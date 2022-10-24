Father of infant hospitalized with RSV warns parents to be alert as respiratory illness spreads quickly

cough and the ER doctor told her it wasn't RSV but she refused to take her home until they tested her. She tested positive and spent over a week in the hospital with 2 antibiotics. Don't let the hospital staff talk you out of something that your gut tells you to do. She's now a healthy 9 year old.
My son had RSV when he was 6 months old and I got woke up in the middle of the night and I seen my son gasping for air and he stopped breathing a few times too and he ended up 5 days in the hospital. And I've always wondered what would've happened if I didn't get woke up through the night
when my son was about 2 weeks or 3 , he had a very very slight fever ...like 100.1 . But as a newborn that's serious . I forced my ex husband to drive us to the hospital about 40 mi. away and he was instantly sent up to ICU . he remained there for six days w RSV . so never ever look past a slight fever in a newborn
