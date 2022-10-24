ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panhandle Post

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

No injuries in one vehicle rollover in rural Cheyenne County

POTTER - Glare from the sun is being blamed for a one vehicle rollover in rural Cheyenne County Monday morning. According to the Cheyenne County Sheriff's office, Marty Yearous, of Potter, was traveling north on County Road 77 near Potter in a blue 2004 Dodge Ram when the vehicle crossed the center of the road and left the roadway. It traveled 308 feet and struck a culvert. The pickup rolled and came to a rest on the passenger side.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Driver strikes deer with car north of Dalton

DALTON - No one was injured when a driver struck a deer with his vehicle north of Dalton Saturday. According to the Cheyenne County Sheriff's office, David Cunningham, of Papillion, Neb., was driving a 2007 gray Hyundai Santa north on Highway 385 when he struck a deer. Cunningham turned around...
DALTON, NE
Panhandle Post

LinPepCo and United Way of Western Nebraska Support Local Backpack Programs

As the days become colder, food insecurity rates are continuing to rise across Western Nebraska, with more than 18% of Nebraska Children living in food insecure homes. To help tackle the growing epidemic, local PepsiCo Beverages North America Western Nebraska bottler LinPepCo, partnered with United Way of Western Nebraska to host a meal packing event in Alliance, NE. Volunteers will pack more than 1,000 meals to reach families facing food insecurity through school meal backpack programs across Alliance, Chadron, Hemingford, Scottsbluff, Gering and Sidney.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

AFD responds to fire at New Alliance Bean

The Alliance Volunteer Fire Department was called to New Alliance Bean & Grain early Thursday morning to a fire. The facility is located on the west side of Alliance along Highway 385 and includes multiple storage bins that are connected by a series of augars and conveyors. Flames from the...
ALLIANCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man in custody for Sidney robbery

SIDNEY, Neb. -- A Sidney man was taken into custody in connection to a gas station robbery that took place on Tuesday. The Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office said the man is in his early 30s and had robbed the gas station Git N Split. Officers said the man took $40...
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Jury selection in Chadron's first murder trial in 13 years to be held Wednesday

Chadron’s first murder trial in 13 years is scheduled for next week in Dawes County District Court. 20-year old Ian Little Moon, more commonly known as Sage Little Moon, is charged with 1st-degree murder and felony use of a deadly weapon in the death of 72-year old John Martinez, who was in a relationship with Little Moon’s older sister.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Veteran's Day Parade set for November 5

Alliance American Legion Post #7 along with the Box Butte County Veteran's Service Office will sponsor a Veteran's Day Parade Saturday, November 5 in Alliance. The parade will begin at 11 am, at 14th and Box Butte Avenue, near Alliance High School and proceed south along Box Butte Ave. to 4th Street.
ALLIANCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Teenagers accused of attacking homeless man in Scottsbluff park

SCOTTSBLUFF - Six Scottsbluff teenagers, ranging in ages from 13 to 17, are charged with the juvenile equivalent of felony second-degree assault and felony use of a deadly weapon after being accused of attacking a homeless man in a Scottsbluff park in early October. According to court records, Scottsbluff police...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Music Event Friday at CSC

Dr. Josh Calkin will be featured in an Oct. 28 tuba recital at 7 p.m. in the Mari Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium. The program will include a sonata about Hades and a piece entitled Apocalyptic Voices. The music will journey into the sound world of low brass. This music event...
Panhandle Post

Interactive display open in Chadron's King Library

CHADRON – An interactive display, What Were You Wearing, in the King Library through the end of October is helping bring awareness to campus about sexual assault. The exhibit features a QR code that links to an online form where individuals can anonymously submit their stories of surviving sexual assault. When first-hand accounts are submitted, Interim Title IX Coordinator Morgan Cullan reviews them, prints the statements, and displays them in the exhibit along with clothes that match the description of what survivors said they were wearing when assaulted.
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gering man sentenced to 2 years probation for multiple charges

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A former Sidney man was sentenced to 24 months of probation this month by a Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge after pleading no contest to amended misdemeanor charges of second-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony last winter.
GERING, NE
Panhandle Post

Getting ahead: Child poverty - Where is Dad?

A friend recently sent me an opinion column from Froma Harrop, "Where are dads when single moms are struggling?" Harrop shares stories of single women struggling to stay financially afloat, holding a paying job while caring for young children. Then she asks the question of whether the fathers of these children are absolved from responsibility, since they regularly disappear from any of our media's stories.
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy