A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Oct. 31. CITY COUNCIL … The council does not have a meeting this week. UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION … The commission plans to consider a recommendation to continue the REC Exchange program; consider modifying the Electric Hydro Rate Adjuster (E-HRA) rate schedule; discuss regulation changes pertaining to construction of advanced metering infrastructure; and consider a recommendation to build the fiber backbone and consider options for Fiber to the Premises (FTTP). The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO