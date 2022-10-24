ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATA Board elects new chairman

Trucking news and briefs for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022:. The American Trucking Associations’ Board of Directors has elected Dan Van Alstine, president and COO of Des Moines, Iowa-based Ruan Transportation Management Systems (CCJ Top 250, No. 32), as its 78th chairman. “I am humbled and truly honored to be...
Engagement is key in transportation wellness programs

Professional driver William Velasquez has 9-year-old twins that he likes to take to the park, but before he began his journey to better health he didn’t have the energy to play with them. When he was home from his time on the road, he was tired and only wanted to sit around.
ELD waiver for drivers using portable ELDs renewed

Trucking news and briefs for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022:. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has renewed an exemption from certain provisions of the electronic logging device mandate for UPS (CCJ Top 250, No. 2) for another five years through Oct. 21, 2027. FMCSA previously granted the exemption to allow...

