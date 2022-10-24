A 60-year-old man is charged with assault and several other felonies after allegedly shooting another man in Saginaw on Monday. The shooting took place around 3:50 A.M. in a residential driveway in the 2600 block of Narloch St. Police say Steven Adams of Saginaw was a passenger in a parked vehicle where he shot and wounded a 47-year-old man in the leg. The man was treated for his injury at a local hospital. Adams was arrested and was charged Thursday in Saginaw County with Assault with Intent to Cause Great Bodily Harm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon, as well as four counts of Possessing a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

