Notre Dame, IN

irishsportsdaily.com

GAME THREAD | Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse

Notre Dame (4-3) at No. 16 Syracuse (6-1) JMA Wireless Dome| 12:00 p.m. ET | ABC | Syracuse -1.5 | O/U: 47.5. Game Week Articles | Roster| Depth Chart | Schedule |. Notre Dame sits at 4-3 entering Saturday's clash with No. 16 Syracuse and the Fighting Irish have looked good, bad and everything else this fall. The mixed bag has made it hard to figure out the identity of the team, while also making it hard to predict which team will show up on Saturday.
SYRACUSE, NY
irishsportsdaily.com

Video | Notre Dame vs. Syracuse: What to expect from the Orange defense

ISD's Jamie Uyeyama and Greg Flammang share a few thoughts on what Notre Dame can expect from Syracuse's defense on Saturday. Like and Subscribe to ISD on YouTube and Instagram!. A SPECIAL THANKS TO... ESQ, founded by lawyer turned entrepreneur and ND alum Ge Wang, creates handmade custom clothing for...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

ISD Game Predictions: Syracuse

It’s Friday again, and that means game prediction time once again. Notre Dame takes on yet another ranked opponent in Syracuse, and it’s important for the Irish to win this game to get back on the right track with the season. Can the Irish win another big game on the road?
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

2025 ATH Jovan Clark Recaps Recent Notre Dame Visit

It may be early, but Jovan Clark‍ has already grabbed the attention of several college programs across the country. The 2025 Illinois athlete already has 10 scholarship offers from schools like Syracuse, Boston College and Maryland among others. The 6-foot, 195-pound Clark plays running back and linebacker for Morgan...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

6 Thoughts on a Thursday

Run the football and stop the run. As long as there has been football, these have been mantras shared by coaches when talking about what it takes to win. Even as things have moved away from the I-formation and football has morphed into more of a wide open passing game, the emphasis on running it on offense and stopping it on defense still looms large. Well, get ready for an old school type of game this weekend because who runs the ball best and who stops it the most is likely going to win.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame Getting Healthy, Young Linebackers Impressing

Perhaps the biggest storyline coming out of Thursday was Notre Dame had positive news on the injury front as three key players are expected to return to normal playing on Saturday at No. 16 Syracuse. Linebacker Jack Kiser and safety Brandon Joseph combined to play 15 snaps during last weekend’s...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame LB Prince Kollie Focused on Physicality

Notre Dame linebacker Prince Kollie got a taste of college football last fall. The 6-foot, 220-pounder played 58 snaps over five games and had momentum coming out of the spring. Kollie then suffered a concussion in preseason camp, which knocked him out for a few weeks and the Tennessee native,...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Marcus Freeman Notebook | October 27th

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman spoke for the final time before the Irish hit the road to No. 16 Syracuse. On the health status of LB Jack Kiser, CB Jaden Mickey and S Brandon Joseph:. "All of them are expected to play. They've all been practicing and expected to...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

ISD Intel | Behind The Scenes At Notre Dame

As we reported Wednesday, 2023 California wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons‍ will let his recruiting process extend through most - if not all – of November. “I want to make sure when I make the decision that it's my decision more than making someone else's decision,” Lyons told ISD. “I'm probably going to take one or two more official visits. I'm probably going to do this after the season.
NOTRE DAME, IN

