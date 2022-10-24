Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
Prince Harry's Tell-All Memoir Title and Cover Revealed
Prince Harry's tell-all has a title and a release date. In a press release from Penguin Random House, it was revealed that the book will be out Jan. 10, 2023 and will be called Spare. The memoir release comes nearly 18 months after the publisher first announced their multi-book deal with the Duke of Sussex in July 2021. It will be published in 16 languages worldwide and will have an audiobook read by Prince Harry himself.
WUSA
Lili Reinhart Does Not Think She'll Be Invited Back to Met Gala After Criticizing Kim Kardashian
Lili Reinhart's Met Gala days may be over -- at least that's what she thinks. In a new interview with W magazine, the 26-year-old Riverdale star admits, "After going again this year, I don’t think I’ll be invited back." Why? “I said a certain something," she adds, "about a certain person in a certain dress.”
WUSA
Sheryl Lee Ralph Details Rihanna Calling Her to Star in Savage x Fenty Fashion Show (Exclusive)
Sheryl Lee Ralph is going from the classroom to the runway! The Abbott Elementary star was recently revealed to be one of the stars featured in Rihanna's highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show. The show will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Nov. 9.
WUSA
Sistahs to the Summit | 14 Black women climb Mount Kilimanjaro
14 Black women are now one of the largest groups ever to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. It's the largest free-standing mountain in the world, and the tallest in Africa.
Comments / 0