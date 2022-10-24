Read full article on original website
calmatters.network
Judge Luckey of Palo Alto Children's Theatre to be recognized with 2022 Kiwanis Angel Award
Judge Luckey, managing artistic director of the Palo Alto Children’s Theatre, will step into the spotlight next month to receive the 11th annual Kiwanis Angel Award. Presented by the Kiwanis Club of Palo Alto, the award recognizes an individual who has made a significant and positive impact on children and youth in the community while providing a $2,500 contribution to the recipient’s organization. This year’s award ceremony, which is also a fundraising event, will take place at the Mitchell Park Community Center on Nov. 10.
calmatters.network
Pleasanton teachers want to discuss class sizes, salaries, benefits in contract negotiations
The Pleasanton school board on Thursday is set to receive the list of topics that the Association of Pleasanton Teachers want to negotiate with the district for the next academic year, including reducing class sizes, adjusting salaries and benefits, and assessing the instructional calendar. Back in May, the Board of...
calmatters.network
Palo Alto school board supports shifting general counsel to part-time, outside role
The Palo Alto Board of Education has signaled its support for substantially changing the school district’s general counsel role and scope from a full-time employee position overseeing the work of contracted legal firms to one that involves contracting with those outside law firms to provide lawyers for a limited number of hours each week.
calmatters.network
Fundraising and loans give Lythcott-Haims and Summa financial edge in City Council race
Boosted by a strong fundraising month and loans to their own campaigns, author Julia Lythcott-Haims and planning commissioner Doria Summa are heading into the final stretch of their City Council campaigns with the most cash on hand. The latest campaign finance statements show money rolling into the Palo Alto City...
calmatters.network
Plan to restore Baylands site as parkland divides environmentalists
The most disputed parkland in Palo Alto isn’t known for its sports courts, playgrounds or sweeping vistas. Located next to the Regional Water Quality Control Plant, the 10-acre parcel commonly known as the “Measure E” site is best known as a place of opportunity. In 2011, Palo Alto residents voted to “undedicate” the parkland and make it available for a waste-to-energy plant that would treat local organic waste, but that the project never materialized. Now, the city is looking to rededicate the 10 acres as parkland, a move that is once again fomenting division within the city’s environmental community.
calmatters.network
As parklets take over, restaurants and retailers clash over space
Nancy Coupal refers to the parklet that stretches outside her Ramona Street eatery, Coupa Café, as a “lifeline.”. For the past two years, she and dozens of other restaurant owners have been banking on these newly constructed outdoor dining areas to keep their businesses running and their customers safe during the pandemic.
calmatters.network
PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussion on options for Fiber to the Premises; review changes to council procedures handbook
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Oct. 31. CITY COUNCIL … The council does not have a meeting this week. UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION … The commission plans to consider a recommendation to continue the REC Exchange program; consider modifying the Electric Hydro Rate Adjuster (E-HRA) rate schedule; discuss regulation changes pertaining to construction of advanced metering infrastructure; and consider a recommendation to build the fiber backbone and consider options for Fiber to the Premises (FTTP). The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.
calmatters.network
In Palo Alto and Los Altos, live music rebounds from pandemic shutdown to foster renewed sense of community
On a Thursday evening, as the sun goes down and the heat lamps warm up outside Palo Alto’s iTalico Italian restaurant, patrons and passersby alike are captivated by the music of Mike Annuzzi and his shifting roster of collaborators. In iTalico’s outdoor dining area on the asphalt of California...
calmatters.network
Asian American art in focus at Stanford
With multiple exhibitions now open and a symposium taking place Oct. 28-29, Stanford’s interdisciplinary Asian American Art Initiative (AAAI) aims to make the university a major center for the study of Asian American art. Visitors to the Cantor Arts Center can view the initiative’s first three exhibitions: “The Faces...
