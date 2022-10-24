ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nurkic has 27 points, Blazers beat Rockets 125-111

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 27 points and 15 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Houston Rockets 125-111 on Friday night despite the absence of star guard Damian Lillard. Anfernee Simons led all scorers with 30 points, including seven 3-pointers, for the Blazers, who led...
PORTLAND, OR
Nets owner disappointed Irving backed antisemitic work

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday he is disappointed that Kyrie Irving appears to support a film “based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation.”. The Nets' star guard posted a link for the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Milwaukee 119, N.Y. Knicks 108

NEW YORK (108) Barrett 7-17 5-8 20, Randle 3-10 8-9 14, Robinson 2-5 1-2 5, Brunson 3-10 6-9 13, Fournier 4-12 0-0 11, Toppin 4-7 0-0 11, Hartenstein 3-8 0-0 6, Reddish 1-5 0-0 2, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 5-11 2-4 14, Rose 5-8 0-0 12. Totals 37-93 22-32 108.
NEW YORK STATE
San Antonio 129, Chicago 124

CHICAGO (124) DeRozan 11-20 11-12 33, Williams 4-7 1-1 10, Vucevic 4-13 0-0 9, Caruso 1-5 0-0 3, Dosunmu 5-10 0-0 12, Jones Jr. 1-3 4-4 6, Green 3-7 0-0 6, Drummond 8-12 1-3 17, Dragic 3-8 2-2 9, White 7-14 2-4 19. Totals 47-99 21-26 124.
Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen suspended for 2 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward David Krejci a night earlier. Rasmussen was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking midway through the second period in the Red Wings'...
DETROIT, MI
Phoenix 124, New Orleans 111

NEW ORLEANS (111) Marshall 7-13 4-5 21, Murphy III 4-9 2-2 13, Valanciunas 11-16 3-3 25, Alvarado 4-12 2-2 14, McCollum 6-19 5-6 17, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-2 2-2 2, Nance Jr. 1-5 0-0 2, Temple 2-3 0-0 6, Graham 3-7 2-2 11, Seabron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-86 20-22 111.
Cleveland 132, Boston 123

CLEVELAND (132) E.Mobley 7-12 4-6 19, Wade 1-3 1-2 4, Allen 5-9 2-4 12, LeVert 12-21 11-12 41, Mitchell 15-26 6-6 41, Osman 1-6 1-2 4, Love 3-7 1-2 9, Okoro 1-3 0-0 2, Neto 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-88 26-34 132.
Philadelphia 112, Toronto 90

PHILADELPHIA (112) Harris 5-14 1-1 13, Melton 6-15 0-0 13, Tucker 2-3 0-0 5, Harden 4-9 3-3 11, Maxey 15-20 5-6 44, Niang 2-4 0-0 5, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 4-4 1-1 9, Korkmaz 0-0 0-0 0, Milton 1-4 0-0 2, Thybulle 2-6 0-0 6, House Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Springer 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 43-82 10-11 112.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Portland 125, Houston 111

HOUSTON (111) Gordon 6-10 2-2 18, Smith Jr. 4-13 2-2 12, Sengun 6-12 1-1 14, Green 4-19 1-2 11, Porter Jr. 6-14 3-5 16, Eason 2-4 0-0 4, Garuba 1-1 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 4-6 2-2 11, Tate 3-8 3-4 9, Christopher 1-1 0-0 2, Mathews 0-2 3-3 3, Nix 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 40-94 17-21 111.
HOUSTON, TX
Canucks acquire Ethan Bear, Lane Pederson from Hurricanes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The struggling Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson from the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday for a fifth-round draft pick. The 25-year-old Bear had five goals and nine assists in 58 games for the Hurricanes last season, but has yet to...
RALEIGH, NC

