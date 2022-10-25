Benjamin Davis HS students accused of hitting 18-year-old classmate and trying to drive away

A 17-year-old has been charged for allegedly driving off after hitting a woman walking near Benjamin Davis High School on Monday, according to Harris County Precinct 4.

The suspect, Daniel Carcamo, allegedly hit 18-year-old Julyssa Roaro in the 12500 block of Ella Boulevard, right behind the school. Aldine Independent School District confirms they are both students there.

Roaro's family said she has a leg injury where the car hit her, recovering from broken bones in her face, and brain trauma.

There were several witnesses in the area Monday morning who were able to tell investigators what happened, including her little brother.

Ivan Roaro, a sophomore at the school, said he drops his sister off every morning across the street from the school. Many students reportedly leave their cars in the neighborhood instead of on campus. He said everything was normal until they both saw a driver coming who did not slow down.

"He just kept going. Full speed. It was a strong hit, because she flew in the air. I saw it. I saw everything that happened," the victim's brother said. "I'm still shocked. It replays in my head every second. I can't stop thinking about it."

Constable Mark Herman said the vehicle drove off, but deputies later found the possible suspect near Spears-Gears Road.

SkyEye was at the scene where it appeared that a damaged black car had also been hit by the suspect's vehicle. Then, yards from that vehicle, SkyEye captured video of the apparent suspect's vehicle in a ditch.

Julyssa was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her brother said the family is praying she pulls through.

"She's a strong girl. She's brave, she's smart, she's just a blessing to me," Ivan Roaro said.

The family is asking for donations to help with her hospital bills via GoFundMe

Carcamo was taken to the Harris County Jail and charged with felony failure to stop and render aid.

There is an ongoing investigation.