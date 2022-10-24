Read full article on original website
denver7.com
Alabama town named best place to buy a beach house
Whether you’re in the market for a vacation home to rent out for added income, are looking to retire on the waterfront or are simply dreaming of living on the beach, you might want to set your sights on Alabama. Every year, the vacation rental management company Vacasa publishes...
Gulf Shores adding more development to the city with 127 acres of open space
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — You’ve probably seen a large piece of land right off of County Road 8 in between Foley Beach Express and Highway 59. Well, those 127 acres are owned by the City of Gulf Shores. In a recent council meeting, the city council members said the land will be home to […]
WEAR
Nearly 40 dogs in poor condition rescued from Northwest Florida home
FREEPORT, Fla. -- Nearly 40 neglected dogs rescued from a home are now being treated at multiple Northwest Florida animal centers. The Lucky Puppy Rescue initially received the call after eight adult dogs and 29 puppies -- all in poor condition -- were discovered a week ago living inside a home in Chipley.
1 dead in Santa Rosa County house fire
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead from a Monday afternoon house fire in Santa Rosa County, according to a release from officials. Six fire departments responded to the 8700 block of Chumuckla Hwy at around 2:02 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Firefighters received the call at around 1:46 p.m.. Allentown, Jay, Pace, […]
navarrenewspaper.com
Navarre home destroyed by fire
October 25, 2022. At 12:56 a.m., the Holley-Navarre Fire District was alerted for a residential structure fire in the 2600 block of Salamanca Street. A 911 caller reported the home next door was on fire. All occupants had safely evacuated the structure. The home was over 50% involved, with fire...
FHP: Gulf Breeze man caught with massive amount of drugs in Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Gulf Breeze man is facing 25 drug-related charges after he was caught with a wide variety of illicit substances while driving through Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said their Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a GMC Yukon on Interstate 10 Wednesday and that they had probable […]
Expired tag leads to fentanyl trafficking arrest in Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Wednesday morning, a man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after getting pulled over for an expired car tag, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Jeremy Edward Byrd, 46, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession […]
atmorenews.com
Obituaries, week of October 26, 2022
Mr. Johnny Ray Burkett, Sr., age 64, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Pensacola, Fla. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, Ala. and a member of Westside Baptist Church. He was employed with Masland Carpets with forty-two years of service. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan and always loved going to the Smoky Mountains. He had a love for gospel and country music, especially Johnny Cash. He had a heart of gold and was a faithful church goer. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, was an avid tootsie roll eater, and he enjoyed drinking a good cup of coffee.
Fairhope will not allow medical marijuana dispensary
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope City Council voted not to approve the addition of a medical marijuana dispensary in the city at their meeting Monday night. This comes after four other cities in Baldwin County approved their resolutions to allow for it: Daphne, Spanish Fort, Loxley and Foley. This factor played into the decision […]
Homeowners notice man mid-robbery on game cameras: Atmore Police
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man was arrested during a burglary in progress after homeowners noticed the man on their game cameras, according to Atmore police officers. Jackson Stallworth, 63, was charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass Third Degree. On Oct. 17, Atmore police officers responded to the 200 […]
WEAR
Woman dead after house fire on Chumuckla Highway in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was killed in a house fire in Santa Rosa County Monday afternoon, according to Santa Rosa County Public Information. Units were dispatched to the 8700 block of Chumuckla Highway around 1:45 p.m. in response to the fire. Units arrived on scene at 1:55...
WJHG-TV
Home deemed a total loss after overnight fire
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - South Walton Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in Seagrove Beach at N. Andalusia Avenue early Sunday morning. Officials said the call came in around 3:17 a.m. saying that the residence and the carriage house were on fire. South Walton Fire District reports they arrived on the scene at 3:26 a.m. and reported heavy fire and smoke showing.
Fatal Crash on Foley Beach Express
UPDATE: The Foley Police Chief identified the man killed in the crash on the Foley Beach Express as 91-year-old Thomas Carruth. Carruth was driving westbound on the Doc McDuffie Road in a 2006 GMC Envoy and collided with a 2015 Ford F350. A 2014 Ford Mustang was also involved in the crash. Foley, Alabama (WKRG) […]
wdhn.com
Multi-city car chase ends in airborne crash
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)– A high-speed chase, which started in Covington County, ended in a potentially fatal airborne crash in Geneva after hitting the levee, per Geneva Police Department. According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the high-speed pursuit began in Florala, Al, where the driver took the car through...
WEAR
Trial date set for 1 of 5 men charged in murder of Ladarius Clardy
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A trial date was set Tuesday for one of the men charged in the death of Ladarius Clardy. Kobie Jenkins, 21, was in court for a docket day Tuesday morning. Jenkins is charged with first degree pre-meditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder. An Escambia County judge...
Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for molesting a child less than 12-years-old
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man will spend the rest of his life in Florida’s Department of Corrections after being found guilty by an Escambia County jury on Thursday. Oscar Javier Amador was found guilty of Sexual Battery (victim less than 12,) Lewd or Lascivious Molestation (victim less than 12,) and four counts […]
Elderly woman found in roach-infested home with no running water, exposed to drugs: Okaloosa Co. deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant. Deputies served the warrant at a home that served as the site of several overdoses. Neighbors also complained about junk and trash covering the property. Edwina Jackson, 53, of […]
