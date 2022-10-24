Prince Harry's tell-all has a title and a release date. In a press release from Penguin Random House, it was revealed that the book will be out Jan. 10, 2023 and will be called Spare. The memoir release comes nearly 18 months after the publisher first announced their multi-book deal with the Duke of Sussex in July 2021. It will be published in 16 languages worldwide and will have an audiobook read by Prince Harry himself.

2 DAYS AGO