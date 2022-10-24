Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Is Bitcoin still ‘worth buying’ as it sheds some of its gains
Since it reclaimed its psychological $20,000 price mark a few days ago, Bitcoin’s [BTC] price went ahead to touch highs that were last touched several weeks ago. According to data from Santiment, the leading coin traded for as high as $20,770 during trading sessions on 26 October. However, as...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum whale wallet not active for 6+ years has this news for you
The last 24 hours have been marked by a series of interesting activities for the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH]. According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, during an intraday trading session on 25 October, an Ethereum whales address that had previously been inactive for over six years moved $22.2 million worth of ETH to an empty wallet.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic [ETC] flips bias to bullish, can traders look to buy a pullback?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum Classic jumped above the short-term range highs at $24.3. A gap in the charts, if filled, could present a buying opportunity. Ethereum Classic [ETC] has laboured underneath the...
ambcrypto.com
ETH liquidations in last 24 hours will make you rethink your trading decision
Holders of the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] were the most impressed as the price of the cryptocurrency asset surged by over 15% during the intraday session on 26 October. Data from Santiment revealed that ETH traded for as high as $1,589 per coin for the first time since 15 June.
ambcrypto.com
What Binance’s latest update might mean for TRX investors
A major update came in for Tron (TRX) recently as Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto-exchanges, announced that it would support TRX staking on its platform from 27 October. Thanks to this update, users can not only stake, but also earn up to 6.1% annual percentage yield at launch.
ambcrypto.com
Monero [XMR] fails to escape lower range- Answering your ‘why’
Monero [XMR] bulls managed to achieve a 9% upside in the last seven days. However, this is a relatively low upside compared to the gains that some top coins garnered during the same time. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Monero (XMR) Monero’s latest upside was less enthusiastic compared...
ambcrypto.com
Solana [SOL]: A detailed analysis of how the chain fared in Q3
House to over 350 decentralized applications (dApps), a new report from Messari revealed that leading open-source blockchain Solana [SOL] saw growth and some corresponding declines in Q3. Titled “State of Solana Q3 2022,” Messari found that the bearishness that marked Q3 “highlighted the network’s fundamental user base and ability to...
ambcrypto.com
Axie Infinity forms a bullish flag; sellers can benefit at this level
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. AXS saw some developments in the futures market which indicated speculators had a more bearish stance. The crypto markets saw a sharp bullish move over the past two days....
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin surges 40% within a week, pullback to this area can soon materialize
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. A sudden rally materialized in the past couple of days for Dogecoin. While the structure was bullish at press time, watch out for a break of this support zone...
ambcrypto.com
BAYC and MAYC register a surge in trading volume, thanks to…
BAYC and MAYC, top-performing NFTs built by Yuga Labs, faced difficulties over the past few months due to the ongoing bear market. However, with the growth of ETH’s prices in the past week, BAYC and MAYC have also moved northwards. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for APE for 2022-2023...
ambcrypto.com
Will XRP holders see 176% rally this time after ‘golden cross’ formation
Ripple’s move against SEC continues to create headlines. Irrespective of the outcome, XRP holders haven’t stopped supporting the altcoin. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for XRP for 2022-2023. Ripple’s native token, XRP immensely suffered amidst the ongoing trial that began in December 2020. But it looks like...
ambcrypto.com
XRP posts gains of 5% and here’s where you can buy
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP showed strong buying pressure in the past two weeks. Momentum also favored the bulls. The crypto market experienced a quick surge over the past trading day and XRP...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin Cash retests a support zone as bulls look to push prices above…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Although the higher timeframe market structure was bearish, a move upward could materialize for Bitcoin Cash. The $110 region has been an area to watch out for in the...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC]: You have a cause to laugh if you hold the king coin
Increased trading activity in the last 24 hours caused the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], to reclaim its psychological $20,000 price mark. The last time the king coin traded at this price level was on 4 October, when it exchanged hands at $20,336. According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing,...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing Lido’s [LDO] status post-Ethereum [ETH] merge
LDO, the native token of leading Ethereum [ETH] staking platform Lido Finance ranked high on the list of best-performing cryptocurrency assets in the last week. According to data from cryptocurrency price-tracking platform CoinMarketCap, the asset’s price rose by 14.96% behind KLAY (37.58%), TON (37.94%), and HT (25.98%). Ranking as...
ambcrypto.com
USDC market cap down significantly- Everything latest to know
Since the Tornado Cash affair, Circle’s USDC stablecoin’s market valuation has fallen precipitously. The market capitalization of USD Coin (USDC), which fell from $53.3 billion to just under $43.9 billion during the previous month, has decreased by almost 20%. Almost $5 billion in USDC was withheld on a...
ambcrypto.com
MakerDAO’s portfolio gets riskier, what does it mean for the investors
In a recent development, it was discovered that MakerDAO‘s portfolio’s exposure to risk had grown quite a bit, even though it had declined steadily over the past six months. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for MakerDAO for 2022-2023. No risk, no reward. This portfolio risk, which is...
ambcrypto.com
ALGO holders can take a look at these metrics to avoid losses
The decentralized network Algorand was created to address the Blockchain Trilemma of simultaneously achieving speed, security, and decentralization. The Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus technique is used by Algorand, and all ALGO holders get validator rewards. Lately, the Algorand chain had been witnessing a spike in the Total Value Locked (TVL). A pointer to the fact that the Decentralised Finance Applications (Defi dApps) had been seeing an increase in their total value.
ambcrypto.com
Daily trading volume for crypto products in October stood at…
A quick overview of the crypto market in October will lead one to believe that the month has been generous so far, with top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum trading at prices significantly higher than when the month started. However, a deep dive into other metrics will yield some results...
ambcrypto.com
World’s largest Bitcoin miner may be heading towards bankruptcy
Core Scientific, the world’s largest Bitcoin mining company has revealed some significant details about its financial health that has investors and stakeholders worried. In its latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Texas-based company warned that it may run out of cash before the end of this year, prompting it to resort to bankruptcy protection.
Comments / 0