evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS girls volleyball ends season with 10-26 record, praise for first-year coach
A group of seniors had one more chance to ask Paris McFall a couple of questions in a quiet corridor next to Beardsley Gym on Tuesday night. And as the group broke up, one of them said to the Evanston first-year volleyball coach, “I wish you had coached us all four years.”
evanstonroundtable.com
Late-night NU basketball doesn’t sit well with some
Northwestern University officials assured residents Thursday that they would take steps to manage noise spilling into the neighborhoods from the school’s Foster-Walker complex. At the first fall meeting of the Northwestern-City Committee, NU officials responded to some residents’ complaints of noise from late-night games at the court by the...
evanstonroundtable.com
NU evaluates Title IX’s legacy at 50 years with three-day conference
Melissa Isaacson says she knew exactly who Lusia Harris was in 1976, when women’s basketball made its debut in the Olympics. Harris scored the first points of the tournament, and was a major star to a high school basketball player like Isaacson. After learning about the short documentary, The...
evanstonroundtable.com
Eye on Evanston: Thoughts on Design | Coming of age in the 20s
Part one of this series reprinted the introduction to the 1988 proposal by Anne Earle to consider nomination of a Northwest Evanston Historic District and provided her description of the older east portion. Part two features Earle’s discussion about the types of properties in the proposed district, reproduced below as originally written.
evanstonroundtable.com
‘American Son’ opens this weekend at Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre presents American Son by Christopher Demos-Brown directed by Tim Rhoze October 29 – November 13. An estranged interracial couple must confront their feelings about race and bias after their son is detained by the local police following a traffic stop. Premium Gold Members 2-for-1 opening weekend!. If...
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Owl watching. Kids Emma Arbuzova (from front), Abby and Ella Machut and their moms spy an owl in a tall tree in the center of Perkins Woods. Mom Janna Arbuzova (in back of Ella) said she came to the woods in search of the (usually) nocturnal birds. “We believe there is a couple of them,” she said. That’s Kerri Machut to the right of Ella and Beth Johnson peeking out from the back. The tiny forest preserve is in northwest Evanston. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Celebrate Halloween in Evanston this weekend
It’s almost Halloween! There will be fun activities for all ages throughout the city this weekend. Main Dempster Mile starts this weekend’s festivities with their Spooky Saturday on Saturday, October 29 starting at 11 a.m. Downtown Evanston concludes Halloween weekend with their Trick or Treat Stroll on Sunday,...
evanstonroundtable.com
How will Evanston protect its shoreline amid climate change?
Evanston residents learned about the need for erosion protection along the lakeshore and weighed in how they want changes implemented at an open house Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Evanston Public Library. At the event, members of the Chicago-based SmithGroup engineering firm outlined the challenges climate change poses to public...
evanstonroundtable.com
Who was Florence Price?
Compositions by Florence Price, the first widely performed female African-American composer of classical music, have experienced a strong revival in the past decade. Born in Little Rock, Ark., but active in Chicago musical circles from 1927 until her death in 1953, Price composed more than 300 works during her lifetime. The Evanston Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director Lawrence Eckerling, will feature Price’s Symphony No. 3 in C Minor, composed between 1938 and 1940, as its closing work at the inaugural concert of ESO’s 76th subscription season, Oct. 30, 2022. The concert begins at 2:30 at Northwestern University’s Pick-Staiger Concert Hall in Evanston.
evanstonroundtable.com
COVID-19 Oct. 27 update: Evanston and Cook County remain at ‘low’ risk level
In Illinois, the seven-day average of new cases was 1,869 on Oct. 27, up from 1,556 (adjusted) in the prior week, a 14% increase. [1]. In Evanston, the seven-day average of new cases was 16.0 on Oct. 26, up from 12.7 in the prior week, an 26% increase. Community risk...
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the community: Biss on sustainability
At Monday night’s City Council meeting, our Sustainability & Resilience Coordinator Cara Pratt presented an update on Evanston’s implementation of our Climate Action and Resilience Plan. The long and the short of it was that we’ve made critical and important strides (for instance reducing emissions 38.3% from a 2005 baseline) but also that we have way, way more work to do.
evanstonroundtable.com
The Aux wants the community to own a piece of its new business hub
The Aux wants to raise $1.5 million from Evanston investors. The development is a cutting edge and innovative mix of businesses, creative cooperations and community spaces to be located at 2223 Washington St. The organization, the full name of which is the Aux Cord LLC, is a creative concept. It...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston using ‘crutch’ to meet emissions reduction targets, but it won’t be enough, city expert says
If Evanston is to eventually achieve its goal of carbon neutrality, the city will have to invest in projects that are renewable locally, said Cara Pratt, the city’s Sustainability and Resilience Coordinator, in an Oct. 24 report to the Evanston City Council. To date, the city has met priorities...
evanstonroundtable.com
Learning the right way to apply a tourniquet can save lives
Evanston police officers Jason Nelson and Ivan Reza taught residents some basic trauma care Sunday morning as part of the Evanston Fire Department’s Emergency Preparedness Fair at the Robert Crown Community Center. Some facts:. The average human adult body contains approximately 10 pints of blood. Someone who suffers an...
evanstonroundtable.com
Zoning rules take center stage in 8th Ward
Local zoning rules, rather than addressing equity and equality, tend to focus on preserving character and addressing congestion, a community organizer for Evanston-based Connections for the Homeless said during an Oct. 27 virtual meeting for 8th Ward residents. Connections’ ongoing study of the city’s zoning codes, with partner Cincinnati-based consulting...
evanstonroundtable.com
Commission OKs Northlight facade revision
The Evanston Land Use Commission unanimously – albeit, for some members, reluctantly – recommended a proposal simplifying the facade of the planned Northlight Theatre complex at 1012-1016 Church St. The new plans, according to city documents, would modify the exterior from “a ‘serrated’ glass curtain wall to a...
