ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Father of infant hospitalized with RSV warns parents to be alert as respiratory illness spreads quickly

By Rosa Flores, Elizabeth Wolfe, Rosalina Nieves
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 148

Rita Markley
8d ago

cough and the ER doctor told her it wasn't RSV but she refused to take her home until they tested her. She tested positive and spent over a week in the hospital with 2 antibiotics. Don't let the hospital staff talk you out of something that your gut tells you to do. She's now a healthy 9 year old.

Reply(1)
31
Megan M
8d ago

My son had RSV when he was 6 months old and I got woke up in the middle of the night and I seen my son gasping for air and he stopped breathing a few times too and he ended up 5 days in the hospital. And I've always wondered what would've happened if I didn't get woke up through the night

Reply(4)
17
Firebol Sayles
8d ago

when my son was about 2 weeks or 3 , he had a very very slight fever ...like 100.1 . But as a newborn that's serious . I forced my ex husband to drive us to the hospital about 40 mi. away and he was instantly sent up to ICU . he remained there for six days w RSV . so never ever look past a slight fever in a newborn

Reply(1)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYT

RSV in children: Symptoms, treatment and what parents should know

In September, an 8-month-old baby came into Dr. Juanita Mora’s office in Chicago with an infection the doctor hadn’t expected to see for another two months: RSV. Like her peers across the country, the allergist and immunologist has been treating little ones with this cold-like virus well before the season usually starts.
CHICAGO, IL
Scary Mommy

CDC Releases A Warning For Virus That Can Leave Children Paralyzed

This fall, health experts have warned about the pending twindemic with a surge in both Covid-19 and a particularly nasty strain of the flu. Now the CDC is warning about another virus that seems to be affecting kids more than adults. The mysterious illness, called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), typically affects the neurological system and can lead to paralysis and in some extreme cases can be fatal.
WISCONSIN STATE
PIX11

The main COVID-19 symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
CBS San Francisco

What is RSV and why is it a threat to your child

SAN FRANCISCO -- Children's hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.Officials at UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospitals told KPIX they are busy treating an increasing number of cases. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.Now, it's back again. And doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals."I'm calling it an emergency," said...
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
TODAY.com

Pfizer says RSV vaccine for pregnant women protects infants against severe illness

An experimental RSV vaccine for pregnant women from Pfizer is effective at protecting their babies against severe illness for at least six months after birth, the company said in a press release Tuesday. In a phase 3 study, the Pfizer vaccine was about 82% effective against severe illness from respiratory...
CBS LA

Orange County health officials warn of surging pediatric Respiratory Syncytial Virus numbers

Orange County health officials are issuing a public warning, strongly urging residents to take preventative measures as pediatric Respiratory Syncytial Virus numbers surge. In recent weeks, OCHA has tracked record-breaking numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and emergency room visits for the respiratory infection. "Orange County is seeing very high numbers of respiratory illness, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) severely impacting capacity in our pediatric hospitals," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, the county's health officer and Chief Medical Officer for the Orange County Health Care Agency. " RSV can severely affect young infants and children and we are encouraging residents to take precautions, especially with...
The Intercept

Student Infected With Debilitating Virus in Undisclosed Biolab Accident

In America’s biolabs, hundreds of accidents have gone undisclosed to the public. The graduate student was alone in the lab on a Saturday, handling a mouse infected with a debilitating virus, when the needle slipped. She wore two gowns, two pairs of shoe covers, a hair net, a face mask, and two pairs of gloves. Gingerly, she had pointed the needle at the mouse’s abdomen and injected the antibody. The animal was infected with a recombinant strain of Chikungunya virus, a mosquito-borne pathogen that has sparked epidemics in Africa and the Caribbean. Chikungunya can wreak havoc in other regions when the right kind of mosquito is present; in 2007 and 2017 there were outbreaks in Italy, and in 2014 the virus hit Florida, infecting 11 people who had not recently traveled abroad. In January 2016, nine months before the researcher stood in the lab that weekend, a locally acquired infection was diagnosed in Texas.
FLORIDA STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Pediatric Nurse on What Parents Need to Know About RSV

A new respiratory condition is spreading across the country, and it’s not COVID-19. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes mild flu-like symptoms, but it can cause serious health issues in some people, including children and the elderly. Hospitals have seen a rapid increase in the number of RSV infections over the last few weeks, and health experts are warning parents to be on the lookout for cold and flu-like symptoms.
COLORADO STATE
WKYC

With child RSV on the rise, medical experts warn of risk to adults

CLEVELAND — Respiratory Syncytial Virus, more commonly called by the abbreviation RSV, has seen a dramatic uptick recently in infants. RSV is a virus that causes mild, cold like symptoms. Most people get over it within a week or two, but it can be potentially dangerous for not only infants, but older adults as well.
CLEVELAND, OH
POLITICO

Grandma’s flu vaccine, and yours

New seasonal flu vaccines aimed at protecting older adults are available for the first time this year. People 65 and older can get one of three supercharged vaccines: two high-dose vaccines that have up to four times the amount of antigen that triggers the immune response, and one “adjuvanted” vaccine that has the usual amount of antigen plus an adjuvant.
MICHIGAN STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1029M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy