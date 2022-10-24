Mr. Johnny Ray Burkett, Sr., age 64, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Pensacola, Fla. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, Ala. and a member of Westside Baptist Church. He was employed with Masland Carpets with forty-two years of service. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan and always loved going to the Smoky Mountains. He had a love for gospel and country music, especially Johnny Cash. He had a heart of gold and was a faithful church goer. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, was an avid tootsie roll eater, and he enjoyed drinking a good cup of coffee.

ATMORE, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO