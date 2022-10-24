ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

denver7.com

Alabama town named best place to buy a beach house

Whether you’re in the market for a vacation home to rent out for added income, are looking to retire on the waterfront or are simply dreaming of living on the beach, you might want to set your sights on Alabama. Every year, the vacation rental management company Vacasa publishes...
GULF SHORES, AL
WEAR

Nearly 40 dogs in poor condition rescued from Northwest Florida home

FREEPORT, Fla. -- Nearly 40 neglected dogs rescued from a home are now being treated at multiple Northwest Florida animal centers. The Lucky Puppy Rescue initially received the call after eight adult dogs and 29 puppies -- all in poor condition -- were discovered a week ago living inside a home in Chipley.
CHIPLEY, FL
WKRG News 5

1 dead in Santa Rosa County house fire

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead from a Monday afternoon house fire in Santa Rosa County, according to a release from officials. Six fire departments responded to the 8700 block of Chumuckla Hwy at around 2:02 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Firefighters received the call at around 1:46 p.m.. Allentown, Jay, Pace, […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

Navarre home destroyed by fire

October 25, 2022. At 12:56 a.m., the Holley-Navarre Fire District was alerted for a residential structure fire in the 2600 block of Salamanca Street. A 911 caller reported the home next door was on fire. All occupants had safely evacuated the structure. The home was over 50% involved, with fire...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Expired tag leads to fentanyl trafficking arrest in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Wednesday morning, a man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after getting pulled over for an expired car tag, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Jeremy Edward Byrd, 46, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
atmorenews.com

Obituaries, week of October 26, 2022

Mr. Johnny Ray Burkett, Sr., age 64, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Pensacola, Fla. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, Ala. and a member of Westside Baptist Church. He was employed with Masland Carpets with forty-two years of service. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan and always loved going to the Smoky Mountains. He had a love for gospel and country music, especially Johnny Cash. He had a heart of gold and was a faithful church goer. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, was an avid tootsie roll eater, and he enjoyed drinking a good cup of coffee.
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fairhope will not allow medical marijuana dispensary

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope City Council voted not to approve the addition of a medical marijuana dispensary in the city at their meeting Monday night. This comes after four other cities in Baldwin County approved their resolutions to allow for it: Daphne, Spanish Fort, Loxley and Foley. This factor played into the decision […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Homeowners notice man mid-robbery on game cameras: Atmore Police

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man was arrested during a burglary in progress after homeowners noticed the man on their game cameras, according to Atmore police officers.  Jackson Stallworth, 63, was charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass Third Degree.  On Oct. 17, Atmore police officers responded to the 200 […]
ATMORE, AL
WJHG-TV

Home deemed a total loss after overnight fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - South Walton Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in Seagrove Beach at N. Andalusia Avenue early Sunday morning. Officials said the call came in around 3:17 a.m. saying that the residence and the carriage house were on fire. South Walton Fire District reports they arrived on the scene at 3:26 a.m. and reported heavy fire and smoke showing.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fatal Crash on Foley Beach Express

UPDATE: The Foley Police Chief identified the man killed in the crash on the Foley Beach Express as 91-year-old Thomas Carruth. Carruth was driving westbound on the Doc McDuffie Road in a 2006 GMC Envoy and collided with a 2015 Ford F350. A 2014 Ford Mustang was also involved in the crash. Foley, Alabama (WKRG) […]
FOLEY, AL
wdhn.com

Multi-city car chase ends in airborne crash

GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)– A high-speed chase, which started in Covington County, ended in a potentially fatal airborne crash in Geneva after hitting the levee, per Geneva Police Department. According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the high-speed pursuit began in Florala, Al, where the driver took the car through...
GENEVA, AL
WKRG News 5

Elderly woman found in roach-infested home with no running water, exposed to drugs: Okaloosa Co. deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant. Deputies served the warrant at a home that served as the site of several overdoses. Neighbors also complained about junk and trash covering the property. Edwina Jackson, 53, of […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