calmatters.network
Local artist transforms garage into immersive Day of the Dead altar
Packed with exposed wooden pallets, art easels and Mexican skeleton dolls, Palo Alto resident and artist Virginia Gutiérrez Porter’s garage art studio will soon be transformed into a complete, immersive altar for Día de Muertos, the Mexican holiday honoring lost loved ones. For the past two years,...
calmatters.network
Palo Alto moves toward adoption of license plate readers
Palo Alto edged closer Monday to installing automated license plate readers in about two dozen locations around town when the City Council tentatively supported a Police Department proposal to adopt the technology. Despite some concerns about an increase in surveillance and retention of records, the council generally agreed that license...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Bay Area the only California region where homes are selling for less than a year ago
Perhaps it was inevitable — what goes up, up, up, must come down eventually. Homes in the Bay Area are now selling for less than they were a year ago, the only part of California where that is true, as rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on the region’s once-scorching pandemic real estate market.
calmatters.network
Chick-fil-A pulls out of one proposed location in Dublin
Fast-food chain restaurant Chick-fil-A has moved forward with one of its two proposed locations in Dublin while discontinuing the other. Chick-fil-A had previously been in talks with the city since 2021 for two new drive-thru eateries in Dublin by replacing two closed restaurant sites — the old Black Angus in Hacienda Crossings and the former McNamara’s Steak and Chop House on San Ramon Road.
calmatters.network
San Jose State wants to honor its track legacy
San Jose State University students are closer to having a running track of their own to honor legendary athletes who left their mark on history. The local college is looking to build the Speed City Legacy Project, which includes a track and legacy center at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds. Assemblymember Ash Kalra secured $9 million from the state Legislature, with the total project cost estimated at $25 million. The university is working to raise additional funding.
calmatters.network
Harvest Park Middle School hosts annual pumpkin patch
Hundreds of Alisal and Walnut Grove Elementary students filled the garden at Harvest Park Middle School with laughter and excitement during the fifth annual Harvest Park Pumpkin Patch on Thursday. The elementary schoolers were able to break off into small groups and participate in the various activities such as a...
calmatters.network
Palo Altan turns ordinary pumpkins into monstrous art on Food Network show
As power drills buzzed in the background, pulverized rind and pulp flew through the air and frantic contestants desperately searched for lost tools. Palo Alto resident Leigh Henderson, a finalist on season three of “Outrageous Pumpkins,” a pumpkin carving competition show on the Food Network, calmly carried on with her work, transforming a massively lopsided pumpkin into a fiendish ghost story. “Not super-fast, (but) super-precise,” she said, wielding her favorite sculpting tool, an X-acto knife.
calmatters.network
Why Not Theatre brings unique telling of 'Hamlet' to Stanford Live
After more than 400 years, it seems like Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” might have been staged every possible way, whether it’s told from various characters’ perspectives or given a modern spin. But the play has endured for centuries because it has so much to say: about power dynamics, mortality, the meaning of life and more. And with its show, “Prince Hamlet,” Toronto’s Why Not Theatre has created a unique production of “Hamlet” staged bilingually, in English and American Sign Language, and with a cross-cultural cast and some gender-swapped roles.
5.1 earthquake shakes Santa Cruz County, South Bay
Santa Cruzans felt a few seconds of shaking Tuesday morning as a 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit the Bay Area. No significant damages were reported in the immediate aftermath.
calmatters.network
News Digest: Livermore PD gun buyback next weekend | Holiday parade prep already | Sheriff's office community survey
The Livermore Police Department is hosting its first-ever gun buyback event next weekend, in partnership with Cornerstone Fellowship of Livermore and First Presbyterian Church. The program, which is open to anybody regardless of residency, will see city police accept firearms no questions asked from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. next...
NBC Bay Area
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Near San Jose Shakes the Bay Area
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted the Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling nerves but not appearing to cause any significant damage. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. and was centered 12.1 miles east of San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was followed by a 2.9 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m., among others.
