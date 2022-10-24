Read full article on original website
wsgw.com
Standoff in Bay City After Notice of Eviction
6:00 p.m. UPDATE: The Bay City Department of Public Safety has announced that the suspect was taken into custody around 5:00 p.m. Police say no officers were injured in the arrest, but the suspect received minor injuries from continued resistance. Police are in a standoff at a Bay City apartment...
Witness in Flint Family Dollar murder trial arrested after refusing to testify
FLINT, MI – A man prosecutors planned to call as a witness in the trial of three people charged with murder in the death of a 43-year-old Flint Family Dollar security guard was arrested inside Genesee County Circuit Court Wednesday, Oct. 26, after informing the court of his intention to invoke his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination.
WNEM
Child found in Flint this morning reunited with family
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A little girl was found alone in Flint Wednesday morning. The Flint Police Department took to social media to track down her family. The girl was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. Shortly before 11 a.m., police announced...
WNEM
Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
Body found at Michigan bank drive-thru, police say
Employees with Consumers Energy were working around 2:40 p.m. and called 911 after they saw a body on the ground that was not moving.
wsgw.com
Shooting Suspect Charged with Assault, Firearms Charges
A 60-year-old man is charged with assault and several other felonies after allegedly shooting another man in Saginaw on Monday. The shooting took place around 3:50 A.M. in a residential driveway in the 2600 block of Narloch St. Police say Steven Adams of Saginaw was a passenger in a parked vehicle where he shot and wounded a 47-year-old man in the leg. The man was treated for his injury at a local hospital. Adams was arrested and was charged Thursday in Saginaw County with Assault with Intent to Cause Great Bodily Harm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon, as well as four counts of Possessing a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.
wsgw.com
Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase
A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
Police in standoff in Uptown Bay City after truck crashes into townhome
BAY CITY, MI — Police are on the scene of a standoff in Uptown Bay City, after a person of interest in an earlier stabbing crashed into a townhome. The incident began about 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at 991 W. Midland Road in Auburn, according to Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A woman suffered at least one stab wound and was taken to an area hospital for surgery, the sheriff said.
WNEM
15-year-old reported missing in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 15-year-old boy was reported missing in Flint. Czar Almani-Eugene Lembrick, also known as CJ, was last seen on Oct. 17 about 4 p.m. He was seen leaving the 4000 block of Greenbrook Lane. Czar is described as 6′1″, 240 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair....
wsgw.com
Bay City Names New Public Safety Director
A longtime member of the Bay City Department of Public Safety has been promoted to Director of the department, effective Wednesday, October 26th. Caleb Rowell, whose career with the Bay City Police Department started over two decades ago, takes over the position vacated when former director Michael Cecchini resigned after an altercation with a group of teens. Rowell was named interim director earlier this month.
whmi.com
Sheriff: Alcohol Use Suspected In Friday Crash
Alcohol is a suspected factor in a crash that seriously injured four people on Friday in Hartland Township. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 9:30pm to a two-vehicle serious injury crash on M-59/Highland Road at Hacker Road. The Office says preliminary investigation revealed that a...
wsgw.com
Flint Man Wanted for Murder, Reward Offered
Police are looking for a suspect in a murder investigation. 39-year-old Charles Crutcher is wanted on charges of first degree pre-meditated murder and domestic violence. The killing took place October 19 in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive in Flint, where police say Crutcher stabbed a man to death. Crutcher is 6’1″ and about 175 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Davison Girl Kicks Student’s Head Through School Bus Window
A Davison High School student was suspended last week after a violent interaction with another student. A jaw-dropping video that was taken on a Davison school bus back on October 19 has been making its rounds on social media. The video shows a girl leaning over and talking to a...
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Saginaw man pulled over in van with ‘completely caved in’ side
SAGINAW, MI — Responding to a hit-and-run on Saginaw’s West Side early one summer morning, police arrived to find a deceased man in a driveway. Hours later, one of the first officers on the scene spotted the vehicle allegedly used to kill the man, still containing the suspect prosecutors say perpetrated the killing.
Saginaw County woman died of asphyxiation, though the manner of death is ‘indeterminate’
CARROLLTON TWP, MI — Closing in on a year since a woman was found dead in her Carrollton Township home, details of what caused her death have been released. What’s still unknown is the manner in which she died, though police say they are treating the death as a homicide.
Morning Sun
Family remembers Amanda Kish, CMU freshman killed in car crash
Friends and family of Amanda Kish are in a state of disbelief after the death of the vivacious teen in a car crash over the weekend as she was heading home to Wyandotte from Central Michigan University. “Amanda Grace, my mother’s rainbow baby, gave us so much love, displayed immense...
Lansing Township Police recover stolen 1931 convertible
The police department asked anyone to call if they had any information.
WNEM
Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
Midland investigating after bright green substance found flowing into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, MI -- Midland City staff is investigating after a bright green substance was seen flowing into the Tittabawassee River from a storm sewer pipe. Midland issued an alert about the situation about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. City staff said they are working to contain the substance, test and...
