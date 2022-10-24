Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Movie screening for “War of Flea: The Fight for Xicano Studies”
A movie screening for “War of Flea: The Fight for Xicano Studies” will take place Wednesday, Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m. at the Anderson Auditorium of Edgewood College. The director’s talk will take place at 7:45 p.m. The documentary examines how Xicano students at Michigan State University forced...
National gospel stars coming to Madison as Fall Gospel Fest turns 18
“Fall Gospel Fest fills a certain niche, a certain void that we have here in Madison … It brings the biggest and brightest national gospel artists here where people can actually see them live and in person,” says Clyde Gaines, the organizer of the 18th annual Fall Gospel Fest. “Most of the time you’re seeing these artists you’ve going to other cities to see these gospel artists.
“It placed a hunger in me.” UW Odyssey Project celebrates 20 years of changing lives
The potential for adults returning to school to reach goals of obtaining degrees and knowledge is often most affected by external factors that can make everyday life and returning to academics a difficult balance. The UW Odyssey Project is a remedy to that problem, and over their 20 years working to bring adults to higher education, they have gone the extra mile every time.
Madison Hmong New Year
Madison Hmong New Year will take place Nov. 5-6 at the Alliant Energy Center of Dane County, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. Come celebrate the rich festivities of the Hmong culture by remembering ancestors, sacrifices, and accomplishments and preserving traditions in honor of the upcoming new year. There will be...
“It’s going to be an amazing space.” Mentoring Positives has new home at Ella’s Apartments
Mentoring Positives Inc., the Darbo-Worthington Neighborhood organization that supports African-American youth through a variety of programming that creates a family atmosphere and engages youth in community building, is hopping over to the other side of East Wash with a new home on Madison’s east side. Many Madison eastsiders have...
“It’s going to be meaningful.” Bianca Martin to host daily local podcast launching next month
Bianca Martin is a “full, across-the-board nerd.”. At least, that’s how she styled herself in an interview Monday ahead of the launch of City Cast Madison, the daily podcast she’ll host beginning next month. Martin said she started the Chess Club and Science Club at Baraboo High...
Memorial Union, Alumni Park vandalized with messages criticizing conservative commentator
MADISON, Wis. — Multiple landmarks on the UW-Madison campus — including Memorial Union — were seemingly vandalized overnight with messages protesting a conservative commentator who was set to speak on campus Monday night. A News 3 Now photographer captured images of graffiti spray-painted onto the front of...
Families Back to the Table has a new home to help support families and parents of vulnerable children
Families Back to the Table, Inc., a non-profit support organization, has a brand-new home on Madison’s east side that will help them serve more families in Dane County and Families Back to the Table Director Lisa Burrell could not be more excited. “I love it. It feels great. This...
12th annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration honors Madison-area Latinx leaders
La Movida Radio’s 12th annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration on Oct. 14 at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center was a chance to hear from inspirational speakers and celebrate and honor many of the great Latinx leaders in Dane County. The date, Oct. 14, was very special for La Movida co-owners Luis and Lupita Montoto.
Fake school shooting calls reported in Madison, across Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Several fake school shooting reports have been called into law enforcement agencies across the state Thursday morning, including one in Madison. Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds confirmed with News 3 Now that someone called Dane County Dispatch at about 10:40 a.m. Thursday claiming a person had shot dozens of students at East High School in Madison. The call was similar to other calls received by law enforcement agencies across the state. In every case, there was no legitimate threat to the schools.
Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce to host Hispanic Heritage Month celebration tonight
The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce is inviting the greater Madison community to come out and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month tonight from 4-7 p.m. at its first-ever open house at the Gateway Economic Development Center in Fitchburg. The Latino Chamber has been in need of a bigger building to help...
Madison365 Week in Review for October 15
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by NAACP and its Freedom Fund Dinner, coming October 29!. The pandemic changed the way people vote and engage with their government. It also exposed deep disparities in the healthcare system. calling for charges and the firing of...
John Tate II withdraws from independent police monitor position
The Police Civilian Oversight Board was notified on Oct. 17 that John Tate II has withdrawn his acceptance of the independent police monitor position to accept another opportunity. Last week, the Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB) had selected Tate as the first independent police monitor in the City of Madison’s...
Tracy Anderson joins Big Brothers Big Sisters as new community outreach & volunteer recruitment coordinator
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County serves around 500 children each year across the greater Madison area and throughout Dane County. Tracy Anderson recently joined Big Brothers Big Sisters as its new community outreach and volunteer recruitment coordinator where she will use her many community connections to help recruit Bigs and provide even more mentorships.
Sparking curiosity: HipHop MD combines passion for science, performance
Maynard Okereke was one of those kids who was always outside, exploring nature. “We had a really cool pond close by our house. I used to explore that with some of my friends in the neighborhood. We used to catch frogs and snakes and all sorts of different things, and I just loved outdoors and being invested into ecosystems and environments.”
Georgia Allen named program director at Rock County Jumpstart
Rock County Jumpstart, the Beloit-based nonprofit that supports businesses owned by people of color, has hired Georgia Allen as its first program director. ‘Georgia’s personal and community life experiences provoked humble servant leadership, and intentional curiosity in business as a way to break generational curses of poverty for herself and others who deserve and aspire to achieve the same freedom, especially Black and Brown women-led households,” founder and CEO Genia Davis said in a press release. “Her most treasured impact is the continued love and nurturing of her 8-year-old daughter A’zaryah, an athlete at heart.”
Lilada Gee awarded $10,000 Forward Art Prize
The Women Artists Forward Fund has chosen beloved Madison artist Lilda Gee to be honored with the 2022 Forward Art Prize, given to those who “show exceptional creativity in their work and compelling prospects for the future.”. Gee tells Madison365 that she is “very grateful” for the award in...
UW Odyssey Project celebrates 20 years of taking a whole family approach to empowering students
The 2022-2023 academic year is the official 20th anniversary of the UW Odyssey Project, which has grown tremendously since its inception in 2003 and now boasts over 600 graduates. “It is hard to believe that this is our 20th year. But we’re so excited about how far we’ve come and...
“We lost a generation of elders.” Panel tackles lasting impacts of COVID on health disparities
The lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will be felt for decades to come, and some of those impacts aren’t fully understood yet, according to a panel of health care practitioners and public health experts speaking at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit on Tuesday. Panelists included:. Dr. Lyle Ignace, an...
Family identifies man killed by deputy as Quantaze Campbell, 46
A Madison family is devastated after they said it was their loved one, 46-year-old Quantaze Campbell, who was fatally shot by a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Windsor Thursday night. The Department of Justice said they’re investigating after a Dane County deputy shot and killed someone Thursday but...
Madison365
Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
Comments / 0