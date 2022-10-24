ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Madison365

National gospel stars coming to Madison as Fall Gospel Fest turns 18

“Fall Gospel Fest fills a certain niche, a certain void that we have here in Madison … It brings the biggest and brightest national gospel artists here where people can actually see them live and in person,” says Clyde Gaines, the organizer of the 18th annual Fall Gospel Fest. “Most of the time you’re seeing these artists you’ve going to other cities to see these gospel artists.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

“It placed a hunger in me.” UW Odyssey Project celebrates 20 years of changing lives

The potential for adults returning to school to reach goals of obtaining degrees and knowledge is often most affected by external factors that can make everyday life and returning to academics a difficult balance. The UW Odyssey Project is a remedy to that problem, and over their 20 years working to bring adults to higher education, they have gone the extra mile every time.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison Hmong New Year

Madison Hmong New Year will take place Nov. 5-6 at the Alliant Energy Center of Dane County, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. Come celebrate the rich festivities of the Hmong culture by remembering ancestors, sacrifices, and accomplishments and preserving traditions in honor of the upcoming new year. There will be...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Fake school shooting calls reported in Madison, across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Several fake school shooting reports have been called into law enforcement agencies across the state Thursday morning, including one in Madison. Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds confirmed with News 3 Now that someone called Dane County Dispatch at about 10:40 a.m. Thursday claiming a person had shot dozens of students at East High School in Madison. The call was similar to other calls received by law enforcement agencies across the state. In every case, there was no legitimate threat to the schools.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for October 15

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by NAACP and its Freedom Fund Dinner, coming October 29!. The pandemic changed the way people vote and engage with their government. It also exposed deep disparities in the healthcare system. calling for charges and the firing of...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

John Tate II withdraws from independent police monitor position

The Police Civilian Oversight Board was notified on Oct. 17 that John Tate II has withdrawn his acceptance of the independent police monitor position to accept another opportunity. Last week, the Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB) had selected Tate as the first independent police monitor in the City of Madison’s...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Tracy Anderson joins Big Brothers Big Sisters as new community outreach & volunteer recruitment coordinator

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County serves around 500 children each year across the greater Madison area and throughout Dane County. Tracy Anderson recently joined Big Brothers Big Sisters as its new community outreach and volunteer recruitment coordinator where she will use her many community connections to help recruit Bigs and provide even more mentorships.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

Sparking curiosity: HipHop MD combines passion for science, performance

Maynard Okereke was one of those kids who was always outside, exploring nature. “We had a really cool pond close by our house. I used to explore that with some of my friends in the neighborhood. We used to catch frogs and snakes and all sorts of different things, and I just loved outdoors and being invested into ecosystems and environments.”
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Georgia Allen named program director at Rock County Jumpstart

Rock County Jumpstart, the Beloit-based nonprofit that supports businesses owned by people of color, has hired Georgia Allen as its first program director. ‘Georgia’s personal and community life experiences provoked humble servant leadership, and intentional curiosity in business as a way to break generational curses of poverty for herself and others who deserve and aspire to achieve the same freedom, especially Black and Brown women-led households,” founder and CEO Genia Davis said in a press release. “Her most treasured impact is the continued love and nurturing of her 8-year-old daughter A’zaryah, an athlete at heart.”
BELOIT, WI
Madison365

Lilada Gee awarded $10,000 Forward Art Prize

The Women Artists Forward Fund has chosen beloved Madison artist Lilda Gee to be honored with the 2022 Forward Art Prize, given to those who “show exceptional creativity in their work and compelling prospects for the future.”. Gee tells Madison365 that she is “very grateful” for the award in...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Family identifies man killed by deputy as Quantaze Campbell, 46

A Madison family is devastated after they said it was their loved one, 46-year-old Quantaze Campbell, who was fatally shot by a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Windsor Thursday night. The Department of Justice said they’re investigating after a Dane County deputy shot and killed someone Thursday but...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy