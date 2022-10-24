Read full article on original website
No injuries in one vehicle rollover in rural Cheyenne County
POTTER - Glare from the sun is being blamed for a one vehicle rollover in rural Cheyenne County Monday morning. According to the Cheyenne County Sheriff's office, Marty Yearous, of Potter, was traveling north on County Road 77 near Potter in a blue 2004 Dodge Ram when the vehicle crossed the center of the road and left the roadway. It traveled 308 feet and struck a culvert. The pickup rolled and came to a rest on the passenger side.
Driver strikes deer with car north of Dalton
DALTON - No one was injured when a driver struck a deer with his vehicle north of Dalton Saturday. According to the Cheyenne County Sheriff's office, David Cunningham, of Papillion, Neb., was driving a 2007 gray Hyundai Santa north on Highway 385 when he struck a deer. Cunningham turned around...
LinPepCo and United Way of Western Nebraska Support Local Backpack Programs
As the days become colder, food insecurity rates are continuing to rise across Western Nebraska, with more than 18% of Nebraska Children living in food insecure homes. To help tackle the growing epidemic, local PepsiCo Beverages North America Western Nebraska bottler LinPepCo, partnered with United Way of Western Nebraska to host a meal packing event in Alliance, NE. Volunteers will pack more than 1,000 meals to reach families facing food insecurity through school meal backpack programs across Alliance, Chadron, Hemingford, Scottsbluff, Gering and Sidney.
AFD responds to fire at New Alliance Bean
The Alliance Volunteer Fire Department was called to New Alliance Bean & Grain early Thursday morning to a fire. The facility is located on the west side of Alliance along Highway 385 and includes multiple storage bins that are connected by a series of augars and conveyors. Flames from the...
Drive-Through job, resource fair to be held in Chadron
Nebraska Department of Labor is hosting a Drive-Through Job and Resource Fair in Chadron on Nov. 3 from 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the First National Bank parking lot. Information and registration are located under Career Fairs at: https://www.csc.edu/careerservices/
Man in custody for Sidney robbery
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A Sidney man was taken into custody in connection to a gas station robbery that took place on Tuesday. The Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office said the man is in his early 30s and had robbed the gas station Git N Split. Officers said the man took $40...
'Trunk or Treat' to be held in Chadron
Chadron Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis will hold Trunk or Treat in downtown Chadron on Oct. 28 from 5 pm. - 7 p.m.
Jury selection in Chadron's first murder trial in 13 years to be held Wednesday
Chadron’s first murder trial in 13 years is scheduled for next week in Dawes County District Court. 20-year old Ian Little Moon, more commonly known as Sage Little Moon, is charged with 1st-degree murder and felony use of a deadly weapon in the death of 72-year old John Martinez, who was in a relationship with Little Moon’s older sister.
Alliance Veteran's Day Parade set for November 5
Alliance American Legion Post #7 along with the Box Butte County Veteran's Service Office will sponsor a Veteran's Day Parade Saturday, November 5 in Alliance. The parade will begin at 11 am, at 14th and Box Butte Avenue, near Alliance High School and proceed south along Box Butte Ave. to 4th Street.
Chadron police arrest man for shooting gun from a moving vehicle
On Oct. 19 at approximately 8:20 p.m. officers with the Chadron Police Department received a report of gunshots being fired out of a moving vehicle in the 500 block of North Main Street. A license plate of the vehicle was included in the vehicle description. Chadron officers responded to the...
Teenagers accused of attacking homeless man in Scottsbluff park
SCOTTSBLUFF - Six Scottsbluff teenagers, ranging in ages from 13 to 17, are charged with the juvenile equivalent of felony second-degree assault and felony use of a deadly weapon after being accused of attacking a homeless man in a Scottsbluff park in early October. According to court records, Scottsbluff police...
Music Event Friday at CSC
Dr. Josh Calkin will be featured in an Oct. 28 tuba recital at 7 p.m. in the Mari Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium. The program will include a sonata about Hades and a piece entitled Apocalyptic Voices. The music will journey into the sound world of low brass. This music event...
Robert Wahlstrom wins National Recognition for Community Service, Industry Accomplishments
New York, NY, October 18, 2022) – The nomination of Robert Wahlstrom, president of Wahlstrom Ford Inc. in Chadron, Nebraska, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Wahlstrom is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country...
Interactive display open in Chadron's King Library
CHADRON – An interactive display, What Were You Wearing, in the King Library through the end of October is helping bring awareness to campus about sexual assault. The exhibit features a QR code that links to an online form where individuals can anonymously submit their stories of surviving sexual assault. When first-hand accounts are submitted, Interim Title IX Coordinator Morgan Cullan reviews them, prints the statements, and displays them in the exhibit along with clothes that match the description of what survivors said they were wearing when assaulted.
Gering man sentenced to 2 years probation for multiple charges
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A former Sidney man was sentenced to 24 months of probation this month by a Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge after pleading no contest to amended misdemeanor charges of second-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony last winter.
🔊 PODCAST: CSC Sports Journal - Hunter O’Connor - 10/26/22
Meet one of the RMAC's fiercest hitters and sack masters! Sophomore Hunter O'Connor and Voice of the Eagles Dave Collins talk football and much more!
Getting ahead: Child poverty - Where is Dad?
A friend recently sent me an opinion column from Froma Harrop, "Where are dads when single moms are struggling?" Harrop shares stories of single women struggling to stay financially afloat, holding a paying job while caring for young children. Then she asks the question of whether the fathers of these children are absolved from responsibility, since they regularly disappear from any of our media's stories.
