandre Busila, CEO of ACS France, said.
Darren Leigh appointed Unipart Group chief executive
Unipart Chief Finance Officer Darren Leigh has been appointed as Unipart Group chief executive, reporting to John Neill who continues as Unipart Group executive chairman. Neill formerly held the post of Unipart chairman and Group chief executive. The appointment provides additional focus for the Group’s plans for growth and its increased portfolio of diverse blue-chip customers.
Herfurth Logistics has moved into a brand-new building in the heart of Brussels Airport
Less than a year after the foundation stone was laid, Herfurth Logistics and its Brucargo Air Freight division have taken occupancy of their brand-new logistics building located in the heart of the cargo area of Brussels Airport. A building combining modernity, modularity and sustainability thanks to the numerous technologies that cut down on energy consumption, one of the priorities of Brussels Airport Company, which thus continues its investments in the cargo area.
Saudi Investment Ministry launches key supply chain initiative
The Ministry of Investment (MISA) has signed 11 investment agreements with leading companies, detailed MISA’s Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative and led central discussions at the Future Investment Initiative (FII6). Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih was a lead participant at Saudi Arabia’s premier international investment forum, sharing global...
Saudia Cargo CEO re-elected to chair SkyTeam cargo alliance
SkyTeam Cargo, the global cargo alliance, has announced the re-election of Teddy Zebitz, the CEO of Saudia Cargo, as the chairperson of the SkyTeam Cargo Executive Board for another consecutive term. The appointment was endorsed at their recent meeting in London, which is composed of the cargo executives of all...
Unipart Logistics wins a major logistics contract with Airbus
Unipart Logistics has won a multi-year contract to provide in-plant logistics services to Airbus. Under the contract, which goes live early in 2023, Unipart Logistics will be responsible for the receipt of in-bound products from around the globe, warehousing, kitting and line feed logistics, to Airbus’ on-site wing assembly lines in both Broughton and Bristol.
