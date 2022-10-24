Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Ben Crane resurfaces with a 62 to lead Bermuda Championship
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Ben Crane took advantage of a rare start on the PGA Tour with his lowest score in 10 years, a 9-under 62 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Crane's last victory was in 2014 at the...
Mega party as S.Africa crowns new Zulu king
South Africa's new Zulu King was formally declared the head of the country's most influential traditional monarchy at a colourful ceremony presided over by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday. Two of South Africa's ex-presidents, Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki, were also present.
Comments / 0