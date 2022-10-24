Owl watching. Kids Emma Arbuzova (from front), Abby and Ella Machut and their moms spy an owl in a tall tree in the center of Perkins Woods. Mom Janna Arbuzova (in back of Ella) said she came to the woods in search of the (usually) nocturnal birds. “We believe there is a couple of them,” she said. That’s Kerri Machut to the right of Ella and Beth Johnson peeking out from the back. The tiny forest preserve is in northwest Evanston. (Photo by Richard Cahan)

