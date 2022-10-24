The decentralized network Algorand was created to address the Blockchain Trilemma of simultaneously achieving speed, security, and decentralization. The Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus technique is used by Algorand, and all ALGO holders get validator rewards. Lately, the Algorand chain had been witnessing a spike in the Total Value Locked (TVL). A pointer to the fact that the Decentralised Finance Applications (Defi dApps) had been seeing an increase in their total value.

1 DAY AGO