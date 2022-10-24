Read full article on original website
GAME THREAD | Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse
Notre Dame (4-3) at No. 16 Syracuse (6-1) JMA Wireless Dome| 12:00 p.m. ET | ABC | Syracuse -1.5 | O/U: 47.5. Game Week Articles | Roster| Depth Chart | Schedule |. Notre Dame sits at 4-3 entering Saturday's clash with No. 16 Syracuse and the Fighting Irish have looked good, bad and everything else this fall. The mixed bag has made it hard to figure out the identity of the team, while also making it hard to predict which team will show up on Saturday.
Video | Notre Dame vs. Syracuse: What to expect from the Orange defense
ISD's Jamie Uyeyama and Greg Flammang share a few thoughts on what Notre Dame can expect from Syracuse's defense on Saturday. Like and Subscribe to ISD on YouTube and Instagram!. A SPECIAL THANKS TO... ESQ, founded by lawyer turned entrepreneur and ND alum Ge Wang, creates handmade custom clothing for...
ISD Game Predictions: Syracuse
It’s Friday again, and that means game prediction time once again. Notre Dame takes on yet another ranked opponent in Syracuse, and it’s important for the Irish to win this game to get back on the right track with the season. Can the Irish win another big game on the road?
2025 ATH Jovan Clark Recaps Recent Notre Dame Visit
It may be early, but Jovan Clark has already grabbed the attention of several college programs across the country. The 2025 Illinois athlete already has 10 scholarship offers from schools like Syracuse, Boston College and Maryland among others. The 6-foot, 195-pound Clark plays running back and linebacker for Morgan...
Notre Dame OL Joe Alt Ascending Behind Improved Footwork & Film Study
Notre Dame’s offensive line was a hot topic to start the year, but the Fighting Irish have found consistency over the last five weeks. Yes, there is plenty of room to improve as Harry Hiestand’s group hasn’t reached the dominant stage, yet the growth has been noticeable.
6 Thoughts on a Thursday
Run the football and stop the run. As long as there has been football, these have been mantras shared by coaches when talking about what it takes to win. Even as things have moved away from the I-formation and football has morphed into more of a wide open passing game, the emphasis on running it on offense and stopping it on defense still looms large. Well, get ready for an old school type of game this weekend because who runs the ball best and who stops it the most is likely going to win.
Notre Dame Getting Healthy, Young Linebackers Impressing
Perhaps the biggest storyline coming out of Thursday was Notre Dame had positive news on the injury front as three key players are expected to return to normal playing on Saturday at No. 16 Syracuse. Linebacker Jack Kiser and safety Brandon Joseph combined to play 15 snaps during last weekend’s...
Notre Dame LB Prince Kollie Focused on Physicality
Notre Dame linebacker Prince Kollie got a taste of college football last fall. The 6-foot, 220-pounder played 58 snaps over five games and had momentum coming out of the spring. Kollie then suffered a concussion in preseason camp, which knocked him out for a few weeks and the Tennessee native,...
Marcus Freeman Notebook | October 27th
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman spoke for the final time before the Irish hit the road to No. 16 Syracuse. On the health status of LB Jack Kiser, CB Jaden Mickey and S Brandon Joseph:. "All of them are expected to play. They've all been practicing and expected to...
ISD Intel | Behind The Scenes At Notre Dame
As we reported Wednesday, 2023 California wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons will let his recruiting process extend through most - if not all – of November. “I want to make sure when I make the decision that it's my decision more than making someone else's decision,” Lyons told ISD. “I'm probably going to take one or two more official visits. I'm probably going to do this after the season.
