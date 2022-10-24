ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US gathered intel on Oregon protesters, report shows

SALEM, ORE. — U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials in the Trump administration compiled extensive intelligence dossiers on people who were arrested, even for minor offenses, during Black Lives Matter protests in Oregon. Initial drafts of the dossiers even included friends of the subjects as well as their interests,...
OREGON STATE
Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended former President Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Biden to head to Cambodia, Egypt, Indonesia for summits

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will make a week-long, three country trip next month for a quartet of summits—including one that could potentially put him in the same room as China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Friday that Biden will...
WASHINGTON STATE
Biden to vote early in Delaware with his granddaughter

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins Friday. The White House said Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie, 18, who is a first-time voter. The Democratic president is casting his ballot as his party is facing an uphill battle to hold on to control of Congress and as Democrats have made a priority of encouraging their supporters to vote early in jurisdictions where it is available to maximize turnout.
DELAWARE STATE
Groups to US: Protect Nevada flower from mine or face court

RENO, NEV. — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they'll sue them again for failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this week of...
NEVADA STATE
Family of financier of last U.S. slave ship breaks silence

Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.”. In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher's...
MOBILE, AL
Paul Pelosi attack highlights rising threats to lawmakers

WASHINGTON — It’s something that goes along with being a member of Congress, no matter your party or your status: constant threats to your life, and the unshakeable feeling that they're only getting worse. In the almost two years since the Capitol insurrection, in which supporters of former...
WASHINGTON, CA
AFP

Iran protests swell, as Guards chief says stay home

Protests over Mahsa Amini's death spread Saturday in universities across Iran, even as the commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guards told them: "Do not come to the streets". They turned out even as Major General Hossein Salami, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, told demonstrators: "Do not come to the streets!
