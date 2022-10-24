Read full article on original website
Related
US gathered intel on Oregon protesters, report shows
SALEM, ORE. — U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials in the Trump administration compiled extensive intelligence dossiers on people who were arrested, even for minor offenses, during Black Lives Matter protests in Oregon. Initial drafts of the dossiers even included friends of the subjects as well as their interests,...
10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
Powerball Jackpot: Best & Worst States for Winners
The Powerball jackpot has now soared to $800 million for the next drawing, which will be Saturday, Oct. 29. Sure, the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million, but someone will win at some point....
Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended former President Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories.
Biden to head to Cambodia, Egypt, Indonesia for summits
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will make a week-long, three country trip next month for a quartet of summits—including one that could potentially put him in the same room as China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Friday that Biden will...
Political veteran, newcomer face off in NC's 4th Congressional District
North Carolina's 4th Congressional District includes Durham, Orange, Alamance, Granville and Person counties. It leans Democratic. Congressman David Price represented it for 36 years before announcing this year he would retire. Democrats nominated Valerie Foushee to replace him. Foushee served one year as a state House lawmaker and nine years...
Obama, campaigning in Georgia, warns of threats to democracy
COLLEGE PARK, GA. — Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail Friday in Georgia, using his first stop on a multi-state tour to frame the 2022 midterm elections as a referendum on democracy and to urge voters not to see Republicans as an answer to their economic woes.
Biden to vote early in Delaware with his granddaughter
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins Friday. The White House said Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie, 18, who is a first-time voter. The Democratic president is casting his ballot as his party is facing an uphill battle to hold on to control of Congress and as Democrats have made a priority of encouraging their supporters to vote early in jurisdictions where it is available to maximize turnout.
As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist
Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020. The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as...
Assailant tried to tie up Paul Pelosi in home attack and shouted, 'Where is Nancy?' sources say
CNN — The man who assaulted Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, tried to tie him up "until Nancy got home," according to two sources familiar with the situation. When the police arrived, the assailant was saying he was "waiting for Nancy." Paul Pelosi was attacked...
Groups to US: Protect Nevada flower from mine or face court
RENO, NEV. — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they'll sue them again for failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this week of...
Family of financier of last U.S. slave ship breaks silence
Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.”. In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher's...
Pallet is making $7,500 prefab tiny homes that can be setup in 1 hour to help solve the homelessness crisis — see inside a unit at a Washington village
Pallet's units are now being used at about 100 villages paid for by nonprofits and governments across the US to house over 2,000 people.
Rare John Steinbeck column probes strength of US democracy
NEW YORK — Decades ago, as communists and suspected communists were being blacklisted and debates spread over the future of American democracy, John Steinbeck — a resident of Paris at the time — often found himself asked about the headlines from his native country. The question he...
Affirmative action under threat as high court hears UNC case
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Once a bastion of segregation, the University of North Carolina now takes account of race to make up for its sordid history and to increase the number of Black students and other underrepresented minorities on campus. Its affirmative action program, using race among many factors...
Paul Pelosi attack highlights rising threats to lawmakers
WASHINGTON — It’s something that goes along with being a member of Congress, no matter your party or your status: constant threats to your life, and the unshakeable feeling that they're only getting worse. In the almost two years since the Capitol insurrection, in which supporters of former...
Massive learning setbacks show COVID's sweeping toll on kids
The COVID-19 pandemic devastated poor children’s well-being, not just by closing their schools, but also by taking away their parents’ jobs, sickening their families and teachers, and adding chaos and fear to their daily lives. The scale of the disruption to American kids’ education is evident in a...
Two explosions rock Somalia's capital, leaving "scores" dead
Police say two car bombs have exploded at a busy junction in Somalia's capital near key government offices and there are "scores" of civilian casualties
Political leader, lottery owner fatally shot in Haiti
A former presidential candidate who led a political party in Haiti has been shot to death in the capital
Iran protests swell, as Guards chief says stay home
Protests over Mahsa Amini's death spread Saturday in universities across Iran, even as the commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guards told them: "Do not come to the streets". They turned out even as Major General Hossein Salami, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, told demonstrators: "Do not come to the streets!
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0